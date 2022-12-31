VLM (Virginia L. Montgomery) Exhibition continues through July 9. Blanton Museum of Art, blantonmuseum.org/vlm. VLM (Virginia L. Montgomery) describes herself as an artist who “thinks in symbols.” For over a decade, she has worked as a graphic facilitator for conferences or talks by expert speakers, distilling ideas into words and pictures on giant white boards so that the audience can better absorb the content. In her artistic practice, VLM similarly choreographs symbols and sounds in short dreamlike videos filled with recurrent motifs: dripping honey, butterflies, moths, disembodied long, blond ponytails, and ASMR-like soundtracks of sound recordings of Texas thunderstorms, wind chimes, and dripping water. The videos on view in the Blanton’s Film and Video Gallery are part of the museum’s exhibition “Day Jobs.”

