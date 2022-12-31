Read full article on original website
Republican proposes study on effects of daylight saving time on Virginians
A Republican state delegate wants Virginia to study the impact of switching to daylight saving time and standard time year-round.
Virginia senator proposes statewide ban on blue headlights
A Virginia state senator has proposed a total ban blue headlights, a move designed to remove a car modification some see as a dangerous nuisance.
STUDY: 25% of Virginia homes contain dangerously high levels of cancer-causing gas
As the second-highest leading cause of lung cancer, the American Lung Association is urging Virginians to test their home for radon after a study found 25% of homes tested across the Commonwealth had dangerously high levels of the gas.
Urban Rural Action to select 28 volunteers to prevent ‘targeted violence’
Twenty-eight residents of south-central Pennsylvania will serve as Pennsylvania Uniters in a federally-funded program to address targeted violence. Under the auspices of nationally-based Urban Rural Action (URA), Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence in South-Central Pennsylvania begins Feb. 18, in Gettysburg, its founder and executive director Joseph Bubman, told the Capital-Star.
Here are the Virginia laws that took effect on Jan. 1
NORFOLK, Va. — 2023 is finally upon us, and with that, a new year means new laws are in effect for Virginians. Over the last two years, the Virginia General Assembly passed several laws that didn't take effect until January 1, 2023. From a minimum wage jump to new consumer data protections, the new laws will impact several parts of Virginia's economy.
Virginia Consumer Protection Act in effect Jan. 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act just went into effect January 1, 2023. In the digital age, many companies have access to sensitive consumer data. Some people may be unaware of just how much data they’re releasing when setting up an Alexa or using sites like Amazon. Click here to read on the kind of information companies can access, collect, and sell. Doing this helps companies create more targeted ads.
Personal data protection law to go into effect New Year’s Day in Virginia
The Consumer Protection Act is set to go into effect at the beginning of next year, making it more difficult for large corporations to use Virginians' personal information for profit.
Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents
Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts. But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
Advocates say mental health push needs separate teams for separate issues
Lawmakers are about to consider massive new changes to Virginia's mental health system. But, part of the discussion will be about isolating the problem. When people talk about problems with mental health, sometimes what they’re actually talking about is a developmental disability. That’s one of the reasons why Brian Kelmar founded a nonprofit known as Legal Reform for the Intellectually and Developmentally Disabled. He says the governor's proposal to create new crisis response teams needs to have separate teams – some for people in a mental health crisis and then others for people with developmental disabilities.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Youngkin wants a small nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia. Here’s what we know about nuclear waste disposal in Virginia.
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather email, too. A number of questions swirl around the governor’s plan to put a small modular nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia to generate carbon-free energy, and many of them center around concerns about the waste it would produce.
State minimum wage climbs to $12 an hour and more Va. headlines
• On Jan. 1, Virginia’s minimum wage rose from $11 to $12 an hour and the state got rid of its statewide 1.5% tax on groceries and personal hygiene products like diapers and tampons.—Washington Post. • Youngkin has proposed more funding for Medicaid Development Disability Waivers, which pay...
New study shows alarming diabetes numbers as Central Virginians deal with drug shortages
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new study from the peer-reviewed medical journal, Diabetes Care, showing the number of young people with diabetes is likely to increase more rapidly over the next few decades.
$500 Stimulus Payments To Arrive In Virginia In February 2023
$500 in stimulus payments will arrive in Virginia this February 2023. These payments are due to ARISE, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, says Notheis. $500 worth of stimulus payments will arrive for the residents of Alexandria City in Virginia beginning in February 2023. The stimulus payments are due to ARISE or Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. The stimulus payments will arrive in Alexandria, Virginia every month for two years. However, according to Julie Mullen, ARISE’s coordinator, only 170 recipients will be selected to receive these stimulus payments. If by February and all 170 recipients are not completed yet, there may be delays.
Gas prices now back on the rise in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The cost of gas is increasing once again in Virginia. In Richmond, prices have climbed to $3.10 a gallon which is up 18 cents from just a week ago. AAA says that it’s unclear whether or not prices will continue on an upward trend or drop in the near future.
The step you can take to help honor women veterans in Virginia
Organizers are hoping to honor Virginia's women veterans with a commemorative license plate for them in the Commonwealth.
Va. farmers urged to respond to ag census before deadline
RICHMOND—Time to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture is running out, and Virginia farmers are being encouraged to return their questionnaires before the Feb. 6 deadline. The National Agricultural Statistics Service mailed online access codes for the census to every known American farmer in November, followed by hard...
Housing, child care to get special attention this session
Two new House committees will focus on child care and housing in the 2023 legislative session. (Dave Cummings | New Hampshire Bulletin) House Speaker Sherman Packard will launch special legislative committees on housing and child care next year, bringing new focus to two persistent issues for the state. The special...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri. Here’s how to talk to your kids about it
Fifth-three percent of Missouri voters signed off on a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana on Nov. 8, 2022 (Carol Yepes/Getty Images). With the passing of Amendment 3 in November, parents in Missouri now have a new conversation to navigate: Adult cannabis (marijuana) use. As someone who works in alcohol and...
