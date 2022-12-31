Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
Business Insider
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai told Fox Business he lost $1.3 million during the FTX collapse. He said he has nearly zero hope of recovering his FTX funds. But Tsai remains bullish on crypto and said the downtrodden market offers a buying opportunity. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he...
decrypt.co
2022 Wasn't All Bad for Crypto (Just Mostly)
Crypto ended the year on an abysmal streak of bankruptcies and price declines. But 2022 still had some silver linings and reasons for bullishness. Crypto had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year in 2022. Coins began tanking at the start of Q2 and never rallied; Terra collapsed in...
astaga.com
Crypto Analysts Predict Bitcoin Price For 2023 As BTC Breaks Key Level
Bitcoin (BTC) value breaks additional and hit a low of $16,467 on Friday because the market sentiment stays weak amid the vacation season. With the essential help of $16.5K now damaged, crypto analysts predict extra narrow-range, sideways buying and selling within the coming days. On-chain information signifies 2023 as a constructive 12 months for the crypto market.
astaga.com
Currency Expert Explains Why Altcoins Experience More Carnage Than Bitcoin And Ethereum
As the present bear market in crypto continues to deepen, Bitcoin has fallen by 78%, and Ethereum by 82%. But elsewhere within the crypto market, many altcoins are down by as a lot as 96% or more. In a latest video, Elliott Wave Worldwide Forex & Crypto Analyst Jason Soni...
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
theblock.co
The Block Research’s Analysts: 2023 Predictions
Overall macro environment will continue to put downward pressure on high-risk assets like crypto. However, sideways action over the next year is more likely than a severe slide down. Many projects that have been unable to hit the product-market fit will be slowly abandoned courtesy of a lack of funding...
zycrypto.com
Here’s Why Solana’s Future Is Still Bright Despite SOL Price Nuking 97% Below ATH: Vitalik Buterin
Solana, the crypto once backed by FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, is one of the leading Layer 1 networks to have suffered in the enduring crypto winter. Despite the prices of top crypto assets like bitcoin and Ethereum remaining relatively stable over the last four weeks, SOL has bled out. However,...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin, Ether edge higher with crypto top 10; Litecoin surges after record transactions in 2022
Bitcoin and Ether costs rose in Tuesday morning buying and selling in Asia, together with all of the non-stablecoin high ten cryptocurrencies. Litecoin led the gainers, whereas XRP, Dogecoin and Polygon additionally posted will increase of between 2% and three%. See associated article: Hong Kong monetary service suppliers gear up...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Massively Dominated Ethereum, Polygon and Seven Altcoins in 2022 on One Metric: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is revealing that Cardano (ADA) led all other blockchain protocols on one critical metric this year. Santiment says that Cardano had the highest level of development activity in 2022 in the crypto ecosystem ahead of Ethereum (ETH) and other blockchain protocols. Based on the submissions to...
u.today
Tim Draper Continues to Stand by His $250,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction
Tech mogul Tim Draper has recently addressed his oft-repeated prediction about Bitcoin reaching $250,000 by 2023. While the cryptocurrency hasn't made it that high yet, he is still optimistic that this prediction will come true before the upcoming halvening. The billionaire venture capitalist and crypto enthusiast revealed that he wore...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Turns 14: Genesis Day and Satoshi’s Idea of Monetary Sovereignty
After an annus horribilis of a year, Bitcoin stands resilient. In fact, it just turned 14!. The streak of bankruptcies and price declines has dampened glimmers of positive progress. But Bitcoin just turned 14 today. January 3 is known as Bitcoin Genesis Day for the first block of BTC ever mined by Satoshi way back in 2009, which paved the way for the cryptocurrency as we know it today.
altcoinbuzz.io
Bitcoin And Altcoin Report – January Week 1
Will 2023 extend crypto winter and evolve into a crypto ice age, or is a spring thaw coming? Here is a glance into 2023 and crypto-related investment opportunities. Understanding and analyzing patterns can help us to prepare for the future. Also, staying up to date with all the crypto information is part of the ethos of good investors. Unfortunately, not everyone has the time. Therefore, this weekly Bitcoin and Altcoin Report will give you a holistic view of the previous week in crypto and a glimpse of the coming weeks.
theblock.co
Bitcoin developer claims loss of $3.3 million after PGP exploit
Bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr said his bitcoin was hacked after a PGP exploit. Dashjr’s wallet had four outgoing transactions on Dec. 31, totaling over 200 BTC. Bitcoin core developer Luke Dashjr claimed his wallet was hacked due to a Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) key compromise. Dashjr's wallet had multiple outgoing transactions on Dec. 31, totaling over 200 BTC — with an estimated loss of assets worth $3.3 million at current market prices.
coinbureau.com
They’re Going to Buy Bitcoin! 😮
If you had told me just a year ago that central banks could soon be buying bitcoin, I would have asked for some of the hopium you were smoking. However, according to a recent report by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), this could be a reality in 2025. That’s because the “bank of central bankers” has provided the clearest framework yet for how central banks could allocate crypto to their balance sheets.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Reveals What He’s Bullish On for 2023
Vitalik Buterin, the founder of smart contract protocol Ethereum (ETH), is breaking down what he’s bullish on for 2023. The crypto pioneer says that he’s hopeful Ethereum will reach the “basic roll-up scaling” milestone in his roadmap diagram shared on Twitter. Buterin says that milestone includes...
Business Insider
Bitcoin Miners Got Crushed by Crypto Winter. 2023 May Bring More Pain
The mining industry started 2022 off strong with what seemed like ample capital to expand, but high energy prices, increasing competition for Bitcoin blocks and a bear market hit miners, knocking out those with high leverage. The sector was shaken by bankruptcies and loan defaults, and next year will likely...
Comments / 0