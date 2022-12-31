Read full article on original website
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico population loss a long-term problem
According to the latest Census figures New Mexico lost 3,333 people between July 2021 and July 2022. No big deal, right? New Mexico is blessed with great weather, is in a fast-growing area of the nation, and has massive revenues from its oil and gas industries and will be just fine, right?
Milestone Expands Into New Mexico; Opens First Slurry Injection Oilfield Waste Disposal Facility in the State
HOUSTON & MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Milestone Environmental Services, LLC (“Milestone”), one of the largest independent providers of energy waste sequestration services in the U.S., today announced the opening of its first facility in New Mexico, effective December 26, 2022. The new facility is located southeast of Carlsbad on NM 128 and Battle Axe Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005600/en/ Located southeast of Carlsbad on NM 128 and Battle Axe Road, Milestone’s Battle Axe facility is open 24/7 and accepts used drilling fluids, flowback, produced saltwater, tank bottoms, and other RCRA-exempt liquid E&P waste streams. (Photo: Business Wire)
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Aging & Long-Term Services will hold informative forums
At the heart of the mission of the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services, is the belief that New Mexico’s older adults and adults with disabilities have the right to age with respect and dignity and remain active participants in their communities. New Mexico is aging with a total population of 18% who are over the age of 65 and it’s important that they are heard by the people who make the laws that could affect them.
Who is the new Department of Health cabinet secretary in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With COVID-19 still lingering and a myriad of potential new health threats always present, the leader of the state’s Department of Health has an important role in keeping New Mexicans healthy. Recently, the Governor announced a new secretary to lead the department, but who is this new leader? At the end of 2022, […]
american-rails.com
New Mexico Railroad Jobs
If you are interested in New Mexico railroad jobs you have few options outside of the large Class I companies (BNSF Railway and Union Pacific) as the state is primarily home to their through main lines which connect Chicago with Los Angeles. Today, BNSF and UP make up nearly 81%...
Colorado's egg producers, consumers likely to see prices continue to climb
(The Center Square) – Egg producers and consumers in Colorado will likely see egg prices continue to increase in 2023 due to a new law that will soon go into effect, economists say. Colorado regulations are going to force egg producers to become fully cage-free by 2025. The first phase begins on Jan. 1, 2023, as the new state law will require egg farmers to provide a ratio of one square foot per hen for certification to produce and sell eggs. ...
President Nez joins Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham for oath of office to serve second term as Governor of New Mexico
News Release Navajo Nation - Office of the President and Vice President On Sunday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez had the honor of attending the inaugural celebration for the Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham, as she took the oath of office to serve a second ...
lascruces.com
James White and Carlsbad Caverns
That’s how 10-year-old James White (credited with being the first man to explore Carlsbad Caverns) answered his father in 1892 when challenged about why he was playing hooky from school. Most fathers would have told their sons they could be whatever they wanted to be when they grew up.
New Mexico news headlines to watch out for in 2023
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From the long-awaited verdict in the trial of Fabian Gonzales to the outcomes of New Mexico’s Midterm Election, 2022 has been packed full of big news stories in the Land of Enchantment. So what’s ahead for 2023? KRQE News 13 is taking a closer look at that question this week on the […]
capcity.news
Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub concept receives DOE support
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub, in which Wyoming is a partner, received a recommendation on its concept paper from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program. Wyoming is partnering with Colorado, New Mexico and Utah on the hydrogen hub concept, which is...
Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Hygiene stations will be placed throughout the city after the Las Cruces city council's unanimous vote approving the measure. The program aims to provide hygiene necessities to the homeless population. The hygiene stations come as a part of a pilot program focusing on the public health and safety of The post Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city appeared first on KVIA.
orangeandbluepress.com
Up To $750 Stimulus Payment For New Mexico – Here’s How To Claim In 2023
New Mexico residents will still be eligible for a refund when they file their 2021 income tax return in May 2023. New Mexico may still be eligible to receive stimulus payments from the State of NM worth up to $750 for individuals and $1500 for families in 2022. Two pieces of legislation were signed to pass in 2022 that include either “rebates” or “relief payments” for New Mexicans, according to New Mexico LegalAid. To receive the rebate payments, you need to process your 2021 New Mexico income taxes.
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
kiowacountypress.net
New Mexico turns to virtual tutoring to boost student grades
(New Mexico News Connection) To boost educational outcomes, New Mexico will start the new year with a free, virtual tutoring program - focused on math, language arts, and science for students from pre-K through 8th grade. The tutoring is available to all Title 1 schools, including tribally controlled ones. The...
lascruces.com
Service Clubs Doing Good in Their Communities
Service clubs in America began as social clubs or networking organizations in the early 1900s. The first was the Rotary Club of Chicago in 1905. Before long, various service clubs began appearing across the national, and eventually international, landscape and evolved into organizations devoted to community service rather than just social activities.
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
El Paso area sees first snow system of the year
Update: Transmountain was closed for several hours in both directions but reopened about 2 p.m. ———————————————————————————- EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Temperatures are climbing, and precipitation is expected to now be rain for El Paso. As of now, the only place that could still see snow is Transmountain. We should begin to dry in a couple […]
lascruces.com
Bike Routes: Explore New Mexico on Two Wheels
Getting around on a bicycle offers a unique way to experience your surroundings and explore places you may not otherwise go. In New Mexico, there are plenty of road bike routes to discover, offering scenic views and diverse landscapes. You can ride solo or seek out a bicycling club in your area to join up with like-minded individuals for a fun and social experience.
Jared Polis activates State Emergency Operations Plan to mitigate Suncor shutdown
(COLORADO) — Governor Jared Polis authorized the activation of the State Emergency Operations Plan to provide temporary relief to reduce any potential fuel supply chain risks in the state due to the temporary shutdown at Suncor oil and gas on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. The Polis Administration said, “such regulatory relief includes but is not […]
lascruces.com
Las Cruces Airport Update
This Las Cruces airport is going places. That is what Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said when the chamber held its annual awards banquet at Las Cruces International Airport, whose airport indicator is KLRU, last fall. With the hangar doors open to the dark...
