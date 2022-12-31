The ongoing saga between the New York Mets and shortstop Carlos Correa doesn't appear to nearing a conclusion, but a bit of clarity was provided on Tuesday. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that if Correa eventually signs with New York, it likely will not be the 12-year, $315 million contract he originally agreed to prior to the holdup caused by his physical examination.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO