Reuters

Global hedge funds plan 2023 around inflation risk

NEW YORK/LONDON/HONG KONG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Having weathered a dire 2022, many global hedge fund managers are preparing this year for persistent inflation and seeking exposure to commodities and bonds that perform well in such an environment.
The Associated Press

Chinese regulators approve capital expansion for Ant Group

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese regulators have said e-commerce giant Alibaba’s finance affiliate Ant Group can raise $1.5 billion for its consumer finance unit in an important step forward after the government called off a planned IPO two years ago and ordered the firm to restructure. The China...

