US News and World Report
Bank of Korea Working Hard to Ensure Economy's Soft Landing -Governor
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank governor said on Tuesday the bank will do its best to ensure a soft landing for the economy amid significant internal and external uncertainty. "The Bank of Korea, together with the government, will do its best in making sophisticated policy responses to achieve...
US News and World Report
Japan's Kishida Urges Companies to Give Wage Hikes That Exceed Inflation
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday urged companies to increase wages faster than the rate of inflation. "In the past 30 years, wages did not rise much despite robust corporate profits. Corporate wealth did not trickle down (to households)," Kishida said in a news conference. "I...
US News and World Report
Darkest Days Likely Over for Euro Zone Factories, Dec PMIs Show
LONDON (Reuters) - The downturn in euro zone manufacturing activity has likely passed its trough as supply chains begin to recover and inflationary pressures ease, a survey showed on Monday, leading to a rebound in optimism among factory managers. S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) bounced to 47.8...
Germany's finance minister sees 2023 inflation at 7%
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s finance minister expects inflation in Europe’s biggest economy to drop to 7% this year and to continue falling in 2024 and beyond, but believes high energy prices will become the new normal.
US News and World Report
European Shares Start 2023 on Upbeat Note on Encouraging Factory Data
(Reuters) -European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday as euro zone manufacturing data suggested the worst had passed after a year marred by fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.0%, supported by consumer discretionary stocks. The...
US News and World Report
India's Services Growth at 6-Month High on Robust Demand - PMI
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's services industry saw activity increase at the fastest pace in six months during the final month of 2022 amid robust demand, fuelling business optimism despite high costs, a private-sector survey showed. The S&P Global India services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 58.5 in December from...
US News and World Report
Gloom and Boom: Fund Managers' Top Picks for 2023
(Reuters) - King Dollar's reign (definitely) coming to an end, bonds bouncing and emerging markets rising again are just some of the trades international money managers are betting on in 2023. Sky-high inflation and the global gut-punch of nearly 300 central bank interest rate hikes over the last 12 months...
US News and World Report
Argentina Extends Maturities of $16.8 Billion Debt to Ease Payment Crunch
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's economy ministry said Tuesday it managed to extend the maturities of around 3 trillion pesos ($16.8 billion) in debt following a debt swap that saw a lot of interest from banking entities. The bonds, originally slated to mature in the first quarter of 2023, were...
Pakistan orders malls to close early amid economic crisis
Authorities on Wednesday ordered shopping malls and markets to close by 8:30 p.m. as part of a new energy conservation plan aimed at easing Pakistan's economic crisis. The move comes amid talks with the International Monetary Fund.On Tuesday, Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif and Minister for Power Ghultam Dastghir said the government decided to shut establishments early as part of the new energy conservation plan approved by the Cabinet. Authorities also ordered wedding halls and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m.The government expects these measures to save energy and curtail the costs of imported oil, for which Pakistan...
US News and World Report
Egypt Private Sector Activity Continues to Shrink in December -PMI
CAIRO (Reuters) - Activity in Egypt's non-oil private sector contracted in December for the 25th straight month as inflation, a weaker currency and continued import controls dampened business, a survey showed on Wednesday. The S&P Global Egypt Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 47.2 in December from 45.4 in November,...
Morning Bid: The year of the yen?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe, Editor, Financial Markets EMEA, Thomson Reuters. The holidays are over and it's back to work, so markets are no exception.
US News and World Report
Asian Stock Markets Gain Ahead of Fed Update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated....
BBC
Croatia begins new euro and Schengen zone era
Croatia is embarking on a historic year as it joins the border-free Schengen zone and ditches its own currency, the kuna, adopting the euro. The country committed to joining the eurozone when it became the EU's newest member in 2013. Nationalist parties wanted to keep the kuna, but were overruled...
US News and World Report
Oil Falls Again as Worries Grow Over Global Economy, China COVID Cases
(Reuters) -Oil edged lower on Wednesday after slumping in the previous session, weighed down by concerns about weak demand due to the state of the global economy and China's rising COVID cases. Brent futures for March delivery fell 43 cents to $81.67 a barrel, a 0.5% loss, by 0700 GMT....
US News and World Report
New Zealand Won't Require Chinese Arrivals to Show COVID-19 Test
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it would not require travellers from China to produce a negative COVID-19 test, bucking a trend that has seen a number of nations implement such measures as cases surge in China. New Zealand's COVID-19 minister, Ayesha Verrall, said in a...
More than third of UK adults would struggle to find extra £20
More than a third of UK adults would find it difficult or impossible to cope with a £20 increase in their monthly outgoings, as the cost of living crisis hits household finances. Polling for Citizens Advice found that 37% of adults would struggle to find an extra £20, with...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Tokyo Gas Unit Nears $4.6 Billion Deal to Buy U.S. Natgas Producer -Sources
(Reuters) -A unit of Tokyo Gas Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy U.S. natural gas producer Rockcliff Energy from private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners for about $4.6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. If consummated, the deal would be the latest move...
US News and World Report
Tender Sale of Evergrande's Hong Kong Headquarters Fails Again -Sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) - A tender for the sale of embattled China Evergrande Group's headquarters in Hong Kong has lapsed again, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, because the offer prices and terms fell short of requirements. Lenders to the office tower, China Evergrande Centre, valued...
US News and World Report
China Pledges 'Final Victory' Over COVID as Outbreak Raises Global Alarm
BEIJING (Reuters) -Global health officials tried to determine the facts of China's raging COVID-19 outbreak and how to prevent a further spread as the Communist Party's mouthpiece newspaper on Wednesday rallied citizens for a "final victory" over the virus. China's axing of its stringent virus curbs last month has unleashed...
US News and World Report
Brazil Markets Tumble on Lula's First Full Day in Office
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian markets delivered a withering verdict on leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's first full day in office on Monday, after he pledged to prioritize social issues and ordered a budget-busting extension to a fuel tax exemption. Lula's decision to extend the fuel tax exemption, which will...
