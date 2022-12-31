Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Makes Decision On Football Future
As the wider football world debates whether or not Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should continue playing football amid all of the concussions he's suffered, only Tua himself can decide whether he'll play when symptoms go away. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Tua has already made that decision....
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Packers
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 12-4 atop the NFC North, embarrassingly losing to the...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completes first career pass to ... Patrick Mahomes
The first-ever Mahomes to Mahomes pass gained 6 yards for the Chiefs.
Prominent NFL Quarterback Is Reportedly Not Retiring
While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team following his benching, he is reportedly not planning on retiring from football. There had been some talk that Carr could step away from the game entirely. However, that will not be happening. "Derek Carr has no plans to retire...
Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job
Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South Champions After Scratching Out Panthers 30-24
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and WR Mike Evans put it together Sunday, beating out the Panthers 30-24 and clinching the NFC South Championship title Sunday. While the Bucs haven’t played like Super Bowl contenders for most of the season, that
Eagles DE Josh Sweat hospitalized with neck injury after head-on collision vs. Saints
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was hospitalized with a neck injury after a collision on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The injury took place early in the first quarter when Sweat dove to tackle Saints fullback Adam Prentice. Sweat hit Prentice's body with the crown of his helmet. He fell face first on the ground and remained prone as medical staff took the field to tend to him.
Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson has been benched multiple times by the New York Jets this season, which has led many to conclude that his days with the franchise are numbered. That may not necessarily be true. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was told by sources that Jets general manager Joe Douglas has no plans to shop Wilson... The post Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Way too early prediction for week 18 showdown
The Detroit Lions finally have their prime-time game, which is for all of the marbles, as long as the Lions get some help. For the opponent, the Green Bay Packers, the scenario is simple: beat the Lions (yeah, right) and they clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs. For the Lions, it is slightly less cut-and-dry than that. In order for the Lions to beat out Green Bay for that final playoff spot, the Lions would need to beat the Packers, and they would also need the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately for Detroit, they can only control one of those outcomes. That is the one we will be discussing.
Report: NFL Players Bothered By Quarterback Benching
The Las Vegas Raiders made the surprising decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr this week. Carr, who is now expected to be traded, has left the Raiders for the final two weeks of the regular season. According to FOX insider Peter Schrager, many Raiders players are bothered by the quarterback's...
NFL Week 17 breakdown: Buccaneers keep getting vintage Tom Brady; Packers one win from playoffs
Tom Brady put the Bucs on his back to win another NFC South crown. Aaron Rodgers' faith has been rewarded as the Packers are on the postseason cusp.
NBC Sports
NFL reveals date for 49ers-Cardinals Week 18 game at Levi's
The date of the 49ers' Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals officially has been set. They will wrap up the 2022 regular season Sunday at Levi's Stadium, though the exact kickoff time is TBD. The NFL determined the dates for Week 18 games after all playoff scenarios became clear....
Evaluating Cardinals' Week 17 Snap Counts vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals fell victim to another loss, this time at the hands of a game-winning field goal against the Atlanta Falcons. The snap counts from players help tell some of the story. In this story:. Arizona Cardinals. The Arizona Cardinals arrive at the final week of the regular season...
Comments / 0