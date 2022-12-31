Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Second storm of the year arrives Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More active weather is in the forecast for your Tuesday, as another weak disturbance crosses the state. This is bringing snow and isolated showers across the northwestern quadrant of the state into this afternoon. Even a few snow flurries or raindrops are possible across parts of the metro. Winds are picking up as well, with wind advisories in effect across the East Mountains, Central Highlands, and southernmost parts of the state.
2news.com
Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect 7am Wednesday to 4am Friday
A winter storm warning goes up from 7am on Wednesday to 4am on Friday for the pink areas on the map, that includes the mountain areas and foothills of western Nevada. Several inches to a foot of snow in our valleys by Thursday morning with 1 to 2 feet above 7,000' and 8 to 14" at Lake Tahoe.
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Crisp Leaves Under Glittering Ice
Daily Postcard: A small pile of c risp leaves under a glittering layer of ice on the ground early this morning on Mesa Verde Street in White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KRQE News 13
Winter storm pushing through northern, western New Mexico this evening
Happy 2023 everyone! We’re now seeing significant moisture push through northern and western NM this evening. Temperatures are quite mild ahead of this winter storm, however. Roswell and Carlsbad each reached 71° this afternoon! Stronger downsloping winds helped this cause. Southern NM saw the highest winds this afternoon with gusts 35-40 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect through the evening for the south. Rain showers and high-elevation snow will continue pushing east tonight. Snow levels slowly fall overnight as the cold front swings through the state, changing leftover rain to snow down to the valley floors.
More snow this week, but much larger storm potentially ahead for Colorado
Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that single-digit snow totals will continue to fall across much of Colorado's mountainous region over the next day. While additional rounds of light snow may continue to fall in parts of Colorado during several days this week, a larger storm could be on the horizon.
losalamosreporter.com
Monday Morning View Of Bayo Canyon And The Stables
Monday morning view of Bayo Canyon and the stables. Photo by Terrance Haanen. See more of his photos at http//terrance-haanen.pixels.com or on Facebook @thbehindthelens.
Weather System to Move Through Arizona on Tuesday, Bringing More Rain and Mountain Snow
A weather system out of California will move through Arizona, separate from the residual showers that are happening now. This will maximize on Tuesday evening for some more rain and mountain snow. It will depend where you are in the upslope regions on what you will see so read on for details and see the AZWF models for rain and snow …
Monday’s storm system winding down, another system moving in
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold and snowy day for many across New Mexico. Even more is on the way, leading to some school cancelations and dangerous road conditions. On Monday, though many parts across the state saw the weather, this storm’s focus was across northern and western New Mexico. Parts of Highway 550 […]
Winter storm brings flooding to Arizona's high country
The New Year’s Day winter storm dumped heavy rain and mountain snow, leading to flooding in parts of the high country.
NMDOT urges Cuba residents to prepare for continued snowfall
CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Cuba, New Mexico are starting off the new year shoveling snow. After getting a few inches of snow Sunday night, drivers are being extra careful on the roads. One man driving from Louisiana to Seattle says the snow has him slowing down. “Well coming from Louisiana, I don’t have […]
KRQE News 13
Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight
ladailypost.com
Skaters Wait For Zamboni To Clean Ice At County Rink
A crowd of skaters wait for the Zamboni to clean the ice recently at the Los Alamos County Ice Rink. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
KRQE News 13
Another Storm Arrives Tuesday
KRQE News 13
Rain, snow, and colder temperatures on tap to open 2023
ladailypost.com
Strange Trio Hosts Traffic Cones In White Rock
The Strange Trio sculpture standing at the entrance to Overlook Park hosts a trio of traffic cones recently in White Rock. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
Another Popular Local Restaurant In Colorado Has Closed For Good
2023 is off to a rough start for some, including the food lovers in Colorado who lost another amazing locally-owned and operated restaurant to kick off the new year. Another Local Colorado Restaurant Closes Its Doors Permanently. The sad text messages are flying all around our state because we've lost...
ladailypost.com
Skaters Take To The Ice At County Rink
Skaters take to the ice recently at the Los Alamos County Ice Rink. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
rrobserver.com
Rain to start, more wind incoming
Today will be cloudy with some rain and snow occurring on and off for most other day. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Light snow will linger over western & central NM today, mainly in the mountains where a couple to a few inches of additional accumulation will be possible.”
