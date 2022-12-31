ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
decrypt.co

2022 Wasn't All Bad for Crypto (Just Mostly)

Crypto ended the year on an abysmal streak of bankruptcies and price declines. But 2022 still had some silver linings and reasons for bullishness. Crypto had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year in 2022. Coins began tanking at the start of Q2 and never rallied; Terra collapsed in...
astaga.com

Crypto Analysts Predict Bitcoin Price For 2023 As BTC Breaks Key Level

Bitcoin (BTC) value breaks additional and hit a low of $16,467 on Friday because the market sentiment stays weak amid the vacation season. With the essential help of $16.5K now damaged, crypto analysts predict extra narrow-range, sideways buying and selling within the coming days. On-chain information signifies 2023 as a constructive 12 months for the crypto market.
NASDAQ

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023

In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
theblock.co

The Block Research’s Analysts: 2023 Predictions

Overall macro environment will continue to put downward pressure on high-risk assets like crypto. However, sideways action over the next year is more likely than a severe slide down. Many projects that have been unable to hit the product-market fit will be slowly abandoned courtesy of a lack of funding...
u.today

Tim Draper Continues to Stand by His $250,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction

Tech mogul Tim Draper has recently addressed his oft-repeated prediction about Bitcoin reaching $250,000 by 2023. While the cryptocurrency hasn't made it that high yet, he is still optimistic that this prediction will come true before the upcoming halvening. The billionaire venture capitalist and crypto enthusiast revealed that he wore...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Turns 14: Genesis Day and Satoshi’s Idea of Monetary Sovereignty

After an annus horribilis of a year, Bitcoin stands resilient. In fact, it just turned 14!. The streak of bankruptcies and price declines has dampened glimmers of positive progress. But Bitcoin just turned 14 today. January 3 is known as Bitcoin Genesis Day for the first block of BTC ever mined by Satoshi way back in 2009, which paved the way for the cryptocurrency as we know it today.
altcoinbuzz.io

Bitcoin And Altcoin Report – January Week 1

Will 2023 extend crypto winter and evolve into a crypto ice age, or is a spring thaw coming? Here is a glance into 2023 and crypto-related investment opportunities. Understanding and analyzing patterns can help us to prepare for the future. Also, staying up to date with all the crypto information is part of the ethos of good investors. Unfortunately, not everyone has the time. Therefore, this weekly Bitcoin and Altcoin Report will give you a holistic view of the previous week in crypto and a glimpse of the coming weeks.
theblock.co

Bitcoin developer claims loss of $3.3 million after PGP exploit

Bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr said his bitcoin was hacked after a PGP exploit. Dashjr’s wallet had four outgoing transactions on Dec. 31, totaling over 200 BTC. Bitcoin core developer Luke Dashjr claimed his wallet was hacked due to a Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) key compromise. Dashjr's wallet had multiple outgoing transactions on Dec. 31, totaling over 200 BTC — with an estimated loss of assets worth $3.3 million at current market prices.
coinbureau.com

They’re Going to Buy Bitcoin! 😮

If you had told me just a year ago that central banks could soon be buying bitcoin, I would have asked for some of the hopium you were smoking. However, according to a recent report by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), this could be a reality in 2025. That’s because the “bank of central bankers” has provided the clearest framework yet for how central banks could allocate crypto to their balance sheets.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Reveals What He’s Bullish On for 2023

Vitalik Buterin, the founder of smart contract protocol Ethereum (ETH), is breaking down what he’s bullish on for 2023. The crypto pioneer says that he’s hopeful Ethereum will reach the “basic roll-up scaling” milestone in his roadmap diagram shared on Twitter. Buterin says that milestone includes...
Business Insider

Bitcoin Miners Got Crushed by Crypto Winter. 2023 May Bring More Pain

The mining industry started 2022 off strong with what seemed like ample capital to expand, but high energy prices, increasing competition for Bitcoin blocks and a bear market hit miners, knocking out those with high leverage. The sector was shaken by bankruptcies and loan defaults, and next year will likely...

