Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Urban Rural Action to select 28 volunteers to prevent ‘targeted violence’
Twenty-eight residents of south-central Pennsylvania will serve as Pennsylvania Uniters in a federally-funded program to address targeted violence. Under the auspices of nationally-based Urban Rural Action (URA), Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence in South-Central Pennsylvania begins Feb. 18, in Gettysburg, its founder and executive director Joseph Bubman, told the Capital-Star.
newsfromthestates.com
Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls
State Elections Director David Maeda looks on as a woman yells about election fraud claims during a break in a Sherburne County Board meeting Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Minnesota Republicans recruited thousands of volunteers to work the polls during the November election, with the hope...
newsfromthestates.com
State minimum wage climbs to $12 an hour and more Va. headlines
• On Jan. 1, Virginia’s minimum wage rose from $11 to $12 an hour and the state got rid of its statewide 1.5% tax on groceries and personal hygiene products like diapers and tampons.—Washington Post. • Youngkin has proposed more funding for Medicaid Development Disability Waivers, which pay...
newsfromthestates.com
The Pa. Legislature returns: Three storylines to follow today | Tuesday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Welcome to the first Tuesday of 2023. At high noon today, incoming members of the state House and Senate will take the oath of office, officially kicking off the new, two-year legislative session.
newsfromthestates.com
Kansas seniors need respect, but they also need our care and assistance
Seniors have so much to offer us, writes Rebecca Phillips. Unfortunately, they face barriers from society and caregivers. (Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rebecca Lyn Phillips is a published author, speaker and mental health advocate.
newsfromthestates.com
Housing, child care to get special attention this session
Two new House committees will focus on child care and housing in the 2023 legislative session. (Dave Cummings | New Hampshire Bulletin) House Speaker Sherman Packard will launch special legislative committees on housing and child care next year, bringing new focus to two persistent issues for the state. The special...
newsfromthestates.com
Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (left) and Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Beebe) talk before Hutchinson presents his fiscal year 2024 state budget at the Nov. 10, 2022, meeting of the Legislature's Joint Budget Committee. The budget projects a surplus despite forecasts of a mild recession in 2023. (Photo courtesy of Gov. Asa Hutchinson)
newsfromthestates.com
Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho
St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center is the flagship hospital of the St. Luke's Health System. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) St. Luke’s Health System grew rapidly over the past decade — acquiring and making deals with Idaho and Oregon medical practices and hospitals. As it grew, St. Luke’s executives described a master plan to curb the costs of health care — and to ensure that care actually makes people healthier.
newsfromthestates.com
Ron ‘Freedom’ DeSantis is set to begin his second term as governor in Tallahassee
The stage was set on the eve of Gov. Ron DeSantis' second inauguration on Jan. 3, 2023. Credit: Michael Moline. Ron DeSantis will take the oath of the office of governor for a second term at noon Tuesday in a ceremony scheduled to be held on the steps of Florida’s Old Capitol, having won reelection in November by some 19 points over his Democratic challenger.
newsfromthestates.com
Are Alaska utilities up to the challenge of climate change and a looming gas crunch?
Chugach Electric Association board members meet in December at the cooperative’s Anchorage headquarters. (Photo by Nathaniel Herz) Last month, I decided to attend a board meeting at Chugach Electric Association, a cooperative that’s Alaska’s largest electric utility and serves more than 90,000 members in and around Anchorage.
newsfromthestates.com
Whitmer calls for gun control, repealing abortion ban in 2nd inaugural address
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is sworn in for a second term during the Michigan Inauguration on Jan. 1, 2023. | Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined her vision for her second term during her inaugural address Sunday, kicking off complete Democratic control of Lansing for the first time in four decades.
newsfromthestates.com
Garten named to Budget Committee
State Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, is the newest m ember of the Indiana State Budget Committee. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray appointed him to replace alternate member, Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne. The committee facilitates the revenue forecasting, budget development and budget implementation processes and evaluates the fiscal and...
newsfromthestates.com
Don’t let party loyalty trump voting for competent candidates
Jason Ravnsborg, left, is interrogated after the car he was driving struck and killed a pedestrian in rural South Dakota. Ravnsborg, who was the state's attorney general at the time, was ultimately impeached and removed from office. (Image from House Select Committee on Investigation files) There will be some new...
newsfromthestates.com
Veteran NC teacher questions Board of Ed chair’s good faith on merit pay plan for teachers
If there is anyone involved in the controversial North Carolina teacher merit pay work who should understand the importance of giving teachers a seat at the table when redesigning how they are paid, it’s the chair of the State Board of Education. After all, the last time Eric Davis...
newsfromthestates.com
CT Capitol fully open to public Wednesday as 2023 session begins
Celebration in the House gallery after the passage of paid family and medical leave in 2019. The House and Senate galleries, closed since March 2020, will reopen Wednesday. MARK PAZNIOKAS / CTMIRROR.ORG. The Connecticut General Assembly begins its two-year term Wednesday with three dozen new members, significantly higher salaries, more...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Everybody can do their part’: Naturalists working to reestablish prairies in Missouri
MONROE CITY — As beautiful as a tallgrass prairie in bloom is, establishing one is equally unglamorous. First invasive species, like autumn olive or bradford pear trees, have to be ripped out and burned off. And even after prairie grass seeds are thrown, it won’t be pretty at first.
newsfromthestates.com
Some Kentuckians push their power supplier to prioritize greener energy over coal
Bill Conn was thinking of his two children when he wrote an email in December to the Kentucky Public Service Commission, the state agency that regulates more than 1,000 utilities. The Whitley County teacher counts Eastern Kentucky coal miners among his ancestors, a history that’s near and dear to his...
newsfromthestates.com
How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline
Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of...
newsfromthestates.com
With Fetterman’s win behind him, Dem consultant McPhillips is sticking with Pa. for 2023
Brendan McPhillips just wrapped the successful U.S. Senate campaign of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a grueling race during which the candidate suffered a stroke, and fought his way back despite his lingering auditory processing issues, not to mention an opponent with deep pockets in Republican Mehmet Oz. One might...
newsfromthestates.com
In 2022, Kansas Reflector staffers covered shocking upsets and indispensable public policy
Dawn Rattan cries and applauds at the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom watch party after Kansans vote to keep abortion a constitutional right on Tuesday. (Lily O'Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector) I’m pretty sure that 2022 took the usual 365 days. Yet it felt like several callithumpian years packed into one. We...
Comments / 0