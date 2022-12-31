Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
🏈 FB: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn declares for 2023 NFL Draft
MANHATTAN, Kan.—Kansas State junior running back Deuce Vaughn has officially entered the 2023 NFL Draft in an announcement he released via Twitter. "First and foremost I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play this game and the platform to inspire," Vaughn said. "Kansas State University is a special place and I am honored to have represented the Powercat over the past three years."
Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing...
Riley County Arrest Report January 2
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRADLEY SCOTT ENTRIKIN, 47, Junction City, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. KALEB SCOTT ENTRIKIN, 26,...
Kansas man critically injured in accidental shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Just after 9:30a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a person who was shot in the 400 block of SE Leland Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Matt Danielson. Officers located a man...
WATCH LIVE: From Aggieville, Manhattan's Little Apple Drop
Watch live from 12th and Moro in Aggieville as the Apple drops to signal the start of the new year. Live stream will start at 11:30pm, click here.
Officials investigating cause of fire at rural Kansas home
JACKSON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of house fire in Jackson County, Kansas. Just before 2a.m. Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a house fire located at 2348 270th Road, Soldier, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The house was not occupied and...
Kansas man accused of shooting a gun at a home New Year's Day
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a New Year's Day incident involving a gun. Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 5300 Block of SW 10 Avenue in Topeka in reference to a gunshots disturbance, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. Upon arrival...
Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
Three arrested in connection with kidnapping in MHK
MANHATTAN - The Riley County Police Department says three men were arrested in connection with a Monday evening kidnapping in Manhattan. Around 8:20 pm. on January 2, 2023, the Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting shots had been fired in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way at The Links Apartments.
DETOUR: Westbound Bluemont Avenue closed from 3rd to 4th Street
MANHATTAN - As of 2:58 pm, on Friday, December 30th, City of Manhattan Public Works announced the closure of westbound Bluemont Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets for emergency water main repairs. A detour has been marked to take traffic around the work zone.
🎥&📷: RCPD releases video investigates overnight shooting in Ogden
UPDATE: RCPD has released video of a vehicle arriving at and leaving from the scene of the shooting in Ogden in the early morning hours of December 30, 2022. Pictures of three suspects and the car were also released with the video. Anyone with information about the identity of the...
📷: SWEARING-IN: RCPD's new director, Brian Peete
MANHATTAN - The Riley County Police Department's newest director was sworn-in on Friday morning at the Riley County Courthouse by Judge Grant Bannister. Director Brian Peete takes over command of the RCPD following the retirement of Director Dennis Butler in 2021. Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup has served as Interim Director...
Geary County Sheriff’s Office investigating accidental shooting.
On December 30th at 8:54 p.m. Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Humboldt Creek Road for a pre-teen with a gunshot wound. During the investigation it was revealed to Deputies the victim received his wound as an older sibling was attempting to clear a firearm, the firearm was discharged and the victim was struck in the shoulder.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0