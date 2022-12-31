Read full article on original website
2023 Community Seed Swap Feb. 4 At Unitarian Church
The 2023 Community Seed Swap is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos, 1738 N. Sage St. Bring only packets of seeds you wish to give away entirely. You may not get any back!;. Take only enough seeds you can use in one...
SFCC ‘Immortal’ Exhibition Opening Jan. 26-March 9, 2023
A Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) exhibition “IMMORTAL” will have their opening reception 2 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, in the SFCC Visual Arts Gallery for seven potters/ceramic artists from SFCC who have passed in the last two years. Featuring the work of Juliet Calabi, Michelle Goodman,...
Upstart Crows Of Santa Fe Kicks Off 2023 With Six Performances Of Shakespeare’s ‘King Henry IV, Part 1’
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe will have six performances of Shakespeare’s ‘King Henry IV, Part 1’ at the New Mexico Actor’s Lab beginning Jan. 20. Courtesy/Upstart Crows. Upstart Crows of Santa Fe kicks off 2023 with six performances of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 at the New Mexico Actor’s Lab.
LALT To Perform ‘8x10s: 7 Come 11’ Jan. 6-21
Los Alamos Little Theatre (LALT) will perform “8x10s: 7 Come 11” Jan. 6-21 at the Performing Arts Center, 1670 Nectar Street. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with a matinee 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. This is the seventh time LALT has offered this format of individual...
Y Movie Theater Fundraiser Caps 2022 Goal
Pizza, popcorn and beer (courtesy Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op) were some of the concessions available during the Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA. Photo by Jocelyn Chap. With the recent Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA, and the outpouring of community, sponsorship, and member support, the organization has met its year’s fundraising goal.
‘Taiji As Spiritual Practice’ Classes Begin Feb. 11
Twelve weeks of instructions in the philosophy and practice of Yang Style Taiji 24 Forms, Taiji Qigong 18 Forms and The Eight Brocades are being offered 9-10 a.m. Saturdays beginning Feb. 11 at Fellowship Hall, in the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos at 1738 North Sage St. This class is...
Skaters Take To The Ice At County Rink
Skaters take to the ice recently at the Los Alamos County Ice Rink. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
Pets Of The Week: Eve & Choco Puff
Eve is an exotic stunner of a cat – she’s mesmerizing to look at! This six pound tortoiseshell is 8 years old and just wants a cozy home to call her own. Her adoption fee is waived, and she’s spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Walk in adopters welcome 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. www.espanolahumane.org 505.753.8662. Courtesy/EH.
Centene Charitable Foundation & Western Sky Community Care Donate $3M For Gateway Project In Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE — Centene Charitable Foundation and Western Sky Community Care have announced that they have committed funds of $3 million to the One Albuquerque Fund for “The Gateway” project. The Gateway focuses on key service gaps for the homeless including providing a new center for emergency overnight...
Strange Trio Hosts Traffic Cones In White Rock
The Strange Trio sculpture standing at the entrance to Overlook Park hosts a trio of traffic cones recently in White Rock. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
Skaters Wait For Zamboni To Clean Ice At County Rink
A crowd of skaters wait for the Zamboni to clean the ice recently at the Los Alamos County Ice Rink. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
Shin: Happy New Years 2023!
This marks 26 years of providing eye care to this community. Someone told me recently that I’m aging along with my patients! Indeed, I now have first hand experience with the changes that happen as we get older. Things really do fall apart after 50, including our eyes. Preventative...
Daily Postcard: Crisp Leaves Under Glittering Ice
Daily Postcard: A small pile of c risp leaves under a glittering layer of ice on the ground early this morning on Mesa Verde Street in White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
New Year, New Opinions: DPU Voice Of Customer Survey
The Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is kicking off 2023 with the launch of its now annual Voice of the Customer Survey to measure customer satisfaction and engagement in areas like quality, reliability and service. Begun a year ago, the Voice of the Customer is being conducted by...
This Week In Sports: Jan. 3-8, 2023
Los Alamos High School Hilltopper games are covered by the Los Alamos Daily Post sports team of Gene Mortensen (Voice of the Hilltoppers), Mike Cote, John McHale and Nate Limback. The Los Alamos High School Hilltopper Sports Schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Sunday, Jan. 8:. Jan. 3 Tuesday. Girls...
