Journal Review
Kurt Douglas Surber
Kurt Douglas Surber, 65, of Crawfordsville passed away peacefully Dec. 29, 2022, in Wesley Manor Health Care Pavilion. Born July 3, 1957, at Crawfordsville, Kurt was the son of Daryl Surber and Helen (Steele) Schilling. He was a 1976 graduate from Crawfordsville High School and worked in construction. He enjoyed photography, playing music, collecting Indian artifacts and spending time with animals and nature.
Journal Review
Morris W. Geiger
Morris W. Geiger, 87, of Crawfordsville passed away at 10:28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. Morris was born Sept. 28, 1935,at Romney, to the late Morris W. and Irene Kuhns Geiger. He married Mabel Helen Land on May 30, 1964, at West Lebanon. She survives. Morris...
Journal Review
Wanda Peacock
Wanda Dee Peacock of Linnsburg passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Franciscan Health of Lafayette. She was 69 years old. Wanda was the county coordinator for Special Olympics Montgomery County for eight years. She loved her athletes and they loved her. She worked at RR Donnelley for 26 years.
Journal Review
Barton Leon Price
Barton Leon Price, 78, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Franciscan Health of Crawfordsville. He had been at Wellbrooke for the previous month. He was born June 7, 1944, at Crawfordsville, to Boyd and Martha (Cook) Price. He graduated from Darlington High School in 1963 and joined the Indiana National Guard. He had worked at RR Donnelley, then later Cummins Diesel, Carmel Concrete and retired from Celadon Trucking in Indianapolis. He married Sue Vance in 1971 and later divorced.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Greg P. Harrell
Greg P. Harrell, 67, of Bedford, passed away peacefully at his residence on January 2, 2023. Born on April 8, 1955, he was the son of Carl and Ella Mae (East) Harrell. Greg retired from the Local 741 Laborer’s Union. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Local 741, and the American Legion Gillen Post #33. Greg was a hard-working man and a dedicated friend to all. To say that he made a positive impact on others would be an understatement.
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 4, 2023
• Michael William Smith, 46, Roachdale, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia — 12:38 a.m. • Domestic disturbance in the first block of Hickory Lane — 12:58 a.m. • David Charles Franklin, 27, Ladoga, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana...
WLFI.com
First babies born in Lafayette this year are two boys
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first baby born in Lafayette in 2023 was born at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Aiden Scott Walker was born at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He is the son of Erin and Austin Walker from Frankfort. He was born weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz. and measuring in at 20.5 in. long.
Journal Review
Regina Robinson King
Regina Robinson King, 75, was called home to be with her heavenly father Saturday evening, Dec. 24, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. Regina was born Dec. 11, 1947, at Crawfordsville, to Andrew Robinson and Jasmine Ernest Robinson. Regina graduated from Crawfordsville High School, she also studied and graduated from...
Journal Review
Athenians fall to Blackhawks as stretch run begins
CVL 4 5 9 13 - 31 SHS 13 16 22 11 - 62 Crawfordsville (4-10): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Molly Pierce 0-3 0-0 0 Elyse Widmer 0-7 0-0 0 Olivia Hedrick 0-0 0-1 0 Riley Gardner 2-6 1-2 5 Abby Cox 0-1 0-0 0 Addie Hodges 0-1 0-0 0 Litzy Huesca 0-0 0-0 0 Celeste Moore 1-5 2-2 4 Madi Hedrick 2-5 2-2 7 Taylor Abston 3-15 0-0 7 Yuli Torres 3-5 0-0 8 Totals 11-48 5-7 31.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Three local deals with Indiana men’s basketball that would make NIL even more fun
On Christmas day, the internet was blessed with a heartwarming video of Indiana men’s basketball junior guard Anthony Leal and his older sister, Lauren, who graduated from Indiana less than three weeks ago. Anthony gifted Lauren a card, which in part read, “Someone like you deserves no burdens or...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
WISH-TV
Health inspector closes Jordan’s restaurant after complaint
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County health inspector has suspended the operating license for a restaurant on the northeast side. The inspector found “a large amount of spilled grease in an area outside of the restaurant,” which led to its license being pulled, said a Monday afternoon email from Curt Brantingham, the public information coordinator for the Marion County Public Health Department.
nuvo.net
The hardest working man in Indiana
If you're reading this, you probably support live music around town. (And if you don't, GET OUT THERE and see some live music!) One of our home-grown local musicians is the talented Thom Woodard. He grew up in Indy and has played in countless bands here and in Bloomington. His love for guitar playing started in high school while playing along to albums by Neil Young, The Who, The Stones, and The Beatles. He would attend concerts, realized that the live musicians sounded much better than what he heard on his albums, and decided he would like to play live music.
WISH-TV
Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County tourism officials and an event production business have teamed up to start 2023 with something new that they hope will become a tradition. At the stroke of midnight Saturday, as the new year begins, fireworks will be shot from atop a former grain...
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Shelbyville man charged with arson, two additional felonies
VAN BUREN TWP. — Wesley Shadley, a 27-year-old from Shelbyville, faces three felonies, including arson, after an incident last month. Around 3 p.m. on Dec. 12, Sgt. Colton Magner with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling Hamilton Creek and Bob Allen roads when dispatch alerted of smoke in the area of Poplar Grove and Hamilton Creek roads, near the Civil Service Conservation Club.
WTHI
Linton boys basketball coach placed on administrative leave following public intoxication charge
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Linton-Stockton School Corporation has placed boys basketball coach Joey Hart on administrative leave pending an investigation. Police arrested him in Clay County over the weekend on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. We reached out to the superintendent, athletic director, and school board president Tuesday...
Current Publishing
Tyler Trent’s younger brother to play football for Purdue
It’s certainly fitting that Carmel High School senior offensive lineman Ethan Trent will play for Purdue University. Ethan’s brother, Tyler Trent, drew national attention as a Purdue superfan who inspired the Boilermakers. Tyler died at age 20 on Jan. 1, 2019, from osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. “It...
wbiw.com
Sheriff Greg Day introduces his leadership team
BEDFORD – Newly elected Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day introduced his leadership team during the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning. Serving as Day’s Chief Deputy is Tony Siedl. “His experience and leadership abilities will have a lasting positive effect on our community, the department, and every officer/employee that...
WLFI.com
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
WTHI
Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
