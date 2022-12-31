Read full article on original website
How 2023 Will Impact Your Health, Well-Being, and Relationships, According to Astrology
Find out the astrological highlights of 2023 and how to use these starry moments to shore up your mental and physical health.
PsyPost
Psychology researchers find that a simple “talking to strangers” intervention is surprisingly effective
Human beings are social creatures, but many people fear social interactions with strangers due to worries about rejection. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology explores an intervention that may make people more comfortable talking to strangers. Social interaction is very important and has many well-documented benefits,...
psychologytoday.com
How to Recognize Negative Thought Loops and Stop Obsessing
The mind's natural tendency is to drift from one thought to another. Most of our thoughts are neutral, but our brain has a negativity bias. The negativity bias can lead to excessive worry, rumination and brooding. We can utilize techniques and strategies to reduce obsessional thought loops. The brain is...
Toxic Relationships in a Nutshell
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License RNUYEKCMXP. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it means you are aware enough to see that you do not work well together as a couple, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes, one partner causes toxicity, such as with a narcissist. In some cases, when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break-up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated, even if you are single, to spot the red flags when and if they occur.
psychologytoday.com
The Key to Good Intimacy
Intimacy helps you feel connected in your relationship. The key to true intimacy is communication. There are 10+ steps one can take to improve communication and thereby intimacy. Intimacy is an important part of relationships. In John Gottman’s research, he found that couples have better connection and relationship satisfaction when...
Want To Teach Your Kids Emotional Resilience? A Conscious Parenting Expert Says To Model That Behavior Yourself
For parents on social media, there seems to be a new trend or talking point about raising children every other week. Whether you’re researching attachment styles, doing a deep dive into how to implement a chore chart, or just desperate to figure out a discipline method that will make your family life less chaotic, there’s an overwhelming amount of information available. When the stakes are as high as “raising your kids to be good people,” it can feel like you’ve got to get the equivalent of an internet master’s degree in psychology to get parenting right. This leads us to the popular conscious parenting tips that are taking the internet by storm.
psychologytoday.com
How Small Steps Lead to Big Lifestyle Changes
Your mind and body might resist change – even if that change would be in your best interest. Making small, gradual behavioral changes may be more realistic and effective. Celebrating small successes can help you to continue your progress. Most people don’t stick to their New Year’s resolutions, and...
psychologytoday.com
Learning From the Top 5 Regrets of the Dying
People who are dying have a lot to teach the living about regrets that may be avoidable or fixable. These are some things a cop—and their loved ones—can and should do to counteract the negativity that is inherent in police work. Start by not over-identifying with the job,...
Opinion: Toxic People Manipulate Their Partners Under the Guise of “Love”
Time and time again, I have witnessed toxic behaviors completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault….”
psychologytoday.com
Why It’s a Good Thing I Never Became a Therapist
Just because a field fascinates you doesn't mean it's your calling. Some traits of a good therapist include patience, empathy, and non-judgmental learning skills. Therapists can provide general guidance as well as treating psychoses, emotional trauma, and personality disorders. Have you ever asked yourself, "Would I have made a good...
psychologytoday.com
How Couples Can Make Relationships Work Despite Conflict
Conflict does not necessarily destroy a relationship. If you perceive gratitude from a partner the effects of conflict may be lessened. If you perceive gratitude from a partner the effects of financial strain may also be lessened in the short term. I often wonder why some couples are able to...
psychologytoday.com
Can Neurofeedback Train the ADHD Brain?
Neurofeedback is a therapy that offers “brain training” via electrodes placed on the scalp. There are two types of neurofeedback treatments: linear and dynamic. Critics of neurofeedback question the degree to which other factors play a role in the treatment’s purported efficacy. Co-authored by Azin Dastpak and...
psychologytoday.com
How to Turn Negative Emotions Into Inspiration for Action
Last Friday at 1:35 in the morning, I was putting away my dishes. No, I'm not a Night Owl, and I had stayed up that late and was just getting around to the task before I turned in for the night. No, I'm not a party animal just arriving home...
Find Happiness In Being Alone
Being alone can be a great opportunity to focus on ourselves and our own personal growth, but it can also be a challenging and lonely experience. It's important to take care of ourselves and find ways to stay happy when we're by ourselves. Here are some tips for staying happy when you're alone:
psychologytoday.com
The Doctor Learns Humility
The human mind allows us to learn through inference, but we are not always correct. Inferences and judgments of others can be misleading if not critically examined. A focus on humility allows us to make inferences and judgments while seeking further information that confirms or disconfirms our understanding. The absence...
psychologytoday.com
Are You a Body Language Expert or Nonverbally Clueless?
People vary in their ability to communicate via body language, yet it is possible to improve. There is no body language “dictionary.” Cultural differences and situational circumstances affect the interpretation of any particular cue. Becoming a body language expert takes dedication and time, but it can be done...
psychologytoday.com
“How Did You Meet?” Why the Answer Predicts Romantic Success
Young people report more satisfying relationships with partners they meet offline compared with those they meet on the Internet. Many couples meet through family and friends, relationships considered to be strong ties. Couples who meet under circumstances with weak ties perceive less support for their relationship. One of the questions...
Print Magazine
Communication is a Basic Human Skill; Why Are We So Bad at It?
If there’s a key that unlocks success in life, it’s clear communication. Whether we’re talking about love, parenthood, government, business, sports, you name it— if the task at hand involves multiple people, it’s essential that we engage in healthy communication built on clarity, trust, and empathy.
psychologytoday.com
How Prosocial Behavior Predicts Relational Quality
Both men and women prefer partners who are prosocial. Singles who engaged in prosocial behavior were more likely to have a stable relationship the following year. Dispositional differences in agreeableness, however, predicted a decreased likelihood of finding a romantic partner. Do nice guys finish last, or first? What about nice...
psychologytoday.com
Happiness Is Not a Destination; It Is the Road Trip
Happiness research supports that the key to a fulfilling life lies in meeting intrinsic rather than extrinsic goals. Intrinsic goals focus on self-improvement and connection with others; extrinsic goals focus on social status and wealth. Enduring happiness emerges from developing habits of virtuous behavior. If you think that money, social...
