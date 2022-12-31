Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with DolphinsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Is a Tua Tagovailoa Medical Malpractice Suit Inevitable?Aron SolomonMiami, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
Longtime Broward Shell Show returns for exhibitors, collectors, and the just curious
Pompano Beach – Browsing the endless assortment of seashells along the beach is certainly one of South Florida’s most consistent and beloved past times. The mysterious specimens that wash up on our shores have been captivating coastal inhabitants since the days of the Tequesta, who made use of the wide variety of natural materials for tools and ceremony. Both aesthetically and scientifically fascinating, the story of how these treasures form in nature and appear on our favorite beach is often lost in the mix.
Woman becomes Florida’s first $1 million lottery winner of 2023
MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in […]
Florida City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
tourcounsel.com
Brickell City Center | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
Brickell City Center is not only one of the best malls in Miami but also one of the most ambitious projects in the city in recent times. But despite its short time, it has become for many one of the best malls in Miami due to its good design and offer of shops and restaurants. In its commercial part it has stores such as the luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue as well as important European fashion brands such as Harmont & Blaine, Maje and the British lingerie store Agent Provocateur.
kbindependent.org
No cigarettes on Miami Beach, but KB unlikely to follow
Starting New Year’s Day, you can still wear bikinis on the beaches of Miami Beach, but forget about showing any butts — cigarette butts, that is. A smoking ban is being implemented Sunday after the stroke of midnight at all Miami Beach municipal parks and public beaches. Under the new measure, a person can be fined $100 and spend up to 60 days in jail for a first-time violation.
Man Takes Train From Miami To Alaska, And Documented It All!
Would you ever take a train from Miami to Alaska?
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Miami
Miami might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Miami.
NBC Miami
Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill
A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport Saturday night after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, officials said. Airport officials said several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The plane landed safely at MIA. The cause of the...
The History Channel investigates mysterious objects spotted over Miami
The video quickly went viral and even prompted the History Channel to investigate, here is what they believe happened.
islandernews.com
Cold snap freezes iguanas, but they prove to be a resilient sort
Long considered more of a pest than a pleasure on Key Biscayne, even "frozen" iguanas on Christmas Day led to a sense of empathy from resident David Adams. The veteran journalist was among several people in the Village who came across the stiff iguanas on Dec. 25, when the temperature dipped to 42 degrees on an overcast day.
Florida man cited after dog dyed to look like Pikachu spotted courtside at NBA game
A Florida man was cited by Miami-Dade Animal Services after photos of a dog with its fur died to look like the Pokémon character "Pikachu" went viral this week.
WSVN-TV
‘Big blessing’: Parents welcome New Year’s Day newborns at South Florida hospitals
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents across South Florida said they have a lot to be thankful for heading into 2023, as they welcomed bundles of joy into their families on New Year’s Day. The first baby born in Broward County came into the world at midnight Sunday at Broward...
Click10.com
Roach, insect issues among 40 violations found inside restaurant ordered shut
Below is a list of some places that were recently inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Some were ordered shut and others were warned with a “follow-up inspection required,” based on their violations. It seems places are ordered shut for “fly” issues in Broward...
NBC Miami
Man Gets Double Lung Transplant at Miami Hospital After COVID Diagnosis
Officials at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital are sharing the story about saving a man’s life after both his lungs needed to be replaced due to a bad case of COVID. Indiana native Tim Cornett came down to South Florida in a last-ditch effort to stay alive after being diagnosed with COVID in January 2020. Two months after the diagnosis, his lungs began to fail.
South Florida highway shootings leave unanswered questions
SWEETWATER - Dozens of shooting investigations on Florida Highways led to several people injured & many questions unanswered.Years ago, Florida's Highway Patrol Crime Interdiction Unit launched Operation Safe Highways to help curb the violence but the roadways have seen several bullets and several deaths. Most recently, a woman was injured while driving on I-95. Her Maserati was shot at 30 times, she was hit more than once on her left side.From December 2021 through December 2022, there have been 50 shooting investigations by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Thirteen happened in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.CBS Miami has reported on several highway shootouts over the years. One week ago we told you about a man arrested and charged after firing a weapon several times outside of a Lamborghini. There was also a shooting on I-95 around Thanksgiving that resulted in the death of a local teacher. Police have not yet found a suspect in the investigation into the Maserati shooting from the New Year weekend.The victim's condition is unknown, but police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
New Locations Will Expand Reach of UHealth and University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
With the opening and construction of several new facilities, 2022 was a banner year for the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and UHealth – University of Miami Health System. New locations will expand UHealth’s reach to serve more of South Florida’s communities and improve access to world-class academic-based health care, part of the University’s larger strategy to offer health care closer to patients.
communitynewspapers.com
County expands Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, the expansion of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). In an effort to help more working individuals and families deal with rent increases and remain in their homes, Miami-Dade County has expanded its successful Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to include residents earning up to 140 percent of the area median income (AMI). A single person earning less than $95,620, couples making less than $109,200, families of three earning less than $122,920, and families of four earning less than $136,500 can now qualify for rental assistance.
FOUR PLOWED DOWN ON ATLANTIC AVENUE, DELRAY COPS RELEASE DETAILS TWO DAYS LATE
IS DRIVER OF STRIKING CAR RELATED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT? SERIOUS QUESTIONS RAISED AFTER 48 HOUR DELAY IN RELEASING INFORMATION… DID COPS PERMIT STRIKING DRIVER TO WIPE CELL PHONE BEFORE TURNING IT OVER? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One woman is apparently near […]
