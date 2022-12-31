Read full article on original website
themarketperiodical.com
HNT Price Analysis: Helium Crypto bears supplant the bulls with ease
•HNT/USD is currently priced at $1.55 and has decreased by 5.23% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 0.88% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Helium Crypto Price left in a bind. The Helium Crypto...
themarketperiodical.com
TRX Price Analysis: TRON falls as the market is devoid of buyers
•TRX/USD is currently priced at $0.054 and has decreased by 0.36% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 8.47% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Will the TRX bulls be able to break free of...
themarketperiodical.com
BCH token price analysis: BCH token price is trapped inside a small range.
The BCH token price is trading in a small range on a daily time frame. The token price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of BCH/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.0058 with an increase of 3.79% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
KLAY Price Analysis: Klaytn Coin bears leave the bulls in a quandary
•KLAY/USD is currently priced at $0.15 and has increased by 0.61% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 6.23% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Klaytn Coin Price struggling to go through the paces. The...
themarketperiodical.com
DOT Price Analysis: Polkadot bulls scupper the downtrend
•DOT/USD is currently priced at $4.41 and has increased by 2.54% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 15.86% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Polkadot bulls make a breakthrough in the market. The Polkadot...
Global hedge funds plan 2023 around inflation risk
NEW YORK/LONDON/HONG KONG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Having weathered a dire 2022, many global hedge fund managers are preparing this year for persistent inflation and seeking exposure to commodities and bonds that perform well in such an environment.
themarketperiodical.com
HedgeUp’s Presale Set To Outperform Big Eyes and Axie Infinity
The success of their presales determines the success of various tokens in the ecosystem. Presales usher these tokens into the industry and increase their demands. They offer investors a chance to grab these tokens at the floor price before their subsequent price increase. With new cryptocurrencies emerging regularly on the...
