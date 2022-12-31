ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MS

vicksburgnews.com

Port Gibson’s Rankin accepts invitation to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl

Port Gibson native Jacory Rankin has accepted an invitation to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Rankin, who starred for Mississippi Valley State University, made the announcement over social media last week. Rankin recently finished his college career at MVSU with 86 receptions, 1,110 yards and nine touchdowns. The HBCU...
PORT GIBSON, MS
magnoliareporter.com

Chicot County wreck kills passenger, injures two drivers

Arkansas’ first fatal vehicle accident happened early Monday in Southeast Arkansas. The victim is officially listed as a “John Doe” pending formal identification. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2011 Dodge Caravan was traveling west on U.S. 82 in Chicot County about 2:30 a.m.
CHICOT COUNTY, AR

