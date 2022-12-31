Read full article on original website
Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
How Kevin Owens Busted His Eye During WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE and he had to work very hard to get himself to this stage. Owens is well respected by fans and peers alike, especially due to how professional he is inside the ring. However, he previously injured Roman Reigns during Survivor Series. Now it seems Roman Reigns decided to give him his receipt this week, which ended up busting open Kevin Owens’ eye.
The Undertaker Said Kevin Owens Had To Be ‘Stupid’ Because Of Steve Austin Feud
Two of WWE’s most iconic wrestlers, the Undertaker and Kevin Owens, found themselves at the center of a bit of a situation last year. This all circled around the Prizefighter’s storyline with Steve Austin, and how the Deadman suggested that he not anger the Texas Rattlesnake. Kevin Owens...
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
Two Men In Uncle Howdy Masks Appear On WWE Raw
The Uncle Howdy storyline has kept fans guessing for some time now and last week Uncle Howdy appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and attacked Bray Wyatt. This week on Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, but she got herself disqualified when two men in Uncle Howdy masks appeared.
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
Rhea Ripley Shows Just How Much Stronger She Is Than Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. That being said, Rhea Ripley is a killer at the gym and clearly has the physique to show for it. In fact, she ended up showing just how much stronger she is than Damian Priest recently.
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
Injury Update On GUNTHER Following SmackDown Chair Shot
The final "WWE SmackDown" episode of the year was eventful to say the least. John Cena had his first (and only) wrestling match of 2022, Charlotte Flair returned and won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, and GUNTHER was nailed with a chairshot to the head by Ricochet. The brutal strike came when Ricochet made his way to the ring to help Braun Strowman, who was being attacked by Imperium. With chairshots to the head being banned within WWE due to the potential danger of both short and long-term brain injuries, many fans are understandably concerned for the well-being of the Intercontinental Champion.
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar
In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
WWE Fans Troll Ronda Rousey Over Botching Royal Rumble Event Name
Ronda Rousey is currently embracing her time as a villain on SmackDown. This week on WWE SmackDown, Ronda lost her women’s championship against Charlotte Flair. Her defeat came with embarrassment when she made a little slip that left many fans wondering if The Queen will fight for the title at SummerSlam.
WWE RAW Intro Cut Short Due To Bloodline’s Hostile Takeover
The Bloodline is one of the most popular factions in pro wrestling today. Tonight, Sammy Zayn, Solo Sikoa and The Usos once again asserted their dominance by taking over Monday Night RAW in hostile fashion. The first RAW of 2023 opened with its usual intro, which was cut short because...
Alexa Bliss Says She Can ‘Do It Again’ Ahead Of WWE RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss has been working in WWE for a very long time now and throughout her time in the company, Bliss has seen a ton of success. Bliss is a multi-time women’s champion and also won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, so she is used to winning titles. Ahead of her huge title match on RAW this week, Alexa Bliss sent a defiant message.
Former WWE Women's Champion Challenges Sasha Banks To A Match
It's now January 2, 2023, which means that Sasha Banks is allegedly one day into free agency. So far, no one quite knows what Banks' future plans will be, aside from her reported appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. But that isn't stopping some wrestlers from shooting their shot for a potential match against her, including a big name in IMPACT Wrestling.
Great Muta Calls Shinsuke Nakamura A Gay Slur After New Year's Day Match
Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura shared something of a New Year's kiss at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year on Sunday. Nakamura locked lips with Muta, sucking the infamous green mist from Muta's mouth, and spat the notorious spray back in Muta's face, then leveling the legend with a Bomaye knee strike to win the match, Muta's last singles match in his career.
Eric Bischoff on Awesome Kong: “She Was Difficult to Work With”
Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA’s move to Monday night to compete with WWE RAW on the latest “83 Weeks” podcast. Awesome Kong, who was considered one of the best female workers in the company after her matches with Gail Kim, was one of the many names working in the promotion at the time.
