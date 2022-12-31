ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Makes Decision On Football Future

As the wider football world debates whether or not Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should continue playing football amid all of the concussions he's suffered, only Tua himself can decide whether he'll play when symptoms go away. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Tua has already made that decision....
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Packers

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 12-4 atop the NFC North, embarrassingly losing to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Is Reportedly Not Retiring

While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team following his benching, he is reportedly not planning on retiring from football. There had been some talk that Carr could step away from the game entirely. However, that will not be happening. "Derek Carr has no plans to retire...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job

Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
102.5 The Bone

Eagles DE Josh Sweat hospitalized with neck injury after head-on collision vs. Saints

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was hospitalized with a neck injury after a collision on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The injury took place early in the first quarter when Sweat dove to tackle Saints fullback Adam Prentice. Sweat hit Prentice's body with the crown of his helmet. He fell face first on the ground and remained prone as medical staff took the field to tend to him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has been benched multiple times by the New York Jets this season, which has led many to conclude that his days with the franchise are numbered. That may not necessarily be true. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was told by sources that Jets general manager Joe Douglas has no plans to shop Wilson... The post Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Way too early prediction for week 18 showdown

The Detroit Lions finally have their prime-time game, which is for all of the marbles, as long as the Lions get some help. For the opponent, the Green Bay Packers, the scenario is simple: beat the Lions (yeah, right) and they clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs. For the Lions, it is slightly less cut-and-dry than that. In order for the Lions to beat out Green Bay for that final playoff spot, the Lions would need to beat the Packers, and they would also need the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately for Detroit, they can only control one of those outcomes. That is the one we will be discussing.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Report: NFL Players Bothered By Quarterback Benching

The Las Vegas Raiders made the surprising decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr this week. Carr, who is now expected to be traded, has left the Raiders for the final two weeks of the regular season. According to FOX insider Peter Schrager, many Raiders players are bothered by the quarterback's...
NBC Sports

NFL reveals date for 49ers-Cardinals Week 18 game at Levi's

The date of the 49ers' Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals officially has been set. They will wrap up the 2022 regular season Sunday at Levi's Stadium, though the exact kickoff time is TBD. The NFL determined the dates for Week 18 games after all playoff scenarios became clear....
TENNESSEE STATE
All Cardinals

Evaluating Cardinals' Week 17 Snap Counts vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals fell victim to another loss, this time at the hands of a game-winning field goal against the Atlanta Falcons. The snap counts from players help tell some of the story. In this story:. Arizona Cardinals. The Arizona Cardinals arrive at the final week of the regular season...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy