Will 2023 extend crypto winter and evolve into a crypto ice age, or is a spring thaw coming? Here is a glance into 2023 and crypto-related investment opportunities. Understanding and analyzing patterns can help us to prepare for the future. Also, staying up to date with all the crypto information is part of the ethos of good investors. Unfortunately, not everyone has the time. Therefore, this weekly Bitcoin and Altcoin Report will give you a holistic view of the previous week in crypto and a glimpse of the coming weeks.

14 HOURS AGO