China’s COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant
Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world?. Scientists don’t know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say. “China has a population...
China changes the meaning of Coronavirus passings as cases flood
China has moved to a smaller meaning of Coronavirus passing, which will cut its demise measurements as cases increment following the unwinding of zero-Coronavirus rules. Specialists announced no new fatalities in the most recent Coronavirus measurements update on Wednesday, despite boundless reports and pictures of over-burden emergency clinics and crematoriums, and lines of hearses. The authorized number of passes since the pandemic started in Wuhan a long time back even had one struck off on Wednesday and presently remains at 5,241 - a very low number in contrasted and much less crowded nations.
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
How to tell if it’s COVID, flu or RSV: symptoms to watch for
There’s a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a “tripledemic.”. If you’re feeling sick, it can be tough to differentiate among COVID-19, the flu and RSV because they share similar symptoms and can also look like the common cold.
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
CBS News
Face masks come back to forefront amid triple threat of Covid-19, flu, RSV
ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) -- Months after most mask requirements have come to an end and many people have stopped wearing them, some of the nation's leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on -- but this time, it's not just because of Covid-19. As a triple threat of respiratory illnesses -- flu, RSV and Covid-19 -- sweeps the nation this holiday season, health officials are urging people to take precautions to protect themselves: get vaccinated, wash hands frequently and even mask up in certain circumstances.
Coronavirus: New omicron subvariants account for 60% of current COVID-19 cases
Two new omicron subvariants that appear to be more adept at dodging immunity together are making up more than half of the COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are responsible for 30.9% and 31.9%,...
US life expectancy reaches 25-year low, according to CDC
Life expectancy in the United States has hit its lowest point in 25 years due to the cascading effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing drug epidemic.
Feeling sick? How to know if you have COVID, RSV or the flu
It’s a triple threat. After years of isolating and masking, influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all hitting harder and earlier this cold season in a phenomenon that’s been dubbed a “tripledemic.” During Thanksgiving week, roughly 20,000 Americans were hospitalized with the flu, the most for that week in more than 10 years, according to a Washington Post analysis. Meanwhile, COVID numbers are creeping higher. New York State has seen over 141,000 cases in the last month, and, over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control placed five New York counties — Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, Nassau and...
Strep A deaths rise to 94 including 24 children as infections surge
At least 94 people in England have died in the past four months after contracting the Strep A infection, figures show.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSCA) said that nearly half (41 per cent) of the deaths were among people aged 75 and over.Some 17 per cent (24) of the deaths were in children aged 10 and under, the government body added.Strep A is a common type of bacteria usually found in the throat and on the skin.Most infections are mild and easily treated but some can cause more serious conditions such as scarlet fever and invasive group A streptococcal...
Respiratory viruses could surge following the holidays, public health experts warn
There is growing concern among infectious disease and public health experts that the US could face even more respiratory infections in January.
scitechdaily.com
mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Less Effective Against Omicron – Booster of Limited Benefit for People With Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection
Primary mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series and original booster provide protection against Omicron infection, but less effectively than against other variants. The additional benefit of the original booster may be limited among people with a prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against Omicron infections than other variants. A...
SFGate
CDC warns of serious strep throat infections as CT monitors situation
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of an increase in a dangerous form of strep among children nationwide amid a shortage of the medication most commonly used to treat the infection, though the strep season has been standard in Connecticut so far. Earlier this year, public health...
COVID-19 booster shots create long-lasting antibody response
While getting a COVID-19 vaccine provides antibodies against the coronavirus, getting a booster shot creates a longer-lasting antibody response, according to new research.
Flu activity still high but continued to decline before Christmas, CDC data shows
Seasonal flu activity remains high in the United States but continued to decline in most areas last week, leading up to Christmas, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers do not include flu activity from after the holiday.
Flu and RSV on the decline but Covid hospitalizations rise
Covid hospitalizations are rising in the United States, even as hospitalizations for respiratory syncytial virus and the flu continue to fall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that, while flu is still spreading at high levels, virus activity is falling in "most areas." For the week ending Dec. 24, around 18,800 people were hospitalized with flu, down from around 20,700 hospitalizations the week prior.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Community Levels, Where Viruses Stand
As holiday parties wrap and the new year begins, where do things stand with several respiratory viruses circulating in the U.S.?. While the numbers show signs of decline, some experts say other factors could be at play. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois...
News 12
The New Normal: Concerns over a surge in respiratory viruses
Public health experts fear there could be a surge in respiratory viruses following holiday gatherings and New Year's Eve celebrations. The concern continues to be flu, COVID-19 and RSV. News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Daniel Griffin for a conversation on your health.
