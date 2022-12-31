Read full article on original website
Why Virginians can expect to save some money on groceries this year
Virginians are starting the new year with a little relief at the grocery checkout line. As of Jan. 1, the state's 1.5% portion of the grocery tax has officially been eliminated.
Price Reduction for Virginia Residents
Americans have felt the significant effect of inflation on their budgets. Citizens of Virginia will get state relief. They will gain from price reductions. The benefit will begin on January 1, 2023. Very swift change. It will give residents relief from high groceries and personal hygiene bills. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin outlined the relief plan in the December budget.
$500 Stimulus Payments To Arrive In Virginia In February 2023
$500 in stimulus payments will arrive in Virginia this February 2023. These payments are due to ARISE, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, says Notheis. $500 worth of stimulus payments will arrive for the residents of Alexandria City in Virginia beginning in February 2023. The stimulus payments are due to ARISE or Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. The stimulus payments will arrive in Alexandria, Virginia every month for two years. However, according to Julie Mullen, ARISE’s coordinator, only 170 recipients will be selected to receive these stimulus payments. If by February and all 170 recipients are not completed yet, there may be delays.
New Virginia laws in 2023
New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags. “I think everybody should go...
Here are the Virginia laws that took effect on Jan. 1
NORFOLK, Va. — 2023 is finally upon us, and with that, a new year means new laws are in effect for Virginians. Over the last two years, the Virginia General Assembly passed several laws that didn't take effect until January 1, 2023. From a minimum wage jump to new consumer data protections, the new laws will impact several parts of Virginia's economy.
Virginia reduces grocery sales tax
Virginia’s 1.5 percent sales tax on groceries and personal hygiene products has been reduced to 1 percent effective January 1, 2023. Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) made the abolishment of this tax one of his promises when he campaigned for office in 2021. The initiative passed through both houses of the state Senate and House of Delegates with bipartisan support during the 2022 General Assembly last winter. Del. Joe McNamara (R-Salem, Roanoke) has been spearheading the tax cut for several years, but now it is a reality. The Governor, House of Delegates, and State Senate Republicans sought to make the tax cut effective on July 1, 2022. However, it was delayed until January 1, 2023.
Virginia minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1, 2023
Virginia is one of 25 states that will see an increase in minimum wage starting next year. Under current Virginia law, the rate will increase to $12 per hour. The current minimum wage rate is $11, which will last until Jan. 1, 2023. Moving forward, any additional increases will need to be approved by lawmakers. Democrats hope to increase the minimum wage to $15 in the next few years but that requires additional approval.
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
Virginia Consumer Protection Act in effect Jan. 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act just went into effect January 1, 2023. In the digital age, many companies have access to sensitive consumer data. Some people may be unaware of just how much data they’re releasing when setting up an Alexa or using sites like Amazon. Click here to read on the kind of information companies can access, collect, and sell. Doing this helps companies create more targeted ads.
Mortgage rates expected to stay level in 2023
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In an effort to ease inflation, mortgage interest rates went up in 2022 - ending the year with the fixed rate of 6.25%. The fast increase in interest is what caused apprehension in the market, but the current trend supports mortgage rates staying in the mid-five to six percent range.
Gas prices now back on the rise in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The cost of gas is increasing once again in Virginia. In Richmond, prices have climbed to $3.10 a gallon which is up 18 cents from just a week ago. AAA says that it’s unclear whether or not prices will continue on an upward trend or drop in the near future.
Energy, mental health, UVA Wise on SW Va. legislative agenda
GATE CITY — While bills have not been prefiled yet for the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore says the Southwest Virginia delegation already has a core agenda for the session, which starts Jan. 11. With redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, legislative...
New study shows hunger rising in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Between October 2021 and 2022, nationwide hunger has increased by 30% according to Hunger Free America, and that number is even higher in Virginia. More than 434,000 Virginians not having enough food in one week. “Hunger Free America study of federal data found there was a...
$100K winner in Va. Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Though no one from Hampton Roads won the top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, there was a $100,000 winner from Chesapeake. The $1 million winners come from:. Midlothian – Wegmans, 12501 Stone Village Way. Danville -Mills Grill &...
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off notices
Freezing temperaturesPhoto byTristan HessonUnsplash. Both Appalachian Power and Roanoke Gas warned in September of rate increases that were going to be about $20.00 extra monthly and now customers are complaining of electric bills that are $300 over what they normally pay. Distraught consumers have reached out to WDBJ 7 who contacted AP but there really is no solution at this time except for the bills to be paid. One woman who attempted to get an extension said they only gave her an additional week and her normally $150 bill is now $450.
New year, new millionaire? Here's where 5 Va. raffle tickets worth $1M each were sold
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people will become millionaires in the new year after the results of Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle were announced Sunday, according to the Virginia Lottery. The one million tickets were sold at the following locations:. Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian)...
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
