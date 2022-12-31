Chicago reached a new historic low temperature this past weekend as a blizzard flew through the area. On Friday, December 23, the highest temperature failed to reach zero degrees Fahrenheit. As a result, Chicago officially saw its coldest high temperature in nearly 40 years. The snow storm is thought to be a once in a generation event! According to the National Weather Service, the minus-1 degree temp is only the fourth subzero high temperature in December that Chicago has seen since 1958. With the worst of the blizzard behind us, that means things can only go up from here! In this week ahead, Chicago’s expected to hit the 50s this week. Keep on reading for a look at the rest of the weeks forecast: While it was a brutally cold weekend, it could feel 90 degrees warmer this week. Today (Wednesday December 28) will be around 39 degrees and sunny with possible wind gusts up to 30 mph. Thursday could be the warmest day at 51 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, the day will be cloudy with a chance for drizzle. Showers could come Friday, though it’ll cool down to about 43 degrees!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO