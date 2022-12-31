Temperatures in Viðidalur, Reykjavík, Iceland dropped to -23 °C (-9 °F) on December 28, 2022, marking the lowest temperature registered in the capital since 1918. “It’s not uncommon to see such temperatures in so-called cold bubbles, like in Viðidalur. But in truth, it did not sustain this low for very long. It’s letting up now, but could just as easily become even colder with no wind,” said climate historian Sigurður Þór Guðjónsson.1.

5 DAYS AGO