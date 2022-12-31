ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westorlandonews.com

New Office Allows Orange County Residents to Skip Line for Car Tag Services

If you live in Orange County, there’s a new way to avoid standing in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services. Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph is working in conjunction with AutoTagAgency.Net, a provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

More Than 9,000 Toys Donated to Orange County Mayor’s Holiday Toy Drive

The 2022 Orange County Mayor’s Holiday Toy Drive recently completed its 12th year collecting gifts for the benefit of local youth, and the final numbers are in. During a year where the community faced an increase in the cost of living, the aftermath and cleanup from two major hurricanes and lingering effects of COVID-19, Orange County employees, businesses and residents generously donated more than 9,000 toys.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orange County Government Employees Raise Record Amount for Nonprofit

An employee-led effort throughout Orange County government and its constitutional officers raised $828,376 to support the Heart of Florida United Way and its mission to fight for the education, health and financial stability of Central Floridians. Local government workers have led the giving campaign for 30 years, but this year surpassed its previous record by nearly 20 percent, according to officials.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Two Parcels in Mills 50 Sold

Local records show two parcels in Mills 50, including the current St. Matthew’s Tavern at the Orlando Beer Garden building, sold to Keith and Romi Mawardi. An entity related to their Team Market Group, which is based in Orlando, apparently purchased the two parcels for $1.2 million. The two...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Convicted Felon Charged with First Degree Murder in Central Florida

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives announced charges against 39-year-old Ronald Lockett, Jr. of Lakeland for First Degree Murder of his wife, 39-year-old Shameka Lockett. Ronald Lockett, Jr. is a registered felon who has served two prison sentences, one for battery in 2011, and then again in 2020 for battery, burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fleeing from law enforcement.
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy