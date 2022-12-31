ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Urban Rural Action to select 28 volunteers to prevent ‘targeted violence’

Twenty-eight residents of south-central Pennsylvania will serve as Pennsylvania Uniters in a federally-funded program to address targeted violence. Under the auspices of nationally-based Urban Rural Action (URA), Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence in South-Central Pennsylvania begins Feb. 18, in Gettysburg, its founder and executive director Joseph Bubman, told the Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State minimum wage climbs to $12 an hour and more Va. headlines

• On Jan. 1, Virginia’s minimum wage rose from $11 to $12 an hour and the state got rid of its statewide 1.5% tax on groceries and personal hygiene products like diapers and tampons.—Washington Post. • Youngkin has proposed more funding for Medicaid Development Disability Waivers, which pay...
VIRGINIA STATE
Kansas seniors need respect, but they also need our care and assistance

Seniors have so much to offer us, writes Rebecca Phillips. Unfortunately, they face barriers from society and caregivers. (Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rebecca Lyn Phillips is a published author, speaker and mental health advocate.
KANSAS STATE
Housing, child care to get special attention this session

Two new House committees will focus on child care and housing in the 2023 legislative session. (Dave Cummings | New Hampshire Bulletin) House Speaker Sherman Packard will launch special legislative committees on housing and child care next year, bringing new focus to two persistent issues for the state. The special...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho

St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center is the flagship hospital of the St. Luke's Health System. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) St. Luke’s Health System grew rapidly over the past decade — acquiring and making deals with Idaho and Oregon medical practices and hospitals. As it grew, St. Luke’s executives described a master plan to curb the costs of health care — and to ensure that care actually makes people healthier.
IDAHO STATE
Ron ‘Freedom’ DeSantis is set to begin his second term as governor in Tallahassee

The stage was set on the eve of Gov. Ron DeSantis' second inauguration on Jan. 3, 2023. Credit: Michael Moline. Ron DeSantis will take the oath of the office of governor for a second term at noon Tuesday in a ceremony scheduled to be held on the steps of Florida’s Old Capitol, having won reelection in November by some 19 points over his Democratic challenger.
FLORIDA STATE
Whitmer calls for gun control, repealing abortion ban in 2nd inaugural address

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is sworn in for a second term during the Michigan Inauguration on Jan. 1, 2023. | Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined her vision for her second term during her inaugural address Sunday, kicking off complete Democratic control of Lansing for the first time in four decades.
MICHIGAN STATE
Garten named to Budget Committee

State Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, is the newest m ember of the Indiana State Budget Committee. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray appointed him to replace alternate member, Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne. The committee facilitates the revenue forecasting, budget development and budget implementation processes and evaluates the fiscal and...
INDIANA STATE
Don’t let party loyalty trump voting for competent candidates

Jason Ravnsborg, left, is interrogated after the car he was driving struck and killed a pedestrian in rural South Dakota. Ravnsborg, who was the state's attorney general at the time, was ultimately impeached and removed from office. (Image from House Select Committee on Investigation files) There will be some new...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
CT Capitol fully open to public Wednesday as 2023 session begins

Celebration in the House gallery after the passage of paid family and medical leave in 2019. The House and Senate galleries, closed since March 2020, will reopen Wednesday. MARK PAZNIOKAS / CTMIRROR.ORG. The Connecticut General Assembly begins its two-year term Wednesday with three dozen new members, significantly higher salaries, more...
CONNECTICUT STATE

