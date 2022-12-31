Read full article on original website
BBC
Driver arrested after car travels 50 miles with no tyre
A driver has been arrested after a car was stopped after driving 50 miles (80km) with a tyre missing. Thames Valley Police said Warwickshire Police had alerted it about a BMW with no rear driver-side tyre. The car was stopped on Monday evening on the M40 close to junction nine,...
BBC
Kiran Pun: Bus passenger comes forward in missing man murder probe
A passenger captured in a photo travelling on the same bus as a man who has been missing for more than a month has contacted police after an appeal. Kiran Pun, 36, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station on 1 December shortly after 19:30 GMT.
BBC
Man killed in Durham New Year's Eve car crash
One man has died and another been seriously injured in a crash. Stephen Bonallie was travelling in a silver Audi A6 estate on the A167 in Durham when the car crashed into a tree at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday. Mr Bonallie, 32, died while a man in his 30s...
BBC
Rainford crash: Man dies and two seriously injured
A man has died and two people have been seriously injured in a car crash on New Year's Day. The 31-year-old man was driving a Nissan when it was in a collision with a Renault in Blind Foot Road, Rainford, at about 10:00 GMT. He was pronounced dead at the...
Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car
Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
New Year's Day car crash claims Daniel Lewis after he dies driving home from Corrigin hotel
Tributes are pouring in for Daniel Lewis, 21, who died when his Holden Colorado rolled off Corrigin South Road in Western Australia on New Year's Day after leaving a party at 1am.
BBC
Dorset Police sergeant who tried seducing trainees leaves force
A police sergeant who pursued improper relationships with student officers has been told he would have been sacked if he had not already resigned. A disciplinary panel heard the sergeant, who worked for Dorset Police, made sexual phone calls to one trainee and sent flirtatious messages to another between April and May 2022.
BBC
Bruna Fonseca: Man arrested after death of 28-year-old woman in Cork
A man is still being questioned after the death of 28-year-old Bruna Fonseca who was found dead in an apartment in Cork city centre on Sunday morning. The emergency services were called to an apartment on Liberty Street in the city at about 06:30 local time, where they found Ms Fonseca "unresponsive".
BBC
Andrew Gosden: Arrested men still under investigation a year later
Two men arrested after a Doncaster boy vanished in London 15 years earlier remain under investigation, police say. The pair were detained on 8 December 2021 on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking following Andrew Gosden's 2007 disappearance. Andrew, then 14, was last seen on 14 September that year getting...
BBC
Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan
A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed. Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022. The victims, who were...
BBC
Man escapes court after being sentenced to jail
A man leapt from the dock and escaped from a court seconds after being handed a jail term for assault. Nicholas Bunclark, 30, fled from Liverpool Crown Court after a failed chase by security staff. He had been found guilty of assaulting Connor Wilson at a hostel where they were...
BBC
Johnny Brady: Police hunt as serial arsonist flees hospital unit
A serial arsonist has absconded from a mental health unit in Northampton, sparking a county-wide police hunt. Johnny Brady was given a hospital order for a string of devastating attacks on schools and churches in Derbyshire and a previous serious assault. The 19-year-old went missing from St Andrew's Healthcare facility...
BBC
Man charged after elderly woman assaulted in her care home
A 21-year-old man has been charged after an elderly woman was reportedly sexually assaulted at a care home. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the woman was taken to hospital after being attacked in Oldham after 02:00 GMT on New Year's Day. The man is due to appear before Tameside Magistrates'...
BBC
Mark Cavendish: Robbery at Essex home was 'planned invasion'
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife were subjected to a knifepoint robbery while at home with their children, a trial has heard. Prosecutors say intruders made off with two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, following the raid in Ongar, Essex, in November 2021. Jurors...
BBC
Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named
The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
BBC
Aston shooting victim Letisha Shakespeare's mum continues campaign 20 years on
Twenty years ago, two teenage girls were killed as they stood outside a new year party. The killings of Letisha Shakespeare and Charlene Ellis sent shockwaves through the city of Birmingham and beyond, and led their families to dedicate themselves to campaigning against gun and gang crime. In the parish...
BBC
Brighton Marina: Man, 56, dies in New Year's Eve fall
A man has died after falling from height at Brighton Marina in East Sussex on New Year's Eve. Emergency services were called to the Marina shortly after 10:00 GMT on 31 December 2022. Officers said the 56-year-old was declared dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been...
BBC
Christmas Eve shooting: Response to Elle Edwards' death praised
Police investigating the fatal shooting of a woman at a pub on Christmas Eve have praised the public for coming forward to help after receiving nearly 150 pieces of intelligence. Elle Edwards, 26, was shot outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey, Wirral, at about 23:50 GMT on 24 December. Merseyside Police...
BBC
Boston attempted murder arrest after man stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in a Lincolnshire town. Officers were called to Hartley Street in Boston shortly before 20:00 GMT on Monday, Lincolnshire Police said. A man in his 20s was stabbed twice and is in a stable condition in hospital....
BBC
Man charged with murder of Brazilian woman in Cork
A man has been charged with the murder of a Brazilian woman in Cork city. Bruna Fonseca, 28, was found dead in an apartment on Liberty Street in the city centre on Sunday morning. Miller Pacheco, 29, appeared at a special district court sitting in Cork on Monday. Judge John...
