mageenews.com
MS Fairgrounds Events
Saturday – 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
pelahatchienews.com
By popular demand the Magic of Lights has been extended
This holiday season has been brighter, bolder, and more colorful as the Brandon Amphitheater was transformed into a vibrant drive-thru, a holiday-themed light display called the Magic of Lights. Due to the popularity, the light show which started on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, and was due to end on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, has been extended until Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Tickets for this event are on sale now.
WAPT
Fondren restaurant closing: 'We can't bounce back from this one'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Fondren restaurant is closing its doors for good. "With heavy hearts, we are announcing last call at Barrelhouse," a post on Facebook read Tuesday. The last day for the restaurant on State Street is Saturday. Barrelhouse operators thanked the community, staff and regulars in the announcement of the closure.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
WLBT
Hundreds of people flood stores to buy fireworks, looking to bring in the New Year with a BANG
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - As the start of the New Year approaches, many in the metro are looking to bring in 2023 with a BANG!. Hundreds are flooding stores and stocking up on fireworks for their New Year’s celebrations. “The Fourth of July is a little better than New...
Jackson barber says his business suffers without water
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many Jackson businesses are feeling the financial strain because of the water crisis. Tracey Smith owns the Smith Barber Shop and Salon. He’s been cutting hair in Jackson for more than 20 years, but he wonders how much longer can continue operating under current conditions. “I’m actually looking at moving because […]
WLBT
‘We just ran out’: Distribution site out of water in about an hour; delivery trucks delayed, organizer says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many residents were left high and dry Monday evening as one of the city of Jackson’s water distribution sites ran out of bottled water about an hour after opening. “We just ran out at the satellite site, and we don’t have additional water for this...
WAFF
Residents asked to conserve water as Jackson suffers setback at Curtis plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers can expect pressure fluctuation through the next 24 hours as the city of Jackson’s water system has experienced a setback at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant Saturday night. Crews spent New Year’s Day working to get back on track. “The water system...
Community activist killed in Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An elderly woman was killed in a Jackson house fire overnight. The fire happened at a home on Inwood Drive between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023. The victim was identified as Ineva May-Pittman. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones released a statement about her passing on social […]
WLBT
Third-party manager says everyone in the city should have water sometime on Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten days into Jackson’s latest water crisis, and city leaders are hopeful water will be restored to most, if not all, customers sometime on Tuesday. “Ideally by tomorrow morning, maybe later... at least sometime tomorrow, we should be back to everybody having pressure,” Jackson water manager Ted Henifin said. “Maybe not full pressure to where they’re used to, but we think everything will be pressurized by tomorrow morning if all goes well.”
WLBT
Metrocenter bathrooms reportedly not working, forcing city workers to go home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Like many residents in Jackson, some city workers are impacted by the ongoing water crisis. According to one employee, work has halted for many because they don’t have access to restrooms. It’s a major problem for workers whose job it is to serve the city’s most vulnerable.
Jackson Free Press
Penguin Closed for Good, UMMC Child Health Initiative, More on Local 463
JACKSON — The Penguin Restaurant & Bar (1100 John R. Lynch St.), originally slated to reopen this fall after closing for renovations on Friday, July 8, posted a message to Facebook on Sept. 24 stating that the restaurant will not be reopening. "The Penguin would like to thank you...
Mississippi sees spike in COVID-19 cases during holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coronavirus cases spiked in Mississippi over the holidays leading into the new year. Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. With family and friends gathering recently, there is a possibility of you passing a respiratory virus. “Every single […]
WLBT
South Jackson residents without water amid latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capital city residents were asked yet again to conserve water during the latest water crisis after the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant suffered another setback on New Year’s Day. The city said in a release around 12 p.m. on New Year’s Day that customers can...
theclintoncourier.net
“The Village” construction management, engineering companies hired
The much-anticipated commercial development project located between Mississippi College and I-20 has checked off a couple more boxes. It now has a construction manager and an engineering firm. At its December 6 meeting, the Board of Aldermen authorized Mayor Phil Fisher to execute professional services agreements with Century Construction Group, Inc. and Pickering Firm, Inc. to begin building the infrastructure for The Village.
Peaceful protest for Rasheem Ryelle Carter held in Taylorsville, MS on New Year's Eve afternoon
Protesters headed to Taylorsville, MS Police Department on New Year's Eve afternoon.Photo byAuthor, Sarah Walker Gorrell. Tiffany Carter, the mother of 25-year-old Rasheem, family members, friends, supporters, and members of the Black Lives Matter organization gathered in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly Grocery store to 'Say His Name' and bring awareness.
WAPT
88-year-old activist dies in house fire overnight
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters are investigating a fatal house fire. The fire broke out early Tuesday at a home on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim as 88-year-old...
kicks96news.com
Saturday Disturbances in Leake County
On Saturday at 3:26 a.m., officers were requested to a residence on Hudson Road where a grandmother said her grandson was banging on the doors. The subject was transported to jail. At 5:41 a.m., there was a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 429 and Conway Road.
Family finds man dead in his Mississippi home. Homicide investigation launched.
Deputies say a man was found dead in his Mississippi home on Monday. WLBT in Jackson reports that the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office received a call after family members found Austin Holeman, 22, in his house in the Scotland Community shortly before 10 a.m. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers...
