Little Apple Post

🏈 FB: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn declares for 2023 NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan.—Kansas State junior running back Deuce Vaughn has officially entered the 2023 NFL Draft in an announcement he released via Twitter. "First and foremost I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play this game and the platform to inspire," Vaughn said. "Kansas State University is a special place and I am honored to have represented the Powercat over the past three years."
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report January 2

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRADLEY SCOTT ENTRIKIN, 47, Junction City, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. KALEB SCOTT ENTRIKIN, 26,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas man critically injured in accidental shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Just after 9:30a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a person who was shot in the 400 block of SE Leland Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Matt Danielson. Officers located a man...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Three arrested in connection with kidnapping in MHK

MANHATTAN - The Riley County Police Department says three men were arrested in connection with a Monday evening kidnapping in Manhattan. Around 8:20 pm. on January 2, 2023, the Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting shots had been fired in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way at The Links Apartments.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: SWEARING-IN: RCPD's new director, Brian Peete

MANHATTAN - The Riley County Police Department's newest director was sworn-in on Friday morning at the Riley County Courthouse by Judge Grant Bannister. Director Brian Peete takes over command of the RCPD following the retirement of Director Dennis Butler in 2021. Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup has served as Interim Director...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

