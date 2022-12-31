Read full article on original website
Third Salina Public Schools Chat to focus on preschool programs
Preschool programs will be the topic of the next Salina Public Schools (SPS) Chat. The event is planned for Jan. 12 from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at Heartland Early Education, 700 Jupiter Avenue. Community members are encouraged to attend. Kindergarten readiness is one of the measures identified as an outcome in the...
K-State UAS: High value in airport crash simulation through FAA funded research
A simulated response of a mock airplane crash at Salina Regional Airport, included an uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) operated by members of the K-State Salina UAS program. A UAS quadcopter was used to help Salina Airport aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) personnel gain better situational awareness at the simulated crash site.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Adair, Tyra Lynn; 22; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Brown,...
Mowery Clinic welcomes allergist
Dr. Benjamin Rahoy, allergy and immunology, has joined the Mowery Clinic staff. Rahoy sees both pediatric and adult patients at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street in Salina. “When I visited Salina, I was excited by all Salina has to offer. The amenities here are that of a larger city...
Stolen pickup linked to theft case in another part of town; Salina man arrested
A pickup stolen at a west Salina restaurant was later found at the scene of a theft case in the northern part of the city. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 23-year-old Kansas man told police on Saturday that he had left his 2013 Ford F150 pickup parked at Russell's Restaurant, 671 Westport Boulevard, while he was out of town on a job. When the man returned to Salina, he discovered that the pickup, valued at $8,500, was missing. Items in the pickup that also were missing included a Remington 870 shotgun valued at $800 and 55 waterfowl decoys valued at $400.
SRHC endocrinology earns recognition from American Diabetes Association
Salina Regional Endocrinology has earned Education Recognition Program Certification from the American Diabetes Association for its efforts toward providing services that meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES). The DSMES standards were developed by the American Diabetes Association to assure patients have access to knowledgeable health...
Salina Symphony to present 'Journey' concert Jan. 29
Performance to feature Boyer’s 'Ellis Island: The Dream of America'. The upcoming Salina Symphony concert will be a collaboration with Theatre Salina. The concert, Journey, is scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 29 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe, and will be under the baton of Music Director Yaniv Segal.
Four Salina parks serving as Christmas tree drop-off locations
If you still need to do something with your Christmas tree, don't forget: Salina Parks and Recreation has announced on its Facebook page that there are four parks serving as Christmas tree drop-off locations. The four park locations will accept and recycle Christmas trees into mulch through Jan. 31. The...
Driver dies after Saline County semi crash
SALINE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9 p.m. Monday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Freightliner semi driven by Gurmeet S. Deol, 36, Fresno, Calif., was eastbound on Kansas Highway 143 at Old 81 Highway. The semi traveled off the right edge...
Salina Fire remembers firefighter who died in the line of duty
On New Year’s Eve, in 1932, the alarm sounded for a house fire in the 600 block of State Street. Not long after arriving and during the operation firefighter Ray Craig, a sixteen year veteran of the Department, was overcome and collapsed. It was thought that the physical stress of the firefighting that night had caused Mr. Craig to suffer a heart attack on scene.
Salina man arrested after allegedly hitting patrol car, driving on wrong side
A Salina man faces requested charges after he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the street and backed his vehicle into a police patrol vehicle Saturday morning. Officers were sent to the area of S. Ohio Street and E. Cloud Street at approximately 6:50 a.m. Saturday for the report of a Mercury passenger car driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the 1600 block of S. Ohio Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The reporting party told police that when the Mercury turned into a parking lot on the east side of the street, it went over the curb and almost hit another vehicle. The Mercury then went northbound on S. Ohio Street.
Not previously exhibited works by Mike Hartung at SVAFC
LINDSBORG – Smoky Valley Arts & Folklife Center (SVAFC) will open the first show of 2023 featuring paintings not previously exhibited by Lindsborg artist Mike Hartung. The exhibition, “Third Time’s a Charm…for a repeat offender,” continues through Jan. 29. There will be a reception for...
Solomon man lands in jail after alleged threat to stab people
A Solomon man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to stab people at a Saline County gentlemen's club. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were called to the Shady Lady Gentlemen's Club, 1540 W. Old Highway 40, at 12:09 a.m. Saturday, for the report of a man who refused to leave and had threatened to stab other people in the club.
UPDATE: Dense fog advisories issued for more counties in our area
UPDATE: The National Weather Service has now included Lincoln County and Dickinson County in the dense fog advisories. That information is below. Dense fog advisories have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until 6 p.m....
Police: 3 accused of aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan
MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping in Manhattan and have three men in custody. Just before 8:30p.m. Monday, the Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting shots were fired at the Links Apartments in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way, according to a media release.
