MANHATTAN, Kan.—Kansas State junior running back Deuce Vaughn has officially entered the 2023 NFL Draft in an announcement he released via Twitter. "First and foremost I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play this game and the platform to inspire," Vaughn said. "Kansas State University is a special place and I am honored to have represented the Powercat over the past three years."

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO