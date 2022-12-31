ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

University of Idaho slaying suspect waives extradition in Pennsylvania court

MONROE COUNTY, Pennsylvania — Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the suspect in the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students in November, waived extradition Tuesday during a court hearing in Pennsylvania, paving the way for him to face murder charges in Idaho. Kohberger, 28, arrived at a Monroe County court...
MOSCOW, ID
TODAY.com

Idaho murder suspect to appear in court for extradition hearing

Bryan Kohberger is set to appear in a Pennsylvania court Monday, clearing the way for him to return west where his lawyer says he believes he will be exonerated. The families of the victims are bracing for the legal battle ahead. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Jan. 3, 2023.
IDAHO STATE
TODAY.com

Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky

Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy