Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Retired Pope Benedict lies in state as thousands pay their respects
In his first mass of the year, Pope Francis paid tribute to retired Pope Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at the age of 95. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Jan. 2, 2023.
At Benedict's summer home, a town mourns its beloved visitor
CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy (AP) — The shopkeeper named her daughter after him. The parish priest wears his old vestments. The former mayor dedicated a plaque to him on City Hall, and residents up and down this picturesque hilltop town reminisce about hearing him play the piano behind the palace walls on cool summer evenings. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is particularly beloved in Castel Gandolfo, where he joined a centuries-long list of pontiffs who summered at the papal villa overlooking Lake Alban in the hills south of Rome. Benedict’s death has hit its residents hard, since many knew him personally, and...
TODAY.com
How US's most damaging female spy betrayed family and country
Ana Montes was a top Cuba analyst for the United States while secretly working for Fidel Castro. Her story as the most damaging spy in American history is profiled in a new book called “Code Name Blue Wren.” NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reports for TODAY.Jan. 2, 2023.
Comments / 0