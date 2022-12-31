ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

China’s COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant

Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world?. Scientists don’t know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say. “China has a population...
Mike

China changes the meaning of Coronavirus passings as cases flood

China has moved to a smaller meaning of Coronavirus passing, which will cut its demise measurements as cases increment following the unwinding of zero-Coronavirus rules. Specialists announced no new fatalities in the most recent Coronavirus measurements update on Wednesday, despite boundless reports and pictures of over-burden emergency clinics and crematoriums, and lines of hearses. The authorized number of passes since the pandemic started in Wuhan a long time back even had one struck off on Wednesday and presently remains at 5,241 - a very low number in contrasted and much less crowded nations.
CBS News

Face masks come back to forefront amid triple threat of Covid-19, flu, RSV

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) -- Months after most mask requirements have come to an end and many people have stopped wearing them, some of the nation's leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on -- but this time, it's not just because of Covid-19. As a triple threat of respiratory illnesses -- flu, RSV and Covid-19 -- sweeps the nation this holiday season, health officials are urging people to take precautions to protect themselves: get vaccinated, wash hands frequently and even mask up in certain circumstances.
New York Post

Feeling sick? How to know if you have COVID, RSV or the flu

It’s a triple threat. After years of isolating and masking, influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all hitting harder and earlier this cold season in a phenomenon that’s been dubbed a “tripledemic.” During Thanksgiving week, roughly 20,000 Americans were hospitalized with the flu, the most for that week in more than 10 years, according to a Washington Post analysis. Meanwhile, COVID numbers are creeping higher. New York State has seen over 141,000 cases in the last month, and, over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control placed five New York counties — Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, Nassau and...
The Independent

Strep A deaths rise to 94 including 24 children as infections surge

At least 94 people in England have died in the past four months after contracting the Strep A infection, figures show.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSCA) said that nearly half (41 per cent) of the deaths were among people aged 75 and over.Some 17 per cent (24) of the deaths were in children aged 10 and under, the government body added.Strep A is a common type of bacteria usually found in the throat and on the skin.Most infections are mild and easily treated but some can cause more serious conditions such as scarlet fever and invasive group A streptococcal...
scitechdaily.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Less Effective Against Omicron – Booster of Limited Benefit for People With Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection

Primary mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series and original booster provide protection against Omicron infection, but less effectively than against other variants. The additional benefit of the original booster may be limited among people with a prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against Omicron infections than other variants. A...
NBC News

Flu and RSV on the decline but Covid hospitalizations rise

Covid hospitalizations are rising in the United States, even as hospitalizations for respiratory syncytial virus and the flu continue to fall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that, while flu is still spreading at high levels, virus activity is falling in "most areas." For the week ending Dec. 24, around 18,800 people were hospitalized with flu, down from around 20,700 hospitalizations the week prior.
News 12

The New Normal: Concerns over a surge in respiratory viruses

Public health experts fear there could be a surge in respiratory viruses following holiday gatherings and New Year's Eve celebrations. The concern continues to be flu, COVID-19 and RSV. News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Daniel Griffin for a conversation on your health.

