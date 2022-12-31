Read full article on original website
Chicago Has Ranked As One Of The Top 10 U.S. Cities To Spend New Year’s Eve In
Chicago, you just keep making these top 10 lists! First for Christmas, then for the best airport, and now, WalletHub has conducted a study to figure out which U.S. cities were the absolute best to spend the holiday. As for Chicago it ranks within the top 10, sitting at number 8 on the list. In comparing the 100 most populated cities in the country, the Windy City ranked 8th for best “epic” New Year’s Eve celebrations. The study’s findings were based on 29 metrics, which categorizes the score based on the legality of fireworks, to the precipitation expected on December 31st of this year. In looking at three “key” dimensions: entertainment,food and costs, they were able to calculate which cities scored the highest. The study also took safety and accessibility into account.
Chicagoans Can Ride The CTA For Free On New Year’s Eve
Chicago wants to make sure you make it home safely this New Year’s Eve and is offering free rides on CTA– from 10 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday. Use the public transit system courtesy of Miller Lite! Don’t worry about tapping your card either, as the CTA is not offering refunds to people who accidently pay! Pace fand the CTA will be free on select hours this New Year’s Eve! Travel free on all Metra trains from any downtown station this Saturday after 6 p.m. By providing free bus rides and ADA paratransit rides on New Year’s Eve on...
This Past Week Saw Chicago’s Coldest December High Temperature In Almost 40 Years
Chicago reached a new historic low temperature this past weekend as a blizzard flew through the area. On Friday, December 23, the highest temperature failed to reach zero degrees Fahrenheit. As a result, Chicago officially saw its coldest high temperature in nearly 40 years. The snow storm is thought to be a once in a generation event! According to the National Weather Service, the minus-1 degree temp is only the fourth subzero high temperature in December that Chicago has seen since 1958. With the worst of the blizzard behind us, that means things can only go up from here! In this week ahead, Chicago’s expected to hit the 50s this week. Keep on reading for a look at the rest of the weeks forecast: While it was a brutally cold weekend, it could feel 90 degrees warmer this week. Today (Wednesday December 28) will be around 39 degrees and sunny with possible wind gusts up to 30 mph. Thursday could be the warmest day at 51 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, the day will be cloudy with a chance for drizzle. Showers could come Friday, though it’ll cool down to about 43 degrees!
Christkindlmarket’s Viral Croissant Rolls Are Now Avabilable At A Local Bakery
The decadent croissant rolls that swept Instagram and TikTik are now avaialble for year-round purchase every Friday through Sunday at La Boulangerie Chicago! Initially only available at the holiday market stalls, the bakery heeded demand and has started to supply the viral treat at all locations– starting now! Their made-from-scratch pastries have been gaining popularity with stalls at all three annual Christkindlmarkets. Lines were wrapped around the block as everyone was vying for a croissant roll this year! The staple cafe is all about bringing about the French experience to the U.S, using organic imported flour and collaborating with famous Parisian flour millers, Les Grands Moulins de Paris to create the most inspired treats. With several locations across the city– from Logan Square, to Ravenswood, and Humboldt Park, the viral croissant rolls are oh so dreamy, and topped with a delicious glaze of your choice! Choose from flavors like crème brulee, pistachio, nutella or rasberry and get ready for an absolutely delicious indulgence! After you’ve tried out the croissant rolls, why not grab another pastry to go? La Boulangerie also offers fresh bread, fluffy pastries, galettes, crepes, macaroons and more!
A New Underground Cocktail Bar Serves Up Japanese Pub Style Food In West Loop
The Izakaya at Momotaro is a dimly lit, atmospheric bar with 30 or so seats, making the exclusive space right below Momotaro Chicago a big hot spot. Situated right below beloved Japanese restaurant Momotaro, the West Loop bar brings an extra bit of grit to its elegant upstairs partner. The menu at Izakaya is filled with Japanese style pub plates offering up DIY hand rolls, Red Miso Lamb chops, K-Town Jogae, Scallops, Renkon Hasami-Age, a signature burger, and more create a mouthwatering menu.With an extensive cocktail menu, the drinks are aplenty and the food is delicious, making for an unforgettable...
A Guide To Celebrating Kwanzaa 2022 In Chicago
The holiday season is already underway and in that odd time between Christmas and New Years, it’s important to highlight Kwanzaa as celebrations started yesterday and will extend to January 1st. Here’s everything you need to know about the holiday and local celebrations in Chicago Activist and author Maulana Karenga created Kwanzaa in 1966 to celebrate African heritage within African American culture. With various rituals, celebrations and reflections going on throughout the week, Kwanzaa pays homage to values and traditions rooted in diasporic African cultural elements. Celebrating culture, unity, and heritage, the holiday honors African social values and can consist of feasts, large gatherings, gift exchanges and more reverly. Rooted in Swahili tradition, Kwanzaa is a time for people of African descent to reflect on culture and values, an place an emphasis on family and community. Kwanzaa this year begins on on December 26 and goes until January 1, 2023.
