Alva Baker attended Jamaica High School in New York. She studied mathematics at Boston University and received her MBA at Univ. of Southern California. Currently she is the Chief Financial Officer at Housing Crisis Center and President and CEO of Baker Consulting Associates, LLC. She was the founding director of the Nonprofit Loan Center,Controller for Center for Nonprofit Management and Vice President at Citi. Alva has served as Vice President, Finance for the Dallas Women’s Foundation; and board member of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and Dallas Repertoire Ballet. A 1987 graduate of Leadership Dallas and member of St. Luke “Community” United Methodist Church, she has an extensive portfolio of community service.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO