Journal Review
Kurt Douglas Surber
Kurt Douglas Surber, 65, of Crawfordsville passed away peacefully Dec. 29, 2022, in Wesley Manor Health Care Pavilion. Born July 3, 1957, at Crawfordsville, Kurt was the son of Daryl Surber and Helen (Steele) Schilling. He was a 1976 graduate from Crawfordsville High School and worked in construction. He enjoyed photography, playing music, collecting Indian artifacts and spending time with animals and nature.
Chargers falter at home vs Blackhawks
Sheridan (6-5) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Evan Krupp 0-0 0-0 0, Trent DeCraene 4-7 0-0 9, Tyler Garner 4-8 2-2 11, Owen Bell 1-2 0-0 3, Caleb Wright 8-16 3-4 23, Carson Aleman 3-4 0-0 6, Eli Kolb 0-1 0-0 0, Parker Williams 3-4 0-0 6; Totals 22-42 5-7 58. North...
Athenians fall to Blackhawks as stretch run begins
CVL 4 5 9 13 - 31 SHS 13 16 22 11 - 62 Crawfordsville (4-10): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Molly Pierce 0-3 0-0 0 Elyse Widmer 0-7 0-0 0 Olivia Hedrick 0-0 0-1 0 Riley Gardner 2-6 1-2 5 Abby Cox 0-1 0-0 0 Addie Hodges 0-1 0-0 0 Litzy Huesca 0-0 0-0 0 Celeste Moore 1-5 2-2 4 Madi Hedrick 2-5 2-2 7 Taylor Abston 3-15 0-0 7 Yuli Torres 3-5 0-0 8 Totals 11-48 5-7 31.
Wanda Peacock
Wanda Dee Peacock of Linnsburg passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Franciscan Health of Lafayette. She was 69 years old. Wanda was the county coordinator for Special Olympics Montgomery County for eight years. She loved her athletes and they loved her. She worked at RR Donnelley for 26 years.
Morris W. Geiger
Morris W. Geiger, 87, of Crawfordsville passed away at 10:28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. Morris was born Sept. 28, 1935,at Romney, to the late Morris W. and Irene Kuhns Geiger. He married Mabel Helen Land on May 30, 1964, at West Lebanon. She survives. Morris...
Mounties open 2023 with road win over Panthers
RP 6 9 8 7 - 30 Southmont (7-8) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Gray 0-3 4-6 4, Veatch 2-10 1-2 5, Shaw 3-5 0-0 6, Mason 5-13 7-9 18, Jenkins 2-11 0-4 4, Woods 1-4 0-2 2. Totals 13-46 12-23 39. Riverton Parke (4-8) Mathas 1-43-5 6, Vanatti 0-2 0-0 0,...
Local Record: Jan. 4, 2023
• Michael William Smith, 46, Roachdale, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia — 12:38 a.m. • Domestic disturbance in the first block of Hickory Lane — 12:58 a.m. • David Charles Franklin, 27, Ladoga, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana...
Multi-Colored Masterpiece
Making the turn on to the east-west portion of Ladoga Road, all that would be left outside now at Davidson Greenhouse and Nursery are memories and remnants. Earlier this winter owner Mark Davidson kept his tradition and constructed one of his works of art … out of ice. “I...
