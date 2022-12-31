ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trexlertown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lvpnews.com

Festival of Trees

PRESS PHOTOS BY CASSANDRA DAYOUB A large poinsettias tree is on display during the holiday season at Lehigh Valley International Airport, Hanover Township, Lehigh County. LVIA celebrated its 26th annual holiday Festival of Trees.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Students killed in fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two sisters, who were also School District of Lancaster students, died after a weekend fire in Lancaster. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of West Lemon Street just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Residents were trying to help firefighters. "Very close-knit neighborhood. A lot of citizens...
LANCASTER, PA
lvpnews.com

2022 Year in Review

The threat of COVID-19 long dictated certain precautions for communal wellbeing, but life for many of us returned to normal in 2022. Businesses reopened, kids went back to school and public gatherings resumed, but it was not easy and it was not immediate. Here are highlights of the events the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
sanatogapost.com

Panda Express Building Restaurant at Upland Square

WEST POTTSGROVE PA – Panda Express, a nationally franchised restaurant that describes itself as offering “Chinese flavors with American tastes,” is building a new store at the Upland Square shopping center, Upland Square Drive. Its shell went up quickly during the past week, and workers were busy...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

St. Luke’s Surgeon First in Area with New Sleep Apnea Treatment

Patients who have suffered with sleep apnea and have difficulty using or maintaining CPAP machines now have a new option. Now available locally, Inspire is a breakthrough sleep apnea treatment that works inside the body while the patient sleeps by monitoring the patient’s breathing and delivering mild stimulation to open the airway.
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website, saying administrators are aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School teacher that is the subject of a recent YouTube video.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
abc27.com

Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Many area events planned for Anthracite Mining History Month

WILKES-BARRE — Professor Bob Wolensky, the Anthracite Heritage Foundation and King’s College this week announced that a regional observance of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month will take place during January. A variety of programs will be featured in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Hazle Township, Ashley, Plymouth, Nanticoke, Pittston, Bethlehem, Shamokin, and...
ASHLEY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Teenage ‘Jill of All Trades’ Looks Forward to 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show Competitions

Riley Werner of Swatara Township, Lebanon County, might be just 13 years old, but this Northern Lebanon Middle School eighth-grader can already lay claim to being a young woman with wide-ranging interests. Breeding and raising goats and rabbits, baking cakes and cookies, sewing fashionable blouses, taking award-winning photographs and judging potatoes are all part of her repertoire, some of which will be on display at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Free New Year's Day dinner in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua hosted a free community dinner on Sunday. Folks could stop by and enjoy New Year's Day with a home-cooked meal. The church also delivered meals to people around the community who couldn't get out. This was the first sit-down dinner...
TAMAQUA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

America on Wheels Museum in Allentown Pennsylvania

In addition to its permanent displays, America on Wheels has rotating exhibits, which change every six months. Several of the exhibits feature personal transportation vehicles such as scooters and Segways. Others have educational programs or hands-on interpretive displays. The facility offers an interactive experience for everyone, from young children to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy