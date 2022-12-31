Read full article on original website
Lakers Land Knicks’ Julius Randle In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, all you can do is cut your losses. Let’s say you’ve been running a business for years. You’ve never turned a profit, and it doesn’t look like you will any time soon. There’s an NBA lesson in here. It won’t be an easy decision...
Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans
An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
FOX Sports
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance
Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell rattles off 71 points in win, offers condolences to Bills' Damar Hamlin
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell dropped 71 points in a historic night as he helped the team beat the Chicago Bulls in overtime.
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid, Sixers being blitzed by Pelicans
Following an eight-game winning streak, the Philadelphia 76ers have lost two in a row following a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The Sixers had 19 turnovers that led to 30 Pelicans points, and they allowed CJ McCollum to drill a career-high and New Orleans franchise-record 11 3s.
Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview
Lakers: OUT Davis (foot) ; DTD James, Walker IV (lower body) Hornets: OUT Martin (knee), Smith Jr (ankle), Oubre Jr. (hand) The Hornets come into the new year sitting at 10-27 and ready to dial things up. Charlotte has an opportunity to sweep Lakers in the season series after a win 10 days ago in Los Angeles, something the Hornets have not done since the 2016-17 season. With Kelly Oubre- the most consistent and prevalent scoring option the Charlotte has had this season-nursing a hand injury, the Hornets will need to further rely on star guard LaMelo Ball to lead the team to the sweep.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Hornets Preview: Lifted by LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers have been away from home for the holidays. They’ll be returning this week after a five-game road trip that first started with the Christmas Day blunder against the Dallas Mavericks. But before they return home to their loved ones, they’ll have to try not to overlook the Charlotte Hornets who will be hosting the fifth and final game of this trip.
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Spurs Game
Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.
Yardbarker
Colin Cowherd Urges LeBron James To Join Luka Doncic On Dallas Mavericks
LeBron James might find himself in a completely different situation, as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been linked with a move away from the 17-time NBA champions, and many teams appear to be interested in acquiring his services. In recent days, the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat were...
New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies odds, picks and predictions
The New Orleans Pelicans (23-12) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (21-13) Saturday in a battle of the 1st and 3rd seed in the Western Coference. Tip-off from FedExForum is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pelicans vs. Grizzlies odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
