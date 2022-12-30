ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Alexandra Daddario Just Sold Her Sun-Soaked, Historic Mediterranean Mansion for $7.7 Million – See Photos!

In June, White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario married her husband Andrew Form in a beautiful New Orleans ceremony, per Vogue. Now that the two have tied the knot, they’re ready for the new chapter and with that comes out with the old and in with the new. After buying a unique Allen Siple-designed home in November for $7.6 million, Daddario just sold her Hancock Park, Los Angeles mansion for $7.7 million, Dirt reported.
