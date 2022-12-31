ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

T-Mobile Data Breach: You Could Claim Up to $25K — But You'll Need to Do it Soon

By Ben Demers
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36yyNe_0jzcQW1X00

Since 2021, T-Mobile has been reeling from a massive data breach affecting the personal information of more than 76 million customers. The telecom giant announced in August 2021 that hackers had accessed countless customer names, Social Security numbers, phone numbers, addresses and dates of birth.

The plaintiffs' attorneys announced a consolidated class action lawsuit in May 2022, alleging that "T-Mobile completely failed to meet its privacy obligations and protect sensitive consumer data. Instead, T-Mobile suffered one of the largest and most consequential data breaches in U.S. history."

A tentative settlement has been announced, but affected customers have only a few weeks left to claim their share of the payout fund.

T-Mobile's response to the breach

In July 2022, T-Mobile agreed to pay $350 million to settle customer claims and $150 million to upgrade its cybersecurity, according to CNET . T-Mobile also announced additional moves to avoid breaches in the future:

  • "Creating a Cybersecurity Transformation Office that reports directly to our CEO and adding more top talent with decades of cyber strategy experience and leadership to our team;
  • Engaging in long-term collaborations with industry experts Mandiant, Accenture, and KPMG to design strategies and execute plans to further transform our cybersecurity program;
  • Committing to investing hundreds of millions of dollars to enhance our current cybersecurity tools and capabilities; and
  • Conducting nearly 900,000 training courses for employees and partners across our company to understand their critical role in these efforts."

How to make your T-Mobile claim

1. Confirm your eligibility for a payout

First, confirm that you're eligible for the settlement payout.
T-Mobile has identified at least 76 million past and present U.S. customers with potentially compromised personal information.

Claim your payout

If you're eligible, you must file a claim by 11:59 p.m. PT on January 23, 2023. If you make a claim by post your claim must be postmarked by that date. You can submit a claim using the following methods:

What are the T-Mobile data breach payout tiers?

If you're eligible, the potential payouts are as follows:

When to expect your payout

The presiding judge in the class action case has scheduled a final approval hearing for the settlement on January 20, 2023. If the final settlement is approved, payments will typically go out up to 90 days later, assuming no potential appeals slow the process down further.

The settlement website advises affected claimants, "This may take several months or more, so please be patient."

Related content

Comments / 29

remain anonymous
2d ago

you know who was affected, we shouldn't have to claim what it rightfully ours in the first place. so just pay up !!! 🤬

Reply(2)
22
Rick Hodges
1d ago

The only ones to win in these class actions are the lawyers! The customers will receive enough to buy a hot dog 🌭!

Reply
14
Related
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Equifax Data Breach Settlement of $20,000 per Victim

In the year 2017, Equifax experienced a massive data breach leading to the leak of social security numbers, DOBs, addresses, contact info, and other details of nearly 150 million people. The data leak was investigated and the financial service offering firm stated it was ready to offer a one-year free credit monitoring service to all the victims.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is now giving free money even to non-T-Mobile customers: here's how you can win

You know what we haven't had in quite some time? A T-Mobile promotion. We're obviously joking, as the "Un-carrier" followed up its multiple unrivaled Black Friday device and service deals this year with yet another free-phone-with-any-trade-in offer, hot streaming gift, and killer Home Internet discount (for life) in just the last week or so.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone

So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

You Could Be Owed Money From Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement. Find Out How

K-Cups have become ubiquitous in homes and offices in the last decade. But there's been debate about the single-serve coffee pods' taste, cost and, most notably, their impact on the environment. While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.
CNBC

Fortnite players are getting $245 million in refunds — here's who qualifies

Epic Games, creator of the massively popular video game Fortnite, was hit with the Federal Trade Commission's biggest penalty ever for a rule break this week. The developer was ordered to pay $520 million for violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act as well as for tricking millions of players into making unintended in-game purchases using a technique called "Dark patterns."
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy