Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson’s Rankin accepts invitation to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl
Port Gibson native Jacory Rankin has accepted an invitation to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Rankin, who starred for Mississippi Valley State University, made the announcement over social media last week. Rankin recently finished his college career at MVSU with 86 receptions, 1,110 yards and nine touchdowns. The HBCU...
magnoliareporter.com
Chicot County wreck kills passenger, injures two drivers
Arkansas’ first fatal vehicle accident happened early Monday in Southeast Arkansas. The victim is officially listed as a “John Doe” pending formal identification. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2011 Dodge Caravan was traveling west on U.S. 82 in Chicot County about 2:30 a.m.
deltadailynews.com
Rosedale’s Upcoming Firework Show
The 4th Annual Boom-A-Rang Firework Show will be January 7, 2023 in Rosedale. The fireworks will be released from the courthouse at 7 p.m.
Mississippi man dead after being shot in the head Christmas Day
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A suspect is in custody after a man was fatally shot in the head on Christmas Day in Carroll County, Mississippi. Carroll County deputies said they responded to a shots fired call on Carroll County Road 65 on Sunday, December 25 just after 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found […]
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
Comments / 0