Indy100

Trump expert spots 'telling' sign that could reveal the state of his 2024 campaign

Maggie Haberman, a Donald Trump expert from the New York Times, has revealed what people should be keeping an eye on when analysing Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. On Thursday, Haberman joined CNN This Morning to discuss recent polling that shows Trump's approval rating slowly dwindling and support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis growing."This is obviously not where Trump wanted to be," Haberman said.Haberman has covered all things related to Trump, from his presidential campaign to his presidency from 2015 onward. She recently released a book Confidence Man about Trump.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut beyond the polling, Haberman...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Donald Trump hosts New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump spent New Year's Eve hosting a pricey party at his Mar-a-Lago Club. Restrictions on the media limited photography to anyone but the 45th U.S. president, who announced in November that he will seek election in 2024. Trump, accompanied by wife Melania...
PALM BEACH, FL
Washington Examiner

Five Biden administration investigations House Republicans plot to launch in 2023

As Republicans prepare to take control of the House for the first time in four years, party leaders are already teeing up a number of investigations into several Biden administration officials regarding their conduct. Soon after the GOP won the House majority, top Republicans such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy...
Salon

Trump's worst day yet? Herschel loses and his company's guilty of tax fraud

On Tuesday night, Donald Trump added one last name to his 2022 loss column and it's one that's close to his heart. Former football hero Herschel Walker has been a Trump ally since long before he entered politics, so the ex-president has to take it personally that his handpicked candidate decisively lost his bid for the Georgia U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Raphael Warnock. But then, this is just the latest in a long list of Trump-endorsed losers in statewide races this cycle. Whatever he may claim, his record in such races is 2-14.
GEORGIA STATE

