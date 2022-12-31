ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

I'm Back Boo-Boo!
2d ago

As they should've. Why stay there and Work when you have a robot to do it all. They can go somewhere else where people's hard work is valued more than a robot. 🙄

More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
Atlanta (GA) Woman Died in Townhouse Fire Trapped by Burglar Bars

A woman was killed in a house fire in Buckhead on New Year’s Day, authorities said. The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was found dead inside a burning townhome on Lakemoore Drive, Atlanta fire officials said. A cat was also found dead inside the home, and a firefighter was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with an injury to his finger.
Northeast Ga hospitals reimpose mask mandates

Effective today, Northeast Georgia Health Systems says it is requiring face coverings for staff members and volunteers at its hospitals and medical facilities in Gainesville, Dahlonega, Braselton, and Winder. The mask mandate comes amid a report increase in coronavirus cases in northeast Georgia. From Northeast Georgia Health Systems…. Due to...
Feedback sought on proposed Gainesville roundabout

The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking the public for feedback on a proposed roadwork project near downtown Gainesville. The project would see a multi-lane roundabout installed at the intersection State Route 60 -- also known in the area as a portion of E.E. Butler Parkway and Green Street -- and Academy Street, next to the Hall County Chamber of Commerce.
Fire damages one of Atlanta's oldest historic buildings

ATLANTA - An early morning fire damaged one of Atlanta's oldest historical homes Tuesday. Officials say shortly after 3:30 a.m. the fire broke out in the attic of the 1840 Joseph Willis House, which is located on the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road. The house, which was home to...
A heavily armed man caused panic at a supermarket. But did he break the law?

ATLANTA — Two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, leaving many Americans on high alert, Rico Marley was arrested as he emerged from the bathroom at a Publix supermarket in Atlanta. He was wearing body armor and carrying six loaded weapons — four handguns in his jacket pockets, and in a guitar bag, a semi-automatic rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
Timeline for storms Tuesday around metro Atlanta and north Georgia

ATLANTA — A potent January storm system will bring storms into Georgia later in the day Tuesday. We are closely watching storms developing well to our west. Those storms will move into Georgia later this afternoon into the overnight hours and early Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has...
Hall County's first 2023 baby

The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
Kendra M.

Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Planning Commissioner Trey Bell concludes service to Hall County

The Hall County Planning Commission will be one member short heading into the new year as District 1 representative Trey Bell steps away from his appointment. December 19 marked Trey Bell’s last planning commission meeting as he finished his time serving Hall County. Bell was appointed by District 1 Commissioner Kathy Cooper, who will now need to find a replacement for Bell’s position on the planning commission.
Georgia is entering a new political era in 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time this century, Georgia will have a new lieutenant governor and a new Speaker of the House when lawmakers convene the 157th General Assembly in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. This is also the first time in more than 60...
