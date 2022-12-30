Read full article on original website
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide. The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
2 Defensive Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio Through 2023
As we leave behind a forgettable year, one thing is certain — the Federal Reserve is still on the offensive. This means that a high-interest rate environment will accompany us throughout 2023 as the Fed tries to constrict the economy and tame inflation. This is making investors nervous about a recession, which is now a question of “when” rather than “if.”
Online Credit Reports & How They Are Tracking Everything You Do
Imagine that you’ve been invited to join a friend on a weekend getaway. The only problem? Your dog has to stay home. Thankfully, you can solve this problem by hiring a pet sitter. Of course, you aren’t going to have anyone watch over your four-legged friend. You’re going to...
Why Solana Was Shooting Higher on Monday
It was a happy belated New Year for besieged token Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). A spike late Sunday night saw its price move above the psychologically important $10 level. It has stayed there since -- as of late afternoon Monday the cryptocurrency was trading nearly 13% higher across the preceding 24 hours. The token's recovery was due to the action of an unlikely rescuer.
3 Things to Know About Economic Bubbles if You Want to Make Money
When a particular asset is valued significantly higher than its actual worth, it's known as a "bubble." And to be clear, economic bubbles burst. At some point, it's as though everyone admits, "Yeah, we knew that was overvalued." 1. Bubbles are nothing new. As long as there's been money to...
With Auto Loan Delinquencies Rising, Does This Mean Trouble for Ally Financial?
Ally is one of the biggest auto lenders in the U.S. Ally Financial (formerly known as the General Motors Acceptance Corp., or GMAC) is one of the biggest auto lenders in the United States. It also has Ally Bank, which is a digital depository insured by the FDIC. Ally offers mortgage lending, corporate finance, personal lending, insurance, and investment services as well.
Is a Raise Enough to Make This Dividend Stock a Buy?
Spice and condiment company McCormick & Company (NYSE: MKC) recently announced a 5% dividend raise, its 37th consecutive year of giving more money per share to investors. McCormick still dominates the spices aisle at your local grocery store, so if a rising dividend is your top priority, by all means, enjoy the raise.
Down 19% to 36%, These 3 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys for 2023
With 2022 in the books, many investors are probably thankful that the worst calendar year for the stock market since 2008 is over. Although the stock market rarely posts back-to-back down years, it could still happen. So buying quality companies and holding them through periods of volatility is paramount for outlasting a prolonged bear market.
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)?
Launched on 01/26/2004, the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and...
Should You Retain Prudential (PRU) Stock in Your Portfolio?
Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU remains well-poised for growth, driven by business growth, lower expenses and higher net investment spread results, cost savings initiatives, solid financial position. Earnings Surprise History. PRU has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed in the...
Down 24% in 2022, Is Verizon an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023?
Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) business is relatively sticky, with consumers reluctant to cancel their internet services. This video will determine if Verizon is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 30, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 1, 2023. 10 stocks we...
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar
One of the basic principles of investing in stocks is to "buy low." That is a lot easier to do when equity markets are going through a downturn, like the one we experienced in 2022. Plenty of attractive stocks are trading at much lower levels than just a year ago, but that won't last forever.
Should You Invest in Small-Cap Stocks?
Did you know that the S&P 500, an index of 500 of America's most recognized and dominant companies, has returned an average of 10% annually over its lifetime? That's nothing to sneeze at, but why don't Wall Street's biggest and baddest corporations generate higher returns?. While the average market value...
Should WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF (DHS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF (DHS) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/16/2006. The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $1.48 billion, making it one of...
Is Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market, the Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 12/15/2006. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with...
My Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
Down more than 65% in 2022, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has become an increasingly polarizing cryptocurrency. On one hand, the Bitcoin bears predict that Bitcoin could fall as much as 50% in 2023 before a market bottom is reached. On the other, the Bitcoin bulls think we've already hit a market bottom and Bitcoin could actually double in price in 2023.
Here's How Long You Should Take to Acquire New Stocks
With the new year's arrival, investors may have many stocks on their wish lists. But before you rush in and fill your portfolio with new stocks, you must do a few things before taking a position in any company. Buying shares of a business you barely understand can be a...
Going Bargain Shopping as 2022 Ends? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Right Now.
The market is presenting investors with an abundance of bargain buys right now, and for those with money to put into their portfolio, now could be a prime time to take advantage of these discounted stocks. If you are looking to build out your portfolio as you start the new year, there's certainly no shortage of wonderful companies that are veritable steals right now.
The Ultimate High-Yield Passive Income Stock to Buy for 2023
After a brutal 2022, the biggest fear for investors in stocks right now is a slowdown, or even a recession, in 2023. Yet, high-yield stocks that could not only generate steady passive income but even give you a dividend raise in a downturn should hugely help allay your fears. Oil...
