New Mexico residents will still be eligible for a refund when they file their 2021 income tax return in May 2023. New Mexico may still be eligible to receive stimulus payments from the State of NM worth up to $750 for individuals and $1500 for families in 2022. Two pieces of legislation were signed to pass in 2022 that include either “rebates” or “relief payments” for New Mexicans, according to New Mexico LegalAid. To receive the rebate payments, you need to process your 2021 New Mexico income taxes.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO