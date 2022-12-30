Woke up to find out that the Horned Frogs are the eyes to the world, at least in so far as looking out over the landscape of unseen college football territory. And, when your team has that chance at history, driving over 1,000 improvisational miles doesn’t seem unreasonable. On Jan. 1, to start 2023, it’s raining outside of State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO