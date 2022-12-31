ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

KRQE News 13

Second storm of the year arrives Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More active weather is in the forecast for your Tuesday, as another weak disturbance crosses the state. This is bringing snow and isolated showers across the northwestern quadrant of the state into this afternoon. Even a few snow flurries or raindrops are possible across parts of the metro. Winds are picking up as well, with wind advisories in effect across the East Mountains, Central Highlands, and southernmost parts of the state.
NEW MEXICO STATE
2news.com

Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect 7am Wednesday to 4am Friday

A winter storm warning goes up from 7am on Wednesday to 4am on Friday for the pink areas on the map, that includes the mountain areas and foothills of western Nevada. Several inches to a foot of snow in our valleys by Thursday morning with 1 to 2 feet above 7,000' and 8 to 14" at Lake Tahoe.
NEVADA STATE
KRQE News 13

Winter storm pushing through northern, western New Mexico this evening

Happy 2023 everyone! We’re now seeing significant moisture push through northern and western NM this evening. Temperatures are quite mild ahead of this winter storm, however. Roswell and Carlsbad each reached 71° this afternoon! Stronger downsloping winds helped this cause. Southern NM saw the highest winds this afternoon with gusts 35-40 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect through the evening for the south. Rain showers and high-elevation snow will continue pushing east tonight. Snow levels slowly fall overnight as the cold front swings through the state, changing leftover rain to snow down to the valley floors.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Monday's storm system winding down, another system moving in

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold and snowy day for many across New Mexico. Even more is on the way, leading to some school cancelations and dangerous road conditions. On Monday, though many parts across the state saw the weather, this storm’s focus was across northern and western New Mexico. Parts of Highway 550 […]
CUBA, NM
KRQE News 13

NMDOT urges Cuba residents to prepare for continued snowfall

CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Cuba, New Mexico are starting off the new year shoveling snow. After getting a few inches of snow Sunday night, drivers are being extra careful on the roads.   One man driving from Louisiana to Seattle says the snow has him slowing down. “Well coming from Louisiana, I don’t have […]
CUBA, NM
KRQE News 13

Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight

Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight. Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/charges-filed-in-clovis-weekend-shooting/. Belen New Year’s vandals cause nearly $1,000 in damage. Belen New Year's vandals cause nearly $1,000 in damage. Driver slams through Old Town school fence. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/driver-slams-through-old-town-school-fence/. Tired driver hits APD vehicle at...
KRQE News 13

Another Storm Arrives Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a very wet, active Monday across New Mexico as a large upper-level low-pressure system impacts the state. A healthy amount of snow has been falling all day across the Central Mountain Chain and up into the Four Corners. Rain has been falling south and east where temperatures are too warm for snow. Much of the activity will dissipate overnight from south to north, but on-and-off snow will continue north into early tomorrow. Gusty winds will continue over the East Mountains into early Tuesday morning.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Rain, snow, and colder temperatures on tap to open 2023

Happy 2023 everyone! We’re now seeing significant moisture push into central NM this evening. Temperatures were quite warm earlier today ahead of this winter storm. Roswell and Carlsbad each reached 71° this afternoon! Stronger downsloping winds helped this cause. Southern NM saw the highest winds this afternoon with gusts 35-40 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect through 11 PM for the southern counties. A band of heavier rain is pushing through the Rio Grande Valley and racing east. As temps crash tonight, snow levels fall. And so rain changes to snow showers overnight tonight.
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

Rain to start, more wind incoming

Today will be cloudy with some rain and snow occurring on and off for most other day. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Light snow will linger over western & central NM today, mainly in the mountains where a couple to a few inches of additional accumulation will be possible.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