Chicago Has Launched Its First Ever Snow-Plow Naming Contest
Who can come up with the best name for the six snow plows? The city of Chicago wants to know! The city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation has launched a contest to name each of the snowplows in the six districts. With a fleet of almost 300 baby-blue Snow Fighting Trucks, the city is looking to add an extra pizazz to the wintertime necessity– in the past over 675 motor-truck drivers have been sent out to help clear snow. You can submit your best names until January 6, but beware– a name could be chosen once the contents reaches 20,000 entries! The “You Name A Snowplow” competition is open to Chicago residents and only one submission is allowed per device. Entries can be a maximum of 50 characters total! The Department of Streets and Sanitation will then select 50 finalists out of the group. After that, voting will occur from January 15-31 to determine the six winners. Could it be you?
Christkindlmarket To Close Early Due To Severe Weather Conditions
With an unprecident storm on the horizon, we here at Secret Chicago hope you stay safe, and warm during this winter storm. With expected high winds and heavy snowfall, schools, local shops, and yes even the Christkindlmarket are all closing down in preparation. Both Christkindlmarket Chicago and Aurora have reduced their hours, closing today at 4 p.m. This week marks the end of the season for both Christkindlmarket Chicago and Aurora. Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville is completely closed for today, and all three market locations will be closed on Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24. Visitors can still grab a delicious Raclette sandwich or an iconic logo adorned mug for a loved one– but remember, if you are venturing over to the Chicago location ( 50 W Washington St.) or Aurora ( 360 N Broadway, Aurora, IL) make sure to bundle up and stay safe as conditions are not ideal. There is still time to enjoy the German-style market at Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville after the storm passes– as the Gallagher Way location will be open daily from December 26 to December 31.
10 Majestic Christmas Trees To See In Chicago This Season
The holiday season fills Chicago with sparkling lights, festive decor and plenty of show-stopping Christmas trees. With Christmas a few days away, it’s time to soak up the festivities! From skating at Maggie Daley Park, enjoying a day of adventurous ice tubing at winter wonderland, to cozying up on a heated rooftop igloos, or spending time at holiday pop-ups, Chicago really comes alive during the holidays! Cheers! Keep reading for a round up of the merriest Christmas trees in the city! The City of Chicago’s 109th Christmas Tree is back at Millennium Park! The iconic Christmas tree stays a-light until the new year, filling the area with joy and cheer. Known to locals and tourists alike as one of the most stunning city displays, the towering tree is adorned with colorful twinkling lights and a bright shining star. Address: 201 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60602 Macy’s Walnut Room has become synonymous with the holidays over the years with a towering 45-foot Great Tree. The holiday setup changes every year but is always a bright spot during the season. The historic restaurant brings all the holiday cheer with an incredible setup, infusing the entire space with an unbeatable magic.
A Decadent Whiskey Inspired Restaurant Is Now Open In River North
Two beloved restaurants have come together to create something great. Roka Akor, a Japanese-style restaurant specializing in sushi and steak, is partnering with The Macallan, a world-renowned Scotch distillery to create a one-of-a-kind experience in River North. Located right next door to Roka Akor, the new space is dedicated to providing selections of whiskies and cocktails while also bringing Roka selections to the table! With a ten-course tasting menu made to highlight the ingredients and flavors of the Macallan whisky making process, this dining experience works closely with the culinary team in Aberlour, Scotland to bring flavors like native barley,...
Magnolia Bakery Introduces A Limited Time Red Velvet Banana Pudding For The Holiday Season
This season’s flavor of choice? Red velvet of course! Magnolia Bakery on State Street is a sight to behold, beckoning customers in with a series of delicious treats. Tourists and locals alike travel from all over to try out the famous banana pudding– and within good reason. This season, the popular bakery added an extra dash of seasonal cheer to the mix with a brand new red velvet flavor. While the bakery is known for its flavor of the month, this December’s has drawn national attention featuring their classic banana pudding layered with plenty of red velvet cake and chocolate shavings! The monthly seasonal flavor adds a daring twist to the iconic banana pudding, and it’s only available for a while longer. Going to January 1st, time is running out to try the decadent recipe! The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is available now until January 1st! If you want to recreate the banana pudding at home, check out the original banana pudding recipe here! Sweet tooths, this one’s for you! We’re definitely stopping by to try out the delectable flavor. Address: 108 N State St, Chicago, IL 60602
Marvel At A Monstrous 45-Foot Christmas Tree At Macy’s Decadent Walnut Room
An iconic Christmas tree is back for the season and it’s so fabulous. Macy’s Walnut Room has become synonymous with the holidays over the years and for a good reason– the restaurant serves up holiday cheer on a platter, infusing the entire space with an unbeatable magic flair. The Walnut Room, located inside Macy’s, goes all out for the season, filling the restaurant with spectacular holiday decor and a towering 45-foot Great Tree. The setup changes every year but is always bright, and cheerful The Walnut Room brings all the cheer to diners and shoppers alike, serving up a list of breakfast options (dubbed Santa’s breakfast menu) and a full holiday menu filled with traditional eats. The downtown Chicago spot is available by reservation only and serves up pot pie, cider-glazed turkey, and a host of beloved holiday meals. While the food is delightful, the extravagant Christmas tree and sparking decorations shines bright, drawing families and locals alike to take in the wonder of the legendary room.
Tickets For Adam Sandler’s Chicago Standup Comedy Go On Sale Tomorrow
Adam Sandler will be in Chicago later this year for a live performance that’s sure to leave you laughing. Rumor has it he’s even bringing along a surprise guest– though details on who that The beloved comedian is performing his standup routine “Adam Sandler Live” at The United Center on February 5, 2023. Though the show is open to all who manage to score a ticket, it is recommended for a ‘mature audience’ AKA those 16 and older. Tickets, which are expected to sell fast, will be on sale tomorrow, Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. As for what his material will consist of, who’s to say? At this point, with over three decades of experience, Sandler is sure to put on a memorable show filled with music, catchy jingles, and plenty of laughter. Sandler has been on a 22-stop coast-to-coast tour, which is pausing for the holidays. It will kick back off with the Chicago date in February!
DJs & Pop-Up Bars Will Transform Lincoln Park Zoo Tomorrow Night For An Exclusive After-Hours Extravaganza
Ever wondered what it would be like to explore Lincoln Park Zoo after the gates close? Here’s your chance. Tomorrow night, Thursday, December 15th, Lincoln Park Zoo will launch its most jubilant after-hours event of the year offering guests the chance to wander the zoo with no kids and no crowds just their chosen beverage in hand, and plenty of space to stroll, sip, and snack with friends and family! The adults-only event welcomes guests aged 18 and over to enjoy unique animal chats, live DJs, and multiple pop-up bars situated throughout the zoo all while it is aglow for the 28th version of its iconic Zoolights experience. From live ice carving by talented artists to adorable animal chats and enrichment there will be so much fun to be had between sipping on beers, ciders, wines, or seasonal cocktails and feasting at various food trucks.
Chicago Has Been Named One Of The Best Places to Spend Christmas In The World
From spectacular light shows to festive-themed trains to annual world-ranking Christmas markets, there really is no place like Chicago for the holidays! Chicago is already a fantastic city, but add in a dash of holiday cheer, and it’s one of the best places in the world. While we’re biased, Condé Nast Traveler seems to agree. The site recently released a list showcasing 32 festive cities worldwide that come alive during the holidays and Chicago has landed a top spot! It really is one of the best places to spend Christmas with endless things to do, like the much-lauded Christkindlmarket, which recently ranked as the third best holiday market in the world. There are endless light shows, like ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo, featuring changing tunnels of eye-catching designs, a towering Ferris wheel, and over 2.5 million LED lights. Other call-outs include Millennium Park’s 55-foot Christmas tree and a date at the Godfrey Hotel’s iconic heated igloos!
See The Moon Cover Mars In An Extraordinary ‘Lunar Occultation’ Tonight
There’s a rare occurrence happening in the sky tonight that will be visible from the Chicago area! Called a lunar occultation, this astronomical event only happens when the moon passes in front of a planet and removes it from view, which means Mars will be at its best vantage point since 2020! Around 9:11 p.m. CST-10:05 p.m. CST, Mars will appear to slip behind the moon– for only about an hour during this occultation. Weather permitting, the event is set to occur tonight and should be visible to all! Adler officials mention that Mars will appear brightly in the sky,...
The Obama Presidential Center Is Looking For A Restaurant Partner On The South Side
A Chicago restaurant could have a unique opportunity on the city’s South Side! The Obama Foundation, which began construction on the Obama Center in late 2021, is now on the search for a restaurant partner for the yet-to-be-finished renowned space. Looking to operators located on the South and West side, the Obama Foundation is now accepting pitches for an established restaurant company that has had success with larger venues, has been around for at least five years, and have ideally made a “minimum of $5 million in average annual revenues for the last five years.” Will they go for a local company? Or, what about employing a larger food service company? These questions remain up in the air as they start the search.
