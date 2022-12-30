Read full article on original website
proclaimerscv.com
Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough
Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
WFMJ.com
Minimum wage for tipped, non-tipped employees rises in Ohio
Some Ohio workers are getting a boost in their pay as the state's minimum wage rose for the new year. Non-tipped employees will now make $10.10 per hour, an 80-cent increase over 2022. Tipped employees will also get a bump in pay by 40 cents. Their minimum wage is now...
Local business owner talks minimum wage increase
On Jan. 1, 2023, minimum wage workers got a pay raise in 23 states, including Ohio.
How many Ohioans live near a toxic release facility?
Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water on a regular basis—and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities. After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia in 1985, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The act established the EPA Toxic Release Inventory (TRI), which provides […]
Economic uncertainty, food insecurity follows Northeast Ohioans into 2023
2022’s financial concerns are following many Northeast Ohioans into 2023. Economic indicators show record inflation is cooling, but the price of everyday purchases remains high.
hometownstations.com
A top Ohio story for 2022 - Intel's $20 billion dollar investment in the state
COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - One of the top Ohio stories for 2022 would be the announcement of the $20 billion investment of Intel but that could be just the start. In January of 2022, the semiconductor chip manufacturer announced their plan to build two plants in Licking County Ohio, just outside of Columbus, and with it create nearly 3,000 new jobs. In September, Intel broke ground for their facility. They are looking at making Ohio “The Silicon Heartland” with investments into the education sector to train the workforce needed for these high-tech jobs. But for Governor Mike DeWine, the Intel deal is more than an investment into the state.
Mount Vernon News
Historic glass making company in Mount Vernon has closed its doors after 132 years in business
After 132 years of serving Knox County's glass needs, Strang Glass has closed. This family-owned business's storied history goes back to Lafe Strang, great-grandfather to current owner Jeff Ulery. The business started as something other than a glass manufacturer. When Strang left Fredricktown in 1889 and moved to Mount Vernon,...
Ohio crash closes U.S. Route, powerlines across road
UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions. A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions. The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway. DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route. According to Ohio […]
WFMJ.com
CDC: Four Valley counties have high Covid-19 levels
During the height of the season for holiday gatherings, the Center for Disease Control has placed all four counties in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on its most recent list of communities with high Covid-19 levels. Last updated on Thursday, the CDC’s Covid-19 Community Level map shows Trumbull, Mahoning, and...
13abc.com
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed several bills into law on Monday. According to a statement released by Gov. DeWine, the following bills were enacted:. Senate Bill 33, sponsored by Senators Jay Hottinger and Andrew O. Brenner, modifies the law governing community reinvestment areas and expands the income tax deduction allowed for contributions to Ohio’s 529 education savings plans to include contributions to 529 plans established by other states.
spectrumnews1.com
New bill signed into law allows postnuptial agreements
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill recently signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine adds Ohio to the list of 48 other states that allow married couples to change their prenuptial agreement. . Senate Bill 210 is a piece of legislation that allows married couples draw-up postnuptial agreements. This bill...
spectrumnews1.com
Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
whbc.com
VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drop in new, reported coronavirus cases in Ohio as of last week’s report. There were just over 13,000 new cases reported, 193 from Stark County. But the CDC still has all area counties at Medium level for spread of the...
Looking to reduce voter power, Ohio Republicans display a breathtaking betrayal of public trust: Brent Larkin
The people who run the Ohio General Assembly think voters are too stupid to comprehend their abuse of power. There’s no other explanation why the Republican-run legislature would conspire with Secretary of State Frank LaRose on a scheme designed to make it harder for Ohioans participate in the democratic process.
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In Ohio
Ohio is a beautiful state with a wide variety of landscapes and attractions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the sandy beaches of Lake Erie, Ohio has something to offer for everyone. If you're looking for a quick and affordable getaway, there are plenty of options within the state. Here are four affordable weekend getaways in Ohio:
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in central Ohio, this restaurant serves fantastic sushi. Customers love their spicy scallop roll, cherry blossom roll (a California roll topped with tuna, avocado, spicy crab salad, crunch, and a special sauce), and super crunch roll (a deep fried roll with white tuna, snapper, crab, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, and spicy sauce). They also have delicious chicken teriyaki and udon noodle bowls (customers especially enjoy the tempura udon, which comes with shrimp tempura on the side). If you have room for dessert, check out the tempura ice cream.
Federal prosecutor’s office in Cleveland without a confirmed leader for longest stretch in some 70 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nearly two years have passed without a confirmed federal prosecutor in northern Ohio, the longest the district has gone without one in some 70 years. Since Justin Herdman left on Jan. 8, 2021, the office has been led by interim U.S. attorneys. Michelle Baeppler, the first assistant, has been in charge for the past several months. She is the only first assistant to lead any of the 93 offices in the country. President Biden, based on the recommendation of the state’s two U.S. senators, makes the appointment.
EXPLAINER: What's ahead for Ohio's unsettled political maps?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The election contests of 2022 may have been held and decided, but Ohio’s political maps remain far from settled. It was supposed to be a once-per-decade process for redrawing the state's U.S. House and Statehouse districts, in order to reflect updated population figures from the 2020 Census. Now it promises to extend into 2023, and probably longer.
spectrumnews1.com
Psychic medium lays out predictions for Ohio in 2023
Empathy is apparently what Ohio needs in 2023. Mindy Drayer spoke with professional psychic medium Tina Blankenship about what she sees for Ohio in the new year. Higher prices and more crime are just two examples. Watch this interview to find out the rest.
