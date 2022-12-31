Read full article on original website
Related
marcieinmommyland.com
Cabo San Lucas Travel Tips to Know BEFORE You Go
Are you planning your first trip to Cabo San Lucas Mexico? Keep scrolling for my top Cabo San Lucas travel tips to know before your upcoming Mexico vacation. This list of Cabo San Lucas travel tips contains affiliate links which means if you purchase something from one of my affiliate links, I may earn a small commission that goes back into maintaining this blog.
Snowflake Bentley’s 19th-century images of snow crystals put online
For most farming families in 19th-century rural Vermont, winter snowstorms were dreaded and endured. But for Wilson Bentley, snow was a source of intense fascination that led him, at the age of 19, to produce the world’s first photomicrographs of snow crystals, which he described as “tiny miracles of beauty”.
natureworldnews.com
Spain Sets 2022 as Hottest Year on Record; Unseasonably Warm Weather Felt on 2023 New Year
According to a recent report, people in Spain felt the hottest year in 2022, noting the unseasonably warm weather and temperatures. While portions of European countries and the United Kingdom experienced cold weather alerts and temperatures dropped, many residents in Spain dealt with the hotter weather. Climate change and global...
watchers.news
Reykjavík records coldest temperature since 1918, Iceland
Temperatures in Viðidalur, Reykjavík, Iceland dropped to -23 °C (-9 °F) on December 28, 2022, marking the lowest temperature registered in the capital since 1918. “It’s not uncommon to see such temperatures in so-called cold bubbles, like in Viðidalur. But in truth, it did not sustain this low for very long. It’s letting up now, but could just as easily become even colder with no wind,” said climate historian Sigurður Þór Guðjónsson.1.
natureworldnews.com
Disease Made Today's Wolf Fur Colors Possible, Study Shows
According to research, the wolves' present-day fur colors have emerged because of a disease, not because the canines, whose habitats span North America and Eurasia, are always gray. Disease and Dark Fur Colors. According to research, the wolves' present-day fur colors have emerged because of a disease, not because the...
natureworldnews.com
Astronomical Events January 2023: Watch Out For Dancing Planets, Full Wolf Moon, and More!
Dancing planets, the full wolf moon, and many other wonderful astronomical events will take place in January 2023. For those living in regions of the Northern Hemisphere experiencing extreme cold, January is typically mellow on reasons to go outside. Fortunately, the first month of 2023 is spoiling night sky watchers...
This Quaint Colorado Town Is A Snowy Mountain Escape & So Many Celebs Visited Recently
Each winter, the gorgeous snowy landscapes of mountain towns around the United States become a coveted vacation destination, even for celebrities. Nestled within the Rocky Mountains, Aspen, CO has, by far, become a favorite for reality stars looking to escape the cameras, Grammy-award-winning singers taking some vacations, and billionaire CEOs taking yet another trip somewhere.
sewsimplehome.com
DIY Cord Keeper Pattern
Are you tired of searching through endless piles of cords and cables every time you need to find the one that matches your sewing machine?. Look no further! With a few simple materials, you can easily create your own cord keeper with this DIY cord keeper pattern. This post contains...
Comments / 0