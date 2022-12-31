Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
UVAPD and CFD respond to hazmat call near UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are giving all clear after a brief scare at a UVA Health research lab Monday, January 2. Police asked everyone to avoid the MR 4 Building at 409 Lane Road due to a possible hazmat incident. A UVA spokesperson believes a device that makes steam...
cbs19news
First baby born after New Year at Sentara hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As everyone rang in the new year some people were welcoming their newest family member. Sentara Martha Jefferson hospital welcomed in their first baby of the year at 2:41 AM on January 1st. The Proffitt family welcomed a baby girl early Sunday morning shortly after...
cbs19news
UVA responds to graduate student workers, says it's a processing error
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this week, University of Virginia graduate student workers took to social media to demand UVA "cut the checks" after some didn't get their December stipend. Crystalina Peterson, a graduate student in history, didn't get hers. "It's sitting there, it's available to us, but we...
wfxrtv.com
Oh baby! Virginia Baptist hospital welcomes their first baby of 2023– Eleni Paige.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A monumental start to 2023 for one Lynchburg couple as their new baby girl is among the first-born babies of the year. Kera and Anthony welcomed baby “Eleni Paige” around 2 a.m. on January 1. Making her the first baby born this year at Virginia Baptist hospital. Eleni came in at eight pounds and four ounces. Both the newborn and mother are doing well.
WHSV
2022 in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The WHSV News Team looks back on 2022. The world continued to adapt to the new normal created by the COVID-19 pandemic. About a year ago, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order ending school mask mandates. The adjusted guidelines created some tension at school...
WHSV
Rockingham County woman sews gifts to donate to Sentara RMH
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A woman in Rockingham County has been sewing a variety of items to donate to Sentara RMH patients and staff. It started with just one walker bag for a friend in joint therapy, but has turned into hundreds of items for strangers turned friends at the hospital.
NBC 29 News
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shelters and rescues are receiving unwanted puppy presents following the holidays, according to Newsweek. Pets can be cute additions to the family, but they’re also long-term commitments. Owners need time and money for vet appointments, food, training, and more. “They’re not disposable, they’re supposed to...
NBC 29 News
City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
wsvaonline.com
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Virginia Metal Manufacturer Expands to Former Furniture Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A contract metal manufacturer plans to expand...
NBC 29 News
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags. “I think everybody should go...
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
Augusta Free Press
#12 Virginia closes out calendar year with impressive ACC road win
A hearty welcome back to the Virginia basketball team that tore through November, and finished out the calendar year with an impressive 74-56 win at Georgia Tech on New Year’s Eve. Guys, we’d missed you. Virginia (10-2, 2-1 ACC) had slogged through December, going 3-2 ahead of Saturday’s...
PhillyBite
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
pagevalleynews.com
‘Live’ WWI mortar round found in Shenandoah home
January 1, 1987 — A U.S. Army team from Ft. Belvoir recently disposed of a “live” 70-year-old anti-tank mortar round found at a Shenandoah residence. According to Shenandoah Police Chief Harry Armbruster, the 1916 vintage 37-millimeter shell was found Dec. 17 at the residence of the late Myrtie M. Whiteside, 602 First Street.
3 dead in Virginia after SUV tried to cross flooded river
Three dead in Virginia after Toyota 4Runner was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County
WHSV
Mortgage rates expected to stay level in 2023
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In an effort to ease inflation, mortgage interest rates went up in 2022 - ending the year with the fixed rate of 6.25%. The fast increase in interest is what caused apprehension in the market, but the current trend supports mortgage rates staying in the mid-five to six percent range.
streakingthelawn.com
Happy New Year From Streaking the Lawn!
With the new year now upon us, we’d be remiss to not thank you all for hanging with us throughout the year! From basketball season in the winter and early spring, baseball, lacrosse, tennis, and more in the spring, a summer of offseason content, football, and the start of basketball again, it’s been another whirlwind of a year covering Virginia Cavaliers sports. The entire staff here at STL is incredibly grateful for all of you who have read, commented, and interacted with us this calendar year. The highs have been high and the lows have been tragically low, but being a part of this UVA sports and Streaking the Lawn community has been a privilege through it all.
wina.com
Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville
GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
