NHL
Penguins wear Scally hats, get some swings in at Fenway Park
Ahead of 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, Pittsburgh fitting right in. The Pittsburgh Penguins are covering all the bases at Fenway Park. One day ahead of the 2023 NHL Discover Winter Classic, the team was in full on visiting Boston mode. During their outdoor practice, the Penguins donned Boston scallys,...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 1
* The Bruins extended their season-opening home point streak to 21 games and will look to continue their run when they host the Penguins for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday. * The highest-scoring year in NHL history (regular season, including shootout-deciding goals) was capped off by Alex...
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
NHL
Kings honor Edler for 1,000 NHL games with pregame ceremony
Defenseman joined by family on the ice, receives painting from teammates. Before tonight's matchup against the Stars, the Kings honored Alexander Edler for playing in his 1000th career NHL game. 07:34 •. Alexander Edler was honored by the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday for playing 1,000 NHL games. Edler, a...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/2
Kings go 2-1-0 to close out 2022, get set to face three division leaders this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings wrapped up the 2022 calendar with two home games sandwiched between a trip to Colorado in the middle of the week. A 2-1-0 record resulted, picking up points at home and on the road. In total, we saw 11 Kings goals and 10 from the Kings opponents.
NHL
Jets douse Flames to extend win streak to three
WINNIPEG - The third time was the charm for the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Not only did the team earn its third straight victory with a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames, but Winnipeg (24-13-1) also took the lead three separate times, and defencemen were involved on all three Jets goals.
NHL
State Your Case: Doughty or Heiskanen?
NHL.com writers debate whether Kings or Stars defenseman is better right now. The game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN NOW) will showcase two of the top defensemen in the NHL: Drew Doughty of the Kings, and Miro Heiskanen of the Stars.
NHL
Final Buzzer: The Avengers
EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
NHL
Smashville Scope: Forsberg Joins 500-Point Club
The final week of 2022 was a busy one for the Predators both on and off the ice. From franchise records to family additions, catch up on all the latest news from the past week:. Recapping the Road Trip. After losing a 3-2 heartbreaker to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday...
NHL
Trading Places: In Standings
Pair of Kraken 2021 draft choices, Ryan Winterton and Jacob Melanson, moved to teams with higher chances to win a league championship and advance to Memorial Cup. Two Kraken prospects, Ryan Winterton and Jacob Melanson, were involved in separate Canadian Hockey League trades Monday to strengthen the rosters of their new teams plus increase the potential for both players to go deeper in the postseason.
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Canada at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman emphasizes keeping emotions in check, getting to tough areas. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Game 39: Dallas Stars (23-9-6, 52 points) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, 48 points) When: Tuesday, January 3 at 9:00 p.m. CT (2100) Where: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA.
NHL
Gretzky wowed by Ovechkin chasing his NHL goals record
Says it's 'great for the game' with Capitals forward 88 behind him for mark. Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington Capitals left wing believed it was reachable. So seeing Ovechkin score his 802nd goal to pass Gordie Howe and...
NHL
Roy Leads Golden Knights Past Avalanche in 3-2 Victory
The Vegas Golden Knights (26-12-2) defeated the Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3), 3-2, on Monday night at Ball Arena. Nathan MacKinnon got Colorado on the board less than a minute into the game, but Michael Amadio's late tally sent the teams into the break level at 1-1. Nicolas Roy took over in the second period as he scored two goals to give Vegas a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes. Mikko Rantanen scored in the third, but the Golden Knights skated away with the 3-2 win.
NHL
The Backcheck: 2022 ends with a victory over Arizona
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Saturday's win against the Coyotes. Happy New Year, Bolts fans. The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up 2022 with a bang, coming from behind after falling into a 2-0 deficit and defeating the Arizona Coyotes 5-3. The Coyotes got on the board first 6:12 into the...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York Islanders at Seattle
In a response game, Kraken score first, win 4-1 over New York. In the final home game before a long road trip, the Kraken avenged the Friday 7-2 loss to Edmonton. In front of their fans, Seattle scored the first goal of the game thanks to defender Adam Larsson and never acquiesced the lead after that. After New York tied up the game, in his first game as a Kraken player, Eeli Tolvanen played 12:18 and got on the scoresheet after Larsson with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev adding additional goals to solidify the resulting Seattle victory.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Lafreniere returns for Rangers after healthy scratch
Graves back in Devils lineup coming off lower-body injury; Schmaltz day to day for Coyotes. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. New York Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere returned to the lineup for the New York Rangers...
NHL
Predators Recall Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville, Tenn. (January 2, 2023) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL). McKeown, 26 (1/20/96), previously appeared in three games for Nashville from Dec. 12-15, averaging 13:44 of ice time with four blocked shots...
NHL
Mailbag: Stanley Cup favorites approaching midseason; Capitals injuries
Here is the Jan. 4 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Of the top teams in the NHL with an open window, which are your picks to make a deep run/win the Stanley Cup this year? My immediate thought goes to the Stars and Hurricanes as front-runners with Boston up there too? -- @zachh88888.
NHL
Ducks Prospect Mintyukov Earns Third Straight Monthly OHL Honor
Ducks prospect Pavel Mintyukov made Ontario Hockey League history Tuesday, becoming the first player to win the league "Defenseman of the Month" award for three consecutive months. Mintyukov, selected by Anaheim tenth overall in last summer's draft, posted 2-14=16 points with a +8 rating in 10 December games, including five...
