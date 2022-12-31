ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts

Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in several of the losses.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

NFL screws over Jaguars with Week 18 schedule

The NFL on Sunday night announced two games for the Week 18 schedule, and they did not do the Jacksonville Jaguars any favors. At 4:30 pm ET on Saturday in Week 18, the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) will visit the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10). The primetime game at 8:15 pm ET on Saturday night will... The post NFL screws over Jaguars with Week 18 schedule appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

2022 NFL playoff picture, updates Week 17: Steve Kornacki breaks down odds and standings for AFC, NFC postseason teams

It’s the penultimate week of the 2022 NFL regular season and several playoff berths are already locked up, including for the Bills, Chiefs, Eagles and Vikings. But there’s also plenty we still don’t know and lots of action still to come in Week 17 and Week 18. Who will emerge with the top seeds in the AFC and NFC? Who will secure the crowded wild card spots in the seven-team playoff picture on both sides of the equation?
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18

We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
Larry Brown Sports

John Harbaugh not happy over 1 development from Ravens’ Week 17 loss

John Harbaugh was not happy that his Baltimore Ravens lost 16-13 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 on Sunday night, but one particular development left him upset a day later. Running back J.K. Dobbins led Baltimore with 17 carries for 93 yards. Gus Edwards, their other running back, had just 3 carries for 2... The post John Harbaugh not happy over 1 development from Ravens’ Week 17 loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)

This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game

It is all hands on deck for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their pivotal Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Jaguars have signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, best known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton will be joining Jacksonville’s practice squad. The 28-year-old... The post Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Teddy Bridgewater reportedly suffered notable injury against Patriots

The Miami Dolphins’ season is in freefall, and the team apparently got more bad news regarding the status of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater left Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with an injury, and the belief is he suffered a broken finger on his throwing hand, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.... The post Teddy Bridgewater reportedly suffered notable injury against Patriots appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE

