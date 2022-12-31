Read full article on original website
Gloria Coulter
Gloria Coulter, age 88, of Cedar Hill, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Gloria was the first child born of eleven children from the union of Marie Grant-Carson and Isiah Carson on August 9, 1934 in Charleston, South Carolina. Affectionately known to her siblings as Francis, she grew up in the area between Ave. E and Hanover Street, not too far from the bustling docks of Charleston and attended public schools through High School. Soon, she met a U.S. Air Force Airmen named John Willis Coulter who quickly became the love of her life.
Superb Woman: Danielle McClelland
A public servant and Division Leader at the City of Dallas, Danielle McClelland is a senior-level manager with extensive project development, operations, and communications experience. Focused and committed, she has also enjoyed stints as Marketing Manager at Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP, Public Information Manager at the City of Dallas, Announcer at North Texas Public Broadcasting — KERA 90.1FM and Public Relations Coordinator at Paul Quinn College. Danielle received a BA Degree in Communications from Prairie View A&M and an MBA in Business Administration and Management for Texas Woman’s University. A consummate professional, Danielle is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Charmalita B. Cross
Charmalita Santa Maria B. Cross lovingly deemed “Aunt Maria” , “Marie”, and “Momma Cross” was born August 08, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was the 3rd Born of 5 children. She was baptized at St. Joseph church in Cincinnati. In her earlier years she was Santa Maria by family and close friends, but as an adult she began going by Charmalita.
Deltas and Omegas Come to Aid of Sandbranch Community
Sandbranch is a community nestled in an area west of Seagoville, TX and is without running water. The community relies on charitable donations of water to drink, cook, and bathe. Thanks to the leadership of Bridget Nevels, chair of the ERT committee of the Dallas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma...
Clevin Dion Bell Sr
Clevin Dion (Clay aka DeeDee) Bell Sr age 50 passed away from natural causes on Thursday December 1,2022 at Arlington Memorial Hospital. Clevin was born September 21,1972 to Velda Bell and Larry Tyler in Flint, MI. Clevin attended Flint Central High School ℅ 1992, but despite many adversities he completed his high school education by obtaining his GED. After high school Clevin attended Davenport University- Flint to pursue his dreams of becoming a computer network engineer. He had a successful career in the IT field through the duration of his life.
Superb Woman: Alva Baker
Alva Baker attended Jamaica High School in New York. She studied mathematics at Boston University and received her MBA at Univ. of Southern California. Currently she is the Chief Financial Officer at Housing Crisis Center and President and CEO of Baker Consulting Associates, LLC. She was the founding director of the Nonprofit Loan Center,Controller for Center for Nonprofit Management and Vice President at Citi. Alva has served as Vice President, Finance for the Dallas Women’s Foundation; and board member of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and Dallas Repertoire Ballet. A 1987 graduate of Leadership Dallas and member of St. Luke “Community” United Methodist Church, she has an extensive portfolio of community service.
