Oklahoma City, OK

Top scorers face off in Oklahoma City-Philadelphia matchup

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers (20-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-20, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -4.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA’s top scorers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Joel Embiid, meet when Oklahoma City and Philadelphia square off. Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.4 points per game and Embiid is first in the league averaging 33.8 points per game.

The Thunder are 10-8 on their home court. Oklahoma City has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The 76ers have gone 6-9 away from home. Philadelphia ranks second in the NBA allowing only 108.5 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Embiid is averaging 33.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 blocks for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 118.7 points, 40.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Ousmane Dieng: out (wrist), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (ankle).

76ers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

