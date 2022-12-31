The stage was set on the eve of Gov. Ron DeSantis' second inauguration on Jan. 3, 2023. Credit: Michael Moline. Ron DeSantis will take the oath of the office of governor for a second term at noon Tuesday in a ceremony scheduled to be held on the steps of Florida’s Old Capitol, having won reelection in November by some 19 points over his Democratic challenger.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO