Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Ex-prosecutor says he noticed something 'interesting' in Donald Trump Jr.'s Jan. 6 testimony
The House January 6 committee has released a new batch of transcripts, including key interviews from members of former President Donald Trump's family and staff. Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins CNN's Abby Phillip to discuss what Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony could mean.
The Jan. 6 committee took a parting shot at Ivanka Trump, saying she was not 'entirely frank or forthcoming' with them
The Jan. 6 committee highlighted Ivanka Trump and Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for criticism.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Donald Trump asked Jared Kushner if he could trademark the phrase 'Rigged Election,' January 6 interview transcript shows
Days after losing the 2020 election, Trump requested that two phrases be trademarked, per Jared Kushner's interview with the January 6 House panel.
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner’s Marriage Is 'Falling Apart' Due To Constant Fights, Growing Animosity Toward Each Other
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's marriage is allegedly on the brink of a split. According to reports, Trump and Kushner have been fighting nonstop for several months now. So, those close to them are worried that they could end up getting a divorce.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Melania Trump distrusted her husband's advisors, including his own son, Donald Trump Jr, Stephanie Grisham told the Jan. 6 committee
Melania Trump didn't think some of her husband's children were looking out for his best interests, an aide told the Jan. 6 committee.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Mary Trump Suggests Why Cousin Ivanka And Jared Kushner Are Ditching Donald Trump
The former president's older daughter has said she doesn't plan to be involved in his 2024 presidential campaign.
How Trump Changed Speech That Could Be Critical to Prosecution
A newly released transcript shows Trump's remarks on Jan. 6, including calls to "fight like hell," were improvised after warnings of the potential for violence.
Trump expert spots 'telling' sign that could reveal the state of his 2024 campaign
Maggie Haberman, a Donald Trump expert from the New York Times, has revealed what people should be keeping an eye on when analysing Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. On Thursday, Haberman joined CNN This Morning to discuss recent polling that shows Trump's approval rating slowly dwindling and support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis growing."This is obviously not where Trump wanted to be," Haberman said.Haberman has covered all things related to Trump, from his presidential campaign to his presidency from 2015 onward. She recently released a book Confidence Man about Trump.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut beyond the polling, Haberman...
Jared Kushner blocked Biden's access to COVID-19 planning in the final days of the Trump era, former aide says
Alyssa Farah Griffin told the Jan. 6 committee that Jared Kushner ruled that Biden's transition "absolutely not" be briefed on pandemic planning.
WPTV
Donald Trump hosts New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump spent New Year's Eve hosting a pricey party at his Mar-a-Lago Club. Restrictions on the media limited photography to anyone but the 45th U.S. president, who announced in November that he will seek election in 2024. Trump, accompanied by wife Melania...
Trump insists he 'specifically asked' Ivanka and Jared Kushner not to join 2024 campaign
Former President Donald Trump rejected claims that he wanted his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner to work on his 2024 presidential campaign, insisting instead that he “specifically asked” them to bow out.
Trump walks away when questioned about Jan. 6 at New Year's Eve party: report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump hosted a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, where he briefly spoke to the media. According...
Washington Examiner
Five Biden administration investigations House Republicans plot to launch in 2023
As Republicans prepare to take control of the House for the first time in four years, party leaders are already teeing up a number of investigations into several Biden administration officials regarding their conduct. Soon after the GOP won the House majority, top Republicans such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy...
Trump's worst day yet? Herschel loses and his company's guilty of tax fraud
On Tuesday night, Donald Trump added one last name to his 2022 loss column and it's one that's close to his heart. Former football hero Herschel Walker has been a Trump ally since long before he entered politics, so the ex-president has to take it personally that his handpicked candidate decisively lost his bid for the Georgia U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Raphael Warnock. But then, this is just the latest in a long list of Trump-endorsed losers in statewide races this cycle. Whatever he may claim, his record in such races is 2-14.
Hope Hicks, former Trump aide, on Jan. 6: ‘We all look like domestic terrorists now’
Hope Hicks, who was a top adviser to former President Donald Trump, told an aide to Ivanka Trump that “we all look like domestic terrorists now” as the Capitol riot unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021. In texts released by the House Jan. 6 committee, Hicks expressed concern about...
'This made us all unemployable': Trump White House aides respond to January 6 in angry text exchange
A text exchange between Ivanka Trump's chief of staff Julie Radford and White House aide Hope Hicks reveals their anger over then-President Donald Trump's actions on January 6, 2021, hurting them professionally, according to newly released documents collected by the House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection.
