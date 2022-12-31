ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
WJTV 12

Bills Safety Remains in Critical Condition Tuesday

Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition in the hospital Tuesday, ESPN and the NFL report. WJTV’s sister station WIVB in Buffalo’s Sports Director Josh Reed says on Twitter that he “just spoke with Damar Hamlin’s uncle. Damar was originally on 100% oxygen and is now down to 50%. Says the family is hanging […]
BUFFALO, NY
Reuters

Top 25 roundup: K-State offense overpowers No. 6 Texas

January 4 - Markquis Nowell poured in a career-high 36 points that included six 3-pointers and a 12-for-12 showing at the free-throw line as Kansas State dominated throughout in an easy 116-103 win over No. 6 Texas on Tuesday in a Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX

