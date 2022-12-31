Read full article on original website
With renovation complete, the O. Henry Museum re-opens
After a renovation that extended nearly two years, the O.Henry Museum will re-open Jan. 4, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced. The 19th-century house at 409 East Fifth Street honors the life and literary legacy of William Sydney Porter (1862-1910), otherwise known as “O. Henry,” a name he made up to mask his identity while he was serving time in prison for embezzlement. Porter earned wide acclaim for the short stories he wrote in prison including “The Gift of the Magi,” “The Ransom of Red Chief” and “The Cop and the Anthem.”
The Line-up: Ten exhibitions to see in January
VLM (Virginia L. Montgomery) Exhibition continues through July 9. Blanton Museum of Art, blantonmuseum.org/vlm. VLM (Virginia L. Montgomery) describes herself as an artist who “thinks in symbols.” For over a decade, she has worked as a graphic facilitator for conferences or talks by expert speakers, distilling ideas into words and pictures on giant white boards so that the audience can better absorb the content. In her artistic practice, VLM similarly choreographs symbols and sounds in short dreamlike videos filled with recurrent motifs: dripping honey, butterflies, moths, disembodied long, blond ponytails, and ASMR-like soundtracks of sound recordings of Texas thunderstorms, wind chimes, and dripping water. The videos on view in the Blanton’s Film and Video Gallery are part of the museum’s exhibition “Day Jobs.”
The Line-up: Eight exhibitions around Texas to look forward to
Looking beyond our Austin base, here’s eight museum exhibitions around Texas to look forward to in first quarter of the new year. This show brings together a multigenerational group of artists whose works explore the intersecting vitalities of the land and self. Artists including Laura Aguilar, Christie Blizard, The Frank Duncan Archive and Nancy Holt offer personal views of land and the landscape that would otherwise be invisible, intangible or overlooked.
Seven performance highlights of 2022
If the dance works, operas, and plays in this list have one thing in common, it’s that they all skillfully balance the subtle and the spectacular. Presented in just the past six months, they are proof that as the arts in Austin continue to return to normalcy, they do so bolstered by no shortage of talent or creativity.
