Moscow, ID

'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
Retired NYPD detective on police search of Idaho suspect’s home

(NewsNation) — Retired NYPD homicide detective Alfred S. Titus Jr. appeared on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” to analyze the latest details in the Idaho murders case. Titus noted a key element in the police search of suspect Bryan Kohberger’s home. “I noticed in viewing some of the video that they removed a computer tower. Any kind of computer information is going to be key because it’s possible that the connection was made with the victims through social media,” he noted.
Idaho murder suspect believes he'll be exonerated, attorney says

MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, is expected to waive extradition and could be back in Idaho as early as Jan. 3. Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said Kohberger believes he'll be exonerated and some people...
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive his extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges. That is according to his defense attorney. Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania arrested Bryan...
'Not a hint of stress'; WSU students react to arrest in Idaho murder case

PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a new statement Saturday morning after Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the murder of four Idaho college students. It reads, "The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged...
Here’s what we know the day after Kohberger’s arrest

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We continue to learn more about the man arrested in the Poconos early Friday morning charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students. Police have been conducting a homicide investigation since November 13, when four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus home. […]
Banfield reacts to police naming suspect in Idaho killing

(NewsNation) — Time starts. The clock starts when you make that arrest and you actually make the charge. It may be why they were waiting when they had them in their sights — so that they could get as much evidence procured before they actually went ahead with the process, because we all have a constitutional right to a speedy trial.
