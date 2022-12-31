Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
5 Best Taco Places in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
Unraveling the Mysterious Disappearance of Anthonette Cayedito: A Cold Case AnalysisLord GaneshAlbuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13
Governor appoints Sam Bregman as Bernalillo County DA
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday that she has appointed former prosecutor Sam Bregman as the Second Judicial District Attorney. According to a news release, Bregman will begin in the position immediately. Bregman will replace Raúl Torrez, who won the New Mexico Attorney General race....
KOAT 7
Gov. Lujan Grisham names Second Judicial District Attorney
SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham named Sam Bregman as New Mexico's newest Second Judicial District Attorney. He will begin immediately. Bregman has served as the assistant district attorney for the district and the Albuquerque City Council. He also operated a law firm in Albuquerque, practicing in civil and criminal cases.
Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
kanw.com
Sam Bergman appointed Second Judicial District Attorney
Sam Bergman appointed Second Judicial District Attorney. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday appointed Albuquerque litigator and former prosecutor Sam Bregman as Second Judicial District Attorney. Bregman will begin in the position immediately. He will fill a vacancy created by former Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez’s election as Attorney...
BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near the 1600 block of McEwen Ct in southwest Albuquerque. BCSO says deputies responded to the scene to reports of a man dead early Monday morning. BCSO says foul play is suspected in the death. They say detectives are investigating and there are […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque police begin first homicide investigation of 2023
Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerque-police-begin-first-homicide-investigation-of-2023/. Albuquerque police begin first homicide investigation …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerque-police-begin-first-homicide-investigation-of-2023/. NMSU teams up with Los Alamos labs to study bird …. NMSU teams up with Los Alamos labs to study bird die-offs. Rio Rancho high school offers reward for information …. Rio Rancho high school offers reward...
KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
pinonpost.com
ABQ begins deadly 2023 with first homicide investigation launched
2022 appeared to be the deadliest year on record in Albuquerque, but 2023 may be looking to rival the previous year with a brand new homicide investigation started on New Year’s Day. According to the Albuquerque Journal, “Officers responded to reports of a man lying in the street shortly...
Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. In the historic Lensic theatre in Santa Fe today, Michelle Lujan Grisham held the inauguration ceremony for her second term as governor of New Mexico. “An act of imagination in […]
Warrant out for Lotaburger murder accomplice
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is seeking a warrant to learn more about an armed robber charged with murdering a Blake’s Lotaburger employee. Ricky Eddie Martinez Jr. is accused of robbing the Blake’s Lotaburger in Española back in August and shooting employee Cypress Garcia in the chest. Before this, agents say Martinez was accused in […]
Bricklight business owner speaks out after eviction notice
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Albuquerque bike shop fought back after its landlord left an eviction notice on their door just a few days after Christmas. The eviction notice has since been canceled, but the shop owner is still speaking out hoping it could help another small business. The owner of The Bike Coop, Amanda […]
krwg.org
AG Balderas says teen's death in Albuquerque standoff was avoidable
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor says a teenage boy’s death in an Albuquerque house fire, which broke out after authorities tried to arrest a man inside, could have been avoided. Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Friday, a day before he leaves office, the results...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque records 120 homicides in 2022
In numbers released by Albuquerque police on Jan. 1, the department reported 120 homicide victims in 2022. It's another all-time high in homicides for Albuquerque Police. That follows a national trend. Looking at the numbers month by month, we see they peaked around May with 17 homicides but slowed down...
Belen New Year’s vandals cause nearly $1,000 in damage
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A neighborhood in Belen was hit by vandals during New Year celebrations. The vandalism was all caught on camera. One Belen homeowner says she had just finished celebrating New Year’s with her family when a neighbor came knocking on her door with terrible news. “At about 12:40, my neighbors knocked on my door […]
KOAT 7
Police open homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque
Police have opened a homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque, after a man was found dead in the street on Sunday. An APD spokesperson says officers were called out to 7817 Central Ave. NE around 5 am. Once officers arrived, they found the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Rio Rancho high school offers reward for information after campus vandalized
Anyone with information is asked to call CHS security or Rio Rancho police.
Construction to begin in Los Lunas on multi-use trail
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Los Lunas is creating a new, multi-use trail. Construction is set to begin Wednesday on the trail, which will be on Main St. between Jubilee and Huning Ranch West Loop. The Los Lunas Police Department is asking drivers to drive slowly and cautiously in the are. Construction on the […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KRQE News 13
$1M proposed to buy land for homeless veteran center in Bernalillo County
See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/1m-proposed-to-buy-land-for-homeless-veteran-center-in-bernalillo-county/. $1M proposed to buy land for homeless veteran center …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/1m-proposed-to-buy-land-for-homeless-veteran-center-in-bernalillo-county/. New Mexico Department of Agriculture: Ag production …. New Mexico Department of Agriculture: Ag production up in the state. 9th Annual Chile Drop serves as an introduction to …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/9th-annual-chile-drop-serves-as-an-introduction-to-2023/. Lincoln County officials find...
Suspect tied to murder will remain in juvenile detention
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A murder suspect is going to remain at the juvenile detention center on aggravated assault charges from another case. Serina Burks, 19, is in custody in connection to shooting at a security guard and other charges. She’s also one of four people charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy for the […]
