Virginia State

newsfromthestates.com

Urban Rural Action to select 28 volunteers to prevent 'targeted violence'

Twenty-eight residents of south-central Pennsylvania will serve as Pennsylvania Uniters in a federally-funded program to address targeted violence. Under the auspices of nationally-based Urban Rural Action (URA), Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence in South-Central Pennsylvania begins Feb. 18, in Gettysburg, its founder and executive director Joseph Bubman, told the Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
13News Now

Here are the Virginia laws that took effect on Jan. 1

NORFOLK, Va. — 2023 is finally upon us, and with that, a new year means new laws are in effect for Virginians. Over the last two years, the Virginia General Assembly passed several laws that didn't take effect until January 1, 2023. From a minimum wage jump to new consumer data protections, the new laws will impact several parts of Virginia's economy.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Virginia Consumer Protection Act in effect Jan. 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act just went into effect January 1, 2023. In the digital age, many companies have access to sensitive consumer data. Some people may be unaware of just how much data they’re releasing when setting up an Alexa or using sites like Amazon. Click here to read on the kind of information companies can access, collect, and sell. Doing this helps companies create more targeted ads.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents

Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts. But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Advocates say mental health push needs separate teams for separate issues

Lawmakers are about to consider massive new changes to Virginia's mental health system. But, part of the discussion will be about isolating the problem. When people talk about problems with mental health, sometimes what they’re actually talking about is a developmental disability. That’s one of the reasons why Brian Kelmar founded a nonprofit known as Legal Reform for the Intellectually and Developmentally Disabled. He says the governor's proposal to create new crisis response teams needs to have separate teams – some for people in a mental health crisis and then others for people with developmental disabilities.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Youngkin wants a small nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia. Here's what we know about nuclear waste disposal in Virginia.

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather email, too. A number of questions swirl around the governor’s plan to put a small modular nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia to generate carbon-free energy, and many of them center around concerns about the waste it would produce.
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State minimum wage climbs to $12 an hour and more Va. headlines

• On Jan. 1, Virginia’s minimum wage rose from $11 to $12 an hour and the state got rid of its statewide 1.5% tax on groceries and personal hygiene products like diapers and tampons.—Washington Post. • Youngkin has proposed more funding for Medicaid Development Disability Waivers, which pay...
VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 Stimulus Payments To Arrive In Virginia In February 2023

$500 in stimulus payments will arrive in Virginia this February 2023. These payments are due to ARISE, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, says Notheis. $500 worth of stimulus payments will arrive for the residents of Alexandria City in Virginia beginning in February 2023. The stimulus payments are due to ARISE or Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. The stimulus payments will arrive in Alexandria, Virginia every month for two years. However, according to Julie Mullen, ARISE’s coordinator, only 170 recipients will be selected to receive these stimulus payments. If by February and all 170 recipients are not completed yet, there may be delays.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC12

Gas prices now back on the rise in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The cost of gas is increasing once again in Virginia. In Richmond, prices have climbed to $3.10 a gallon which is up 18 cents from just a week ago. AAA says that it’s unclear whether or not prices will continue on an upward trend or drop in the near future.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Va. farmers urged to respond to ag census before deadline

RICHMOND—Time to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture is running out, and Virginia farmers are being encouraged to return their questionnaires before the Feb. 6 deadline.  The National Agricultural Statistics Service mailed online access codes for the census to every known American farmer in November, followed by hard...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Housing, child care to get special attention this session

Two new House committees will focus on child care and housing in the 2023 legislative session. (Dave Cummings | New Hampshire Bulletin) House Speaker Sherman Packard will launch special legislative committees on housing and child care next year, bringing new focus to two persistent issues for the state. The special...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NBC12

Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
RICHMOND, VA

