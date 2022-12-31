Read full article on original website
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.Malek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
‘It felt like a cloud was lifted off of us’: Dad of Idaho murder victim talks about arrest of suspected killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Less than 24 hours before a celebration of life for their daughter, the family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves learned the news they'd been waiting for: police had arrested a suspect.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger spotted for first time since arrest
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger seen for the first time in Pennsylvania since his arrest Friday for the grisly deaths of four University of Idaho students.
'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
Several share details on past interactions with Idaho murder suspect
New information on Idaho shooting suspect Bryan Kohberger has been provided by people he has interacted with in the past. NBC News' Dana Griffin reports on these descriptions as well as Kohberger's upcoming extradition hearing.Jan. 2, 2023.
Retired NYPD detective on police search of Idaho suspect’s home
(NewsNation) — Retired NYPD homicide detective Alfred S. Titus Jr. appeared on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” to analyze the latest details in the Idaho murders case. Titus noted a key element in the police search of suspect Bryan Kohberger’s home. “I noticed in viewing some of the video that they removed a computer tower. Any kind of computer information is going to be key because it’s possible that the connection was made with the victims through social media,” he noted.
Students, former classmates speak out on Idaho murder suspect’s behavior
PULLMAN, Wash. — Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, lived in an off-campus apartment in Pullman. The parking lot of Kohberger’s complex is always full of cars. Neighbors say there’s a lot of white vehicles, like Hyundai Elantras, the car police were looking for. Many are now in shock after police say the...
Idaho murder suspect believes he'll be exonerated, attorney says
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, is expected to waive extradition and could be back in Idaho as early as Jan. 3. Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said Kohberger believes he'll be exonerated and some people...
Public defender says Idaho murder suspect is ‘calm,’ believes he’ll be exonerated: ‘This is not him’
A public defender for Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspect charged with murder in the deaths of four University of Idaho students, said on TODAY his client believes he will be exonerated. Jason LaBar, the chief public defender of Monroe County, Pennsylvania, is representing Kohberger in the extradition but not...
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killings
A student said, "It was just... totally stunning to hear that this guy who had been marking my papers was reportedly this horrific killer." Idaho's Moscow - The 28-year-old graduate student accused of killing four sleeping classmates at the University of Idaho is becoming well known.
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive his extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges. That is according to his defense attorney. Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania arrested Bryan...
'Not a hint of stress'; WSU students react to arrest in Idaho murder case
PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a new statement Saturday morning after Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the murder of four Idaho college students. It reads, "The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged...
What Happens to Idaho Kids Inside a Juvenile Detention Center?
💭 Inspired by the memory of a troubled childhood friend, I decided I wanted to know more about today's juvenile detention centers. 💗 To my pleasant surprise, Idaho's Juvenile Justice System goes to great lengths to affect positive change for its children in detention centers. 💎 The gallery...
Idaho Murder Suspect Had Been a Student of the Criminal Mind
MOSCOW, Idaho — Eleven days before four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus, Bryan Kohberger was sitting in a criminology class at a college just a short drive away, leaning into a conversation about forensics, DNA and other evidence prosecutors use to win convictions.
Is It Illegal to Carry a Gun In an Idaho Bar?
Fact: all citizens 18 years and older can legally posses and carry a firearm in the Great Gem State. Trigger Control: we appreciate the solid example of trigger control displayed in the photo below. Idaho + Conceal Carry. Fact: all citizens 18 years and older do not need a permit...
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing Crime
A graduate student at Washington State University was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home last month, according to CNN.
Family of Idaho murder suspect says they 'promote his presumption of innocence'
The family of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, the suspect arrested in the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students, said they are cooperating with law enforcement to "promote his presumption of innocence" in their first public statement released Sunday. The statement was released by Kohberger's counsel, Jason A. LaBar,...
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger arrested in killings of 4 university students
Idaho police have suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger in custody more than six weeks after four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed as they slept in a rental home near campus.
DUI Task Force: Zero alcohol related injuries or fatalities over holiday weekend
The holidays are always a time for celebration and good times. For some, good times involve partaking in an alcoholic beverage. While this on its own can mostly be harmless, it's when some decide to drink and drive that things can go from bad to worse. That’s what Idaho State...
Here’s what we know the day after Kohberger’s arrest
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We continue to learn more about the man arrested in the Poconos early Friday morning charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students. Police have been conducting a homicide investigation since November 13, when four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus home. […]
Banfield reacts to police naming suspect in Idaho killing
(NewsNation) — Time starts. The clock starts when you make that arrest and you actually make the charge. It may be why they were waiting when they had them in their sights — so that they could get as much evidence procured before they actually went ahead with the process, because we all have a constitutional right to a speedy trial.
