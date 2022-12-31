Read full article on original website
Homemade Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
Shrimp Creole
Shrimp Creole is a spicy shrimp stew that encapsulates everything I love about Southern food. It’s deeply flavored from a delicious shrimp stock and the holy trinity of onion, bell pepper, and celery — and there’s a peppery kick that keeps you coming back for more. It’s served ladled over a bowl of steaming white rice, and I’m always a very happy camper as I dig in.
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee. Country-style meat pies (empanadas) Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat
Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.
3-Ingredient Appetizers Everyone Will Be Talking About the Day After Your Party
With the holiday season in full swing, there are so many reasons to gather together and celebrate. If you are hosting this year, make it extra easy on yourself with some super simple appetizers. Tasty snacks are the life of any party, but nobody wants to be stuck in the...
The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'
Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
Is Peanut Butter Good For You?
Whether creamy or crunchy, peanut butter is a delicious staple in many pantries. You could just eat the yummy spread by the spoonful -- but should you?
Traditional Christmas Morning Casserole, A Savory Breakfast Your Family Will Enjoy
This quick and easy Christmas Breakfast Casserole is packed full of flavor. The best part is you only need a few ingredients for this recipe that you usually have on hand. A traditional breakfast casserole that is a savory delight to the taste buds and makes Christmas morning even more special, by having this delicious Christmas Breakfast Casserole. You can prep the night before and simply throw this cheesy casserole into the oven to bake!
General Tso chicken: a simple dinner idea
This is the busiest time of the year and as someone who cooks almost daily, I am always looking for new and easy recipes especially for those days when I don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. Crock Pot recipes are some of my favorites because after just a little prep time, it allows me to cook while doing other things around the house or even run errands, without being stuck standing over a stove. This General Tso chicken recipe makes a great meal in the Crock Pot, when you are craving something different and delicious for dinner but are crunched for time.
How to make the easiest holiday appetizer ever
Make this festive appetizer that combines store-bought ingredients for a quick and easy dish for any holiday party. 1 package 13.8 oz frozen refrigerator pizza dough thawed. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 2-12x18 inch sheet pan lined with parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll out the pizza dough rectangle flat...
Super Easy Crockpot Recipe for Black-Eyed Peas and Cabbage New Year’s Day
I've never made a point of eating black-eyed peas or cabbage on New Year's Day for good luck before, but you better bet I'll be chowing down this Sunday! Now, if you've ever wondered WHY eating these seemingly random foods is considered good luck, click here for the story. However, if you're trying to make the combo a little more appetizing, read on.
Warm Holiday Ham Crescents
½ lb. fully cooked ham (brown-sugar, shaved) 8 oz. crescent dinner rolls (refrigerated) 4 slices mozzarella cheese (or Swiss), cut diagonally) Separate package of crescent rolls into triangles; place on waxed paper. Place cheese triangle over each dough triangle. Divide ham among the 8 dough/cheese triangles. Beginning at widest end, roll up to form a crescent. Place on baking sheet that has been coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 13 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir together mayonnaise and mustard for dipping. Makes 8 servings.
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good
One of my very favorite cakes in existence isn't my favorite because of the nostalgic taste, the family history, or the uniquely irresistible flavor. Nope — it's how easy it is to make. That was my grandma's secret. And perhaps it's why she made the cake so many, many...
Chicken Enchilada Soup, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican meal.
Chicken Enchiladas are a favorite classic Mexican meal. But this recipe turns that classic meal into an amazing soup. It is so easy to make and clean up as well because it is made in slow cooker. So, you can prepare the soup, set the slow cooker and have the rest of your day free but later enjoy a hearty, delicious dinner.
Homemade country-style fudge
Today, I will be making fudge for a special holiday treat. I have never had a batch of this candy fail me yet! (Knock, knock on wood!) Honestly, I think that this is probably one of the easiest fudge recipes to create. Waiting for it to set up and harden is absolutely the hardest part!
Homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits
Homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits/Photo byGin Lee. If you enjoy bread, today I am preparing my homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits. These biscuits have nice, buttery flavored layers and a browned crunchy crust. To enhance the crust, I brush the tops of the dough with extra buttermilk before baking, then while the biscuits are baking, I brush the tops with melted butter to brown them. Plus, during the last few minutes of baking, I flip the biscuits over to brush the bottoms with extra melted butter. This is what creates the golden sunshine color on the outside of their crusts.
Breakfast Ideas: Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast, A Sweet Indulgence
Cream Cheese Stuffed French ToastPhoto bywww.yellowblissroad.com. Here's a truly decadent breakfast...lunch or dessert idea. Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast and it's not as hard as it may look.
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Easy Keto Lemon Cream Cheese Cookies
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/easy-keto-lemon-cream-cheese-cookies. These soft and pillowy keto lemon cream cheese cookies are an irresistibly delicious treat. With tangy lemon zest, almond flour, and monk fruit sweetener, these cookies have everything you love in a tasty keto dessert. You’ll never believe that these refreshing cookies are sugar-free, low-carb, and gluten-free!
