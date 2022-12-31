Diana Should Keep Quiet! Twitter Walks Down Memory Lane as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Asked to ‘be quiet’ Amidst Royal Chaos

Princess Diana was much LOVED and respected by the British people. She endured the betrayal and subsequent breakdown of her marriage as well as a ton of negative press. Her charity work made her a legend. She brought a spotlight to AIDS orphans and landmine victims. In her own "tell-all," she didn't break down the out-dated monarchy to elevate her own position, or talk about shouting matches which I'm sure there were plenty of. The only comparison between Diana and Meghan are that they are both female. That's where the comparison ends.
why r they using princess Diana to get people to watch the show . Harry should be ashamed of him self. I'm sure his brother william feels this way to. the reason they used princess Diana is because there trying to get more people to watch there show. Diana's rolling in her grave. her son using her name to get money.also the queen is rolling in her grave.
Markle will never come close to Diana! All families have things I am sure they are not proud of , but her goal from the beginning was to get Harry to marry her, immediately have a baby then start the race card to get Harry to turn against his family and move back to California where she is in spotlight constantly! I though their whole idea of stepping down as working royals was for privacy! Harry is so blinded by her!
