GANT: Clearfield Man Charged for Allegedly Having Inappropriate Contact with Teens on Social Media App

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trio jailed in Centre County for forgery, attempting to cash over $160k in fake checks
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A traffic stop where police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent checks has led to charges filed against a trio in Centre County. Sarina Peppers, 46, and Robert Hickman, 38, both of New York, and Courtney Auterbridge, 56, of York, are accused of trying to cash $163,763.61 in […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Woman Accused of Assaulting Victim With Fence Post Due in Court
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a local woman accused of smacking another woman with a fence post in September. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 52-year-old Melissa Lynn Humble, of Punxsutawney, is scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, with District Judge David B. Inzana presiding.
fox8tv.com
Richland Township Stabbing
Police say a Johnstown woman is facing charges after stabbing a man New Year’s Eve. Richland Township police say Nefertiti Whitlow faces aggravated assault and other related charges. They say officers were called Saturday night for reports of a man bleeding from the neck who’d pulled his truck into...
fox8tv.com
Clearfield County Animal Abuse Arrests
Police say two people have been charged after officers found boxes full of dozens of dead cats stacked outside a Clearfield County apartment. According to the Lawrence Township Police Department, Ana Houston and Thomas Rowles have been charged with 36 felony accounts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 36 misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals, and 62 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Tampering With Evidence in Meth Overdose Case Faces Hearing Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for an area man accused of tampering with a victim’s cell phone following a methamphetamine overdose in Oakland Township. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 4, at 1:30 p.m. for...
Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Local Bank
JACKSON – A Bayville man has been arrested and charged after robbing a TD Bank in Jackson Township Monday afternoon, police said. Around 4:15 p.m., the Jackson Township Police Department was notified that a local TD Bank had been robbed. Police Chief Matthew D. Kunz told Jersey Shore Online that the suspect had brandished a knife in order to obtain the money. The suspect then fled with the money in an unknown direction, Kunz said.
Cambria County man charged after one-year-old overdoses on fentanyl
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — State police have arrested a Lilly man after a one-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl in December. Police determined that a 14-month-old child was in the custody of Dillon Edward Zack, 28, on Dec. 14, 2022, when the infant became unresponsive after putting a white-colored object in his mouth, according to […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Suspect Involved in Theft at Clarion Walmart
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft by deception at the Clarion Walmart. According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, January 2, the incident occurred at Walmart on Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29.
Homer City man arrested after fleeing police
State police arrested a Homer City man who fled from police and was wanted in Armstrong County for drug and alcohol-related charges. On Friday, state police in Indiana attempted to pull over Drew Bittner, 19, in White Township, Indiana County, after Bittner was speeding. Bittner initially pulled into the parking...
wccsradio.com
THREE CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS ON NEW YEAR’S DAY
Indiana Borough Police have released three reports of public drunkenness that happened early in the morning on the first day of the New Year. The first report came in at 12:29 a.m. at the Sheetz on Wayne Avenue. Police found 22-year-old Juliana Stuer of Johnstown in an intoxicated state. Medics arrived on scene to assist.
wccsradio.com
WANTED HOMER CITY MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING FROM TROOPERS
A Homer City man wanted out of Armstrong County was arrested after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in White Township late Friday morning. Drew Alexander Bittner, 19, was charged with two felony counts of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, misdemeanor counts of DUI (controlled substance), possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 66 summary Vehicle Code violations.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Drug Possession Charges Filed After Man “Hears Voices” and Calls Police
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clearfield-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Two Arrested for Drug Possession in Cooper Township. According to PSP Clearfield, a known 38-year-old Winburne man called police to report that he could hear his old neighbors from Altoona talking in the bedroom of his residence around 2:37 p.m. on Friday, December 30, at a residence in the 100 block of Trolley Street in Cooper Township, Clearfield County.
Woman allegedly rewraps stolen Christmas presents in effort to hide them
Lock Haven, Pa. — A Lock Haven woman allegedly stole $1,131 worth of Christmas presents that were meant as gifts for children. Jodi Ann Cisowski, 42, of Warriors Mark, allegedly rewrapped the presents in different wrapping paper after taking them from an ex-boyfriend’s home on East Bald Eagle Street in Lock Haven. A family member found the gifts on Christmas Eve and returned some of them to the accuser, according...
Teen driver struck woman on motorized scooter in Clearfield, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was injured when a teen driver struck them while they were crossing the road on a motorized scooter, police report. The incident happened before noon on New Year’s Eve when a person on a motorized scooter was at the intersection of Riverview Road and Fullerton Street in Clearfield. […]
Attempt to ditch tow bill fails thanks to security camera
State College, Pa. — A driver waited in a secured tow lot until the right moment before driving through an opened fence without headlights. According to State College Police, 19-year-old Rondale Stewart owed $700 for a tow that occurred on Oct. 28. Stewart was allegedly seen on a surveillance video leaving the lot in a red Toyota Camry on Nov. 6 at a high rate of speed without paying the bill. Police discovered Stewart, a Norristown resident, was in town the day before the incident. He left the next day, according to an affidavit. Stewart was charged with first-degree theft of services, and defiant trespassing. Stewart is scheduled to appear before Judge Donald Hahn on Jan. 18 for a preliminary hearing. Docket sheet
wccsradio.com
FATAL SHOOTING ON ROUTE 22 IN NOVEMBER JUSTIFIED
The district attorney for Westmoreland County determined that the shooting of a suspect by police in New Alexandria in November was justified. Reports say 35 year old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown was shot around 3:00 in the afternoon on November 3rd on Route 22 at the intersection with Rushwood Road. That came after he led police on a chase that started in a suburb of Johnstown. Pretlor fled from police in Richland Township as they were in the process of getting a warrant for his arrest in connection with the domestic violence incident involving a gun. State Police and a Blairsville police officer assisted in the pursuit when it went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. After going 45 miles and sometimes reaching 100 mph, the chase came to an end when Pretlor tried to turn his car into the eastbound lanes and he was blocked by state troopers.
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
Pa. men left dog tied outside around the Christmas freeze for 64 hours: report
According to Pennsylvania state police, two people are accused of abandoning a dog on Christmas day and leaving it tied to a wooden post outside in freezing temperatures for two days in Clearfield County. As result of the act, charges are pending against 21-year-old James Pfahler of West Decatur and...
explore venango
Tionesta Man Accused of DUI Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 208
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is accused of DUI following a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township on Friday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, December 30, near the intersection of State Route 208 and Old Fryburg Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
fox29.com
DA: Pennsylvania troopers justified in killing driver after chase, gunfire
GREENSBURG, Pa - A western Pennsylvania prosecutor has ruled that state troopers were justified in shooting and killing a driver after a high-speed pursuit through three counties ended in an exchange of gunfire last month. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said she reviewed videos, reports, witness interviews and evidence...
Comments / 3