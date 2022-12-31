Read full article on original website
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Southside Bethlehem leaders speak out on sale of Lutheran church
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Southside Bethlehem residents and representatives from nonprofit groups spoke out against the potential sale of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church during Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Located at 617 E. Fourth St., the church was recently listed for sale along with its parking lot at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
WFMZ-TV Online
Representative from Berks elected Pa. House speaker
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A state representative from Berks County was elected Tuesday to serve as speaker of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives. State Rep. Mark Rozzi, who was elected to the role with 115 votes, is a Democrat who represents the 126th District, but he pledged to caucus with neither Democrats nor Republicans.
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN welcomes baby girl as first of 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network celebrated its first birth of the year at its Cedar Crest campus. The 5-pound, 15-ounce girl came into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The parents are still picking her name so she is just being referred to as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Penn State Health welcomes first baby of 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. - It only took four hours for Penn State Health to welcome its first baby of 2023. Kawon Kilo Mooring was born at 4:12 a.m. to Rebeca E. Henriquez-Membreno and the late Kawon C. Mooring of West Lawn, Berks County, at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County's 3 new lawmakers take office in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG — Three new Schuylkill County lawmakers were among a group of 49 to take the oath of office in the General Assembly at noon Tuesday. The newly elected legislators gathered with friends and family on the House floor Tuesday morning for photos at their official desks several hours before the Legislature convened as a group for the first time.
WFMZ-TV Online
Recent Catasauqua High School graduate killed in crash on American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A recent high school graduate died after a crash on the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown on Monday. Elijah Soler, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 p.m., said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release Tuesday. Soler, of Hanover Township, Lehigh County, was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Kerry Myers makes history as first African American Northampton County Council president
EASTON, Pa. – Kerry Myers is taking over as president of Northampton County Council, making him the first African American to hold that leadership post. Myers, a Democrat, was elected Tuesday at council's first meeting of 2023. He made more news after council's brief meeting, announcing that he will seek re-election to represent District 1, which covers the Easton area.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police with long guns respond to Bethlehem home after request for welfare check
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A well-being check prompted police to converge on a neighborhood in Bethlehem on Monday. The Bethlehem Police Department said Tuesday it received a request around 2:30 p.m. Monday from an outside agency to check on an individual at a home in the 1500 block of E. Ninth Street.
WFMZ-TV Online
Donna Reed interested in becoming Reading City Council president
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council agreed Tuesday night to proceed with a vote next week to fill the vacant the position of council president. The seat became vacant Dec. 31 with the resignation of newly sworn-in state Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz. Councilwoman Donna Reed, who currently serves as vice...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting sends 1 person to hospital in Reading
READING, Pa. – Reading police are investigating a shooting in the city that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday. Shots rang out just after 10 p.m. at South 11th and Cotton streets. Authorities say officers found one person at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They say the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Serious crash closes American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A serious crash shut down the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown for several hours Monday night. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. The road was closed while investigators reconstructed the accident. Police have yet to provide details of the crash, other than to say it's "serious."
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigation continues into shooting outside Liberty Tap Room
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say it appears a woman shot outside a bar and restaurant in Exeter Township over the weekend was an innocent bystander. Shots rang out Friday night in the parking lot of Liberty Taproom in Exeter Township. Exeter Police responded along with other agencies. "There were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police detail murder suspect's arrest in Poconos, previous encounters with law enforcement
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have released new details into how they made the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. We have also learned about the previous encounters Kohberger had with law enforcement. On what has been reported as his cross-country drive from Washington state to Pennsylvania for the holidays,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County DA announces new second-in-command
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County district attorney announced a change to his staff. Gavin Holihan will take over on Jan. 9 as first assistant district attorney, DA Jim Martin said in a news release Tuesday. That's the position directly under the district attorney, meaning Holihan will fill in for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police say dispute led to Reading shooting
READING, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning in downtown Reading. A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg inside a building on the 900 block of Penn Street. According to Reading Police, just prior to the shooting, the victim and shooter were engaged in a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in Idaho killings arrives at Monroe County Courthouse for hearing
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The man accused of killing four students at the University of Idaho will appear in a Monroe County courtroom on Tuesday. Bryan Kohberger's extradition hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg. He arrived at the courthouse just before noon, wearing a...
WFMZ-TV Online
4 wounded after shooting at Allentown youth center
Allentown police say one person was found shot at the scene. Three others were found after going to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.
WFMZ-TV Online
Murder suspect's attorney, former classmate speak out
The man accused of killing four college students in Idaho will be in a Monroe County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger is expected to waive extradition following his arrest last week. In the meantime, a former classmate of his in the Poconos is telling us more about his background. Kohberger...
